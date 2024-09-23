Croatian County Recognizes the Role of Award-Winning Producers in Promoting Tourism

At a dedicated reception, Zadar county officials, including Prefect Božidar Longin, congratulated award-winning extra virgin olive oil, cheese and wine producers.
Situated on the coast in southern Croatia, Zadar County is leading the country’s efforts to rebrand itself as a leading food and wine tourism destination.
Branding Zadar county as a gastronomic destination is one of our goals, and it cannot be achieved without producers of top quality extra virgin olive oils, wines and cheeses.
“We have quality,” Longin said. “We also have a respectable quantity of top-quality olive oils, wine and cheese, and now we should work on a stronger introduction to the tourist offer.”
In the great hall of the ancient city of Zadar, the capital of the eponymous county, local olive growers were celebrated for earning 12 awards at the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.See Also:Croatian Ag Minister Applauds Country’s Most Awarded Producer
Croatian farmers and millers earned 80 awards from 97 entries at the world’s largest olive oil quality competition, the fourth most of any country.
The ceremony also honored 13 wine producers awarded at the prestigious Decanter World Wine Awards in London, and several cheese producers who claimed victory at the Greate Taste Awards and World Cheese Awards.
According to Ivica Vlatković, an award-winning olive oil producer and president of the Zadar County Olive Growers’ Association, olives are grown on 2,580 hectares, with as many as 3,501 farms engaged in olive cultivation.
Over 40 olive oil mills process around 800,000 liters of olive oil, and two panels with 43 authorized olive oil assessors operate in the region.
“It is especially gratifying that year after year, young and ambitious olive growers arrive, whose primary goal is the high quality of the olive oil produced,” Vlatković said. “The interest in this international competition grows every year.”
Vlatković has been part of a concerted effort to promote high-quality extra virgin olive oil production in the southern Croatian region of Dalmatia by increasing the knowledge of local olive growers and millers.
He attributes Croatian producers’ rising success at the NYIOOC to improvements in olive growing, harvesting and milling techniques.
Previously, Vlatković said that most producers waited to harvest until later in the season to take advantage of higher olive oil yields, believing that sacrificing quality for quantity was the most economical way of olive farming.
This trend has reversed, and farmers continue to harvest as early as possible. Vlatković attributed the reversal to the newfound belief that focusing on quality pays more than quantity, along with the impacts of climate change, which he believes is causing the olives to ripen earlier.
While quality is rising in Zadar, Vlatković warned that olive oil producers face similar challenges.
It is increasingly challenging to contract enough workers to complete the harvest, even as some growers shift from hand harvests to semi-mechanical harvests.
Vlatković added that increasingly rainy weather in October creates logistical challenges for planning an early harvest and creates the conditions for olive fruit fly infestations.
Due to these evolving challenges, Vlatković believes educating olive growers is the only way forward. He views NYIOOC awards as the best indicator that quality levels are maintained through the challenges.
“The goal is to produce, brand and sell high-quality extra virgin olive oils at appropriate prices so that not only olive growers but also consumers benefit,” he said.
For his part, Vlatković earned a pair of Gold Awards for his Fortica brand at the 2024 NYIOOC. He has also earned 15 awards at the competition since 2017.
Along with Vlatković, the reception was attended by the county’s other NYIOOC winners, including Ante Vulin, OPG Nives Morović, Miodrag Deša, Tomislav Čudina and Mario Barešić, all of whom won Gold Awards.
Silver Award winners OPG Lalin, who earned two, Grupa Nida and PZ Maslina i Vino, also attended the event.
“The awards you earn from the competition are the best evidence of how seriously and responsibly you approached cultivation and production, combining tradition and new knowledge. In such a combination, success cannot be absent,” Longin told the producers.
He added that developing rural areas is only possible with an active approach and creating new values by connecting traditional activities and cultures by introducing new activities such as rural tourism.
More than two million foreign tourists visit Zadar County each year. Europeans, Australians, Canadians, and Americans are among the most frequent visitors.
“In this context, the production of quality wine, olive oil and cheese and the opening of an increasing number of agri-tourism farms where guests are offered domestic autochthonous products are activities that the Zadar county supports, and we will continue to do so in the time to come,” Longin said.
