Olive Oil Sommelier Program Returns to London

Renowned experts will lead participants on a journey through the world of olive oil in the Olive Oil Times Education Lab’s Sommelier Certificate Program, returning to London.
The course will convene January 20 – 24 at the Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) in Bloomsbury, adjacent to the University of London campus.
The five-day course includes olive oil sensory assessment, production and milling, health and nutrition, culinary applications, farming best practices, quality assurance and advanced tasting techniques.
The program director, Curtis Cord, said students were in store for an unrivaled educational experience designed to foster a deep understanding of olive oil quality and appreciation. Cord developed the program with the late Dorothy Cann Hamilton, founder of the International Culinary Center.
While students of the sommelier program have included diverse professionals such as producers, marketers, importers, merchants, food buyers, quality-control managers, chefs, journalists, and lawyers, Cord said the program is designed for everyone concerned with olive oil quality. There are no prerequisites for the course.
Nearly 500 have completed the acclaimed program, joining a growing international network of experts and educators. Many have gone on to launch educational initiatives, author books, provide consulting services and develop programs to foster a greater understanding of matters relating to olive oil quality, culture and usage.
Enrollment for the London program is open on the Olive Oil Times Education Lab website.