Century-Old California Table Olive Canner Faces Permanent Closure

Extreme weather events and financial challenges mean Graber Olive House might have canned its last batch of its iconic table olives.
After more than 130 years, the storied Graber Olives brand faces a very uncertain future. (Photo Graber Olives via Facebook)
By Daniel Dawson
Feb. 3, 2025 18:12 UTC

The New York Times reports that extreme weather events and finan­cial dif­fi­cul­ties have put the future of one of the United States’s old­est table olive pro­duc­ers in doubt.

Brothers Clifford and Charles Graber founded Graber Olive House after buy­ing land and plant­ing olive trees in Ontario, California, 60 kilo­me­ters east of down­town Los Angeles, in 1892.

The broth­ers com­pleted their first har­vest two years later and began can­ning tree-ripened olives in 1910.

During the 20th cen­tury, the com­pany steadily expanded dis­tri­b­u­tion from south­ern California to the rest of the U.S. and other for­eign mar­kets.

In 2020, Ontario unan­i­mously named the orig­i­nal house where the com­pany was founded as a his­tor­i­cal land­mark.

Award-win­ning actress Lucille Ball and the host of the epony­mous Late Night with Jimmy Fallon are known fans.

My wife loves these olives,” Fallon told mil­lions of view­ers in a May 2020 seg­ment while he dis­played a gift box of Graber Olives given to his wife, film pro­ducer Nany Juvonen Fallon, by his father.

Champion golfer Tom Watson even cited Graber Olives as one of the high­lights of the Masters at Augusta National, which he won in 1977 and 1981.

The food is always good, espe­cially the corn­breads and the Graber olives,” he told Golf Magazine in a 2021 inter­view. You can buy them in the can. They’re great.”

Until 2023, the com­pany har­vested up to 50 to 60 U.S. tons (45 to 54 met­ric tons) of olives annu­ally, enough for more than 100,000 cans.

However, Graber Olive House pro­duced less than half of this amount in 2022, the last year the com­pany canned olives.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 2022 was the sec­ond-low­est har­vest since 2010, with the Golden State pro­duc­ing just 19,900 U.S. tons (18,050 met­ric tons) of table olives.

Table olive pro­duc­tion has declined in California over the past 15 years. Between 2010 and 2014, the Golden State pro­duced 82,700 U.S. tons (75,000 met­ric tons) of table olives annu­ally. Production declined to 68,520 U.S. tons (62,160 met­ric tons) from 2015 to 2019, falling even fur­ther to 33,490 U.S. tons (30,381 met­ric) from 2020 to 2024.

USDA offi­cials and olive farm­ers point to the pro­found impacts of California’s drought from the late 2010s to early 2020s, extreme spring weather events, increased pro­duc­tion costs and chal­lenges find­ing enough work­ers as the main rea­sons for declin­ing table olive pro­duc­tion.

Current owner Maura Graber told The New York Times that California’s drought sig­nif­i­cantly affected the company’s decline.

We had to buy extra water,” she said. We had to pay three times as much on the ranch to keep things alive. We just had to make tough choices.”

One of these dif­fi­cult deci­sions was sell­ing the drought-stricken orchards to long­time man­ager Jay Zike. While Zike said he con­tin­ues to grow the olives the way the fam­ily has for over a cen­tury, he now sells to other clients.

Fierce infight­ing fur­ther impacted the fam­ily, result­ing in an expen­sive law­suit and set­tle­ment shortly before the start of the Covid-19 pan­demic.

The com­bi­na­tion of the legal costs and the failed har­vest in 2023 caused the company’s cans to dis­ap­pear from super­mar­kets and its own stores. The Grabers had already stopped sell­ing olives to bro­kers who dis­trib­uted them inter­na­tion­ally after poor har­vests in 2021 and 2022.

We barely had enough to make it through [2021 and 2022],” Graber said. We were hav­ing a real hard time keep­ing up. This was some­thing we knew was a slip­pery slope.”

Now, she fears the end might come when a $1.55 (€1.51) mil­lion emer­gency loan, on top of the thou­sands of dol­lars owed in past-due bills and expired licenses, comes due in March.

In a last-ditch effort to save the brand, the Grabers are sell­ing the can­nery for $3 (€2.9) mil­lion. They hope to pay off the debt and use some of the remain­ing money to lease the prop­erty and keep pro­duc­ing.

People all over the world have enjoyed Graber olives,” co-owner Cliff Graber told The New York Times. Right now, we are ready to get going. We’re look­ing for­ward to the next olive sea­son, and we’re ready to rock.”

