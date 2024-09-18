Herzegovina Celebrates New PDO

Local officials say the Zlatne Kapi Protected Designation of Origin will raise the profile of local olive oils and promote tourism.
Olive growers in Bosnia and Herzegovina, a western Balkan country, are celebrating the announcement of the country’s first Protected Designation of Origin-certified extra virgin olive oil: Zlatne Kapi Herzegovina.
The farmers and officials who contributed to the PDO’s creation attended a dedicated ceremony in Mostar, the largest city in the southern region of Herzegovina.
We are focusing on promoting the Zlatne Kapi PDO and developing olive oil tourism through project through projects such as the Olive Oil Road of Herzegovina.
The hosts emphasized the role of the United States, which, through the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) sustainable tourism project, works to protect and promote Bosnia and Herzegovina’s unique culinary products.
“The mark of authenticity means a lot to us. Our oils will now go to the markets more easily. Olive growing has a future in Herzegovina; we have oils of exceptional quality,” said Dragan Musa, owner of a grove of around 900 olive trees in Miloševići.See Also:Record Harvest in Herzegovina Heralds Expansion of Olive Growing
Musa’s words were supported by Ivan Milas Musa, who also expects a solid harvest and top-quality oil this year.
“The protected geographical indication means a lot for all current and future olive growers, and the Zlatne kapi Herzegovina brand will help regional and global success,” Milas said. “We can compete with global brands because wherever we appear, we get awards.”
For example, the Škegro Family Winery has been awarded at the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition in each of the last seven editions of the competition. In 2023, producers from Herzegovina combined to win four awards from five entries.
Olive growing in Herzegovina has existed for centuries, dating back to ancient finds near Neum, and has intensified in the last 15 years.
According to Marko Ivanković, the Federal Agro-Mediterranean Institute’s director, there were only 80 hectares of olive groves back then. Now, the region boasts ten large olive groves and about 800 family farms that manage 521 hectares of olive groves, producing 380,000 liters of olive oil annually.
“In the next medium-term period, the goal is to reach an area of1,000 hectares and double the production of olive oil,” Ivanković said.
In cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s food safety agency, USAID continues to work on increasing the number of products with protected geographical indications.
“This recognition is a new confirmation of the wealth of Herzegovina and its enormous potential for the development of tourism based on authentic products and experiences,” said Feđa Begović, director of USAID’s Tourism project.
“Olive oil, as an important element of Mediterranean culture and tradition, is not only a high-quality food product but also an opportunity for the further growth of gastronomic tourism, which is increasingly attractive to tourists looking for unique experiences,” he added.
Begović also emphasized the role of the food safety agency in promoting tourism and helping producers receive protected geographical indications.
“Products with a Protected Designation of Origin are deeply connected to the place of production because they are entirely produced in a certain geographical area using local skills and raw materials,” agency director Đemil Hajrić said.
The quality of these products is directly related to the natural factors and the people of that region.
Herzegovinian olive oil, with a tradition dating back 2,000 years, is recognizable by its spicy notes, bitterness and fruity aromas.
Josip Matić, president of the Herzegovinian Olive Growers and Oil Producers Association, is convinced that the olive oil business in the region will continue to move forward.
The other members of the association who are working hard to promote the preservation of extra virgin olive oil from Herzegovina, especially with PDO status, think the same.
“Our goals are to establish new olive groves, register olive groves and support technical and educational initiatives,” Matić said. “We are focusing on promoting the Zlatne Kapi PDO and developing olive oil tourism through projects such as the Olive Oil Road of Herzegovina, which support rural development and prevent the depopulation of villages.”