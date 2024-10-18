Team Lithuania Triumphs at 7th Olive Picking Championship

In addition to the competitive part of the program, numerous tastings, excursions and social events were held in Brač, which boasts a centuries-old olive oil-producing tradition.
A team from the Baltic state of Lithuania has triumphed at the seventh World Olive Picking Championship held on the Croatian island of Brač.
The unique competition took place in the parish olive grove of St. Josip nearthe municipality of Postira. Thirteen teams from Mediterranean countries with a tradition of olive oil production and others without a single olive grove participated.
“Out of a total of 52, as much as 70 percent of the competitors came from countries where olives are not grown,” said Ivana Jelinčić, director of the Tourist Board of Postira, which organized the event with the local agricultural cooperative.See Also:Zadar County Recognizes the Role of Award-Winning Producers in Promoting Tourism
Each team, composed of four members (two women and two men), tried to pick as many olives as possible in 45 minutes. Each competitor was given a pouch to carry the harvested olives. After time expired, the teams gathered and weighed the olives.
Lithuania, which finished sixth last year, won the competition by a wide margin, harvesting 90.2 kilograms. The Croatian team, which won in 2023, picked 77 kilograms, followed by the Polish team with 74.2 kilograms.
|Place
|Team
|Total (kg)
|1
|Lithuania
|90.2
|2
|Croatia
|77.0
|3
|Poland
|74.2
|4
|Digital Nomads
|72.2
|5
|United States
|68.2
|6
|Serbia
|67.4
|7
|Ireland
|66.8
|8
|United Kingdom
|62.4
|9
|Peru
|59.8
|10
|Sweden
|55.4
|11
|Latvia
|55.2
|12
|Albania
|46.2
|13
|Slovakia
|46.0
“We don’t have olives, but we have experience picking apples, cherries, plums and potatoes,” said Tadas Dunauskas from team Lithuania. “The link is also that we love olive oil.”
“We are extremely happy and satisfied because being the best among the best is something special that we will remember for the rest of our lives,” he added.
After picking, the olives were immediately milled at the Postirska Agricultural Cooperative, and each contestant received a souvenir bottle of extra virgin olive oil.
“We celebrate the olive and spread the olive-growing culture worldwide,” said Jelinčić.
While waiting for the results and the crowning of the new world champions, the participants immersed themselves in the island’s history, culture and rich heritage, including visits to Pučišće, Vidova gora and the olive oil museum in Škripa.
In addition to the Brač PDO extra virgin olive oil, local wines and gastronomic delicacies, the participants sampled the best Croatian gin, Poetica, awarded at the 2024 International Wine & Spirit Competition in London.
“Poetica has been a partner of the World Olive Picking Championship for the second year, and as much as it contributes to our event, we seem to complement their products, as their Poetica Olive Infused Gin, infused with Brač olives of the Oblica variety, won a silver medal at the London competition with 92 out of possible 100 points,” Jelinčić said.
The championship officially ended with an award ceremony in the hall of the Pastura Hotel.
In addition to the competitive part of the program, numerous tastings, excursions and social events were held so the participants could experience Postire and the island of Brač, which boasts a centuries-old olive oil-producing tradition.
The first written traces of olive cultivation on the island were found in the manuscripts of the Roman travel writer Strabo from the 1st century BC. Emperor Diocletian mentioned olive cultivation in the 3rd century, with olives planted in uncultivated areas from grafting wild olive trees.
Interesting stories also come from the 16th century, when the Venetian Senate decreed that anyone who damaged or cut down an olive tree would be banished from Brač for up to 10 years. Furthermore, a common bride price on the island involved the groom planting olive trees.
The long history of planting and preserving olive trees resulted in 500,000 trees growing across Brač by the end of the 18th century, with the island contributing a plurality of the olive oil produced in the southern Croatian region of Dalmatia.
About one million olive trees grow on the island, accounting for two-thirds of its agriculture. Oblica is the most common variety due to its resistance to drought and winds and ability to thrive in poor, rocky soil.
Over the years, olive oil producers in Brač have showcased the quality of their products, winning a series of awards at the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.
“We are proving that agriculture and tourism can go together,” Jelinčić said. “This is how we ensure an authentic tourist experience and a healthy and pleasant life for the locals.”
Even Jan de Jong, the president and founder of Digital Nomads, whose team is competing for the fourth time, did not hide his satisfaction. He said olives have multiple symbolic meanings that match well with digital nomads.
The tourism industry has long recognized the World Olive Picking Championship’s success.
The event won the best creative experience at the 2019 Creative Tourism Network Awards and another award at the 2020 Fitur International Tourism Trade Fair.
“The award is a great recognition, but it is an obligation to keep improving,” Jelinčić said. “Thank you, everyone, and see you next year.”