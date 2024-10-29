App Uses AI to Identify Top-Ranked Olive Oils

While many consumers appreciate the health benefits and superior taste of high-quality extra virgin olive oils, they often struggle to identify them on store shelves based on packaging alone.
The Olive Oil Times World Ranking now has a groundbreaking new feature, currently in beta, that uses artificial intelligence to identify top-ranked olive oils from a simple picture of the bottle. The innovative tool aims to empower consumers and industry professionals to quickly and easily discover the best olive oils in the world.
Consumers gain access to a decade of accumulated knowledge about thousands of brands.
The app leverages a vast database of information compiled from the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, the world’s largest and most respected olive oil quality contest. The AI-powered app can accurately identify award-winning olive oils by analyzing thousands of images and data points.
The new feature can be accessed on mobile devices at oliveoilranking.org or by installing the free app. Tap the camera icon and take a picture of an olive oil package to see how the brand fares in the World Ranking.
“Consumers gain access to a decade of accumulated knowledge about thousands of brands with this app,” said Curtis Cord, the editor-in-chief of Olive Oil Times and president of the World Olive Oil Competition. “By simply taking a picture of a bottle, users can instantly access detailed information about its quality, origin, and flavor profile.”
The Olive Oil Times World Ranking, updated in real-time, lists the most-awarded producers and brands and detailed historical results data by hemisphere, country, cultivar and organic classification. The portal complements the World Olive Oil Competition’s Official Guide, the catalog of the best extra virgin olive oils referenced by more than one million users annually.