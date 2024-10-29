App Uses AI to Identify Top-Ranked Olive Oils

While many con­sumers appre­ci­ate the health ben­e­fits and supe­rior taste of high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oils, they often strug­gle to iden­tify them on store shelves based on pack­ag­ing alone.

The Olive Oil Times World Ranking now has a ground­break­ing new fea­ture, cur­rently in beta, that uses arti­fi­cial intel­li­gence to iden­tify top-ranked olive oils from a sim­ple pic­ture of the bot­tle. The inno­v­a­tive tool aims to empower con­sumers and indus­try pro­fes­sion­als to quickly and eas­ily dis­cover the best olive oils in the world.

Consumers gain access to a decade of accu­mu­lated knowl­edge about thou­sands of brands. - Curtis Cord, Olive Oil Times edi­tor-in-chief

The app lever­ages a vast data­base of infor­ma­tion com­piled from the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, the world’s largest and most respected olive oil qual­ity con­test. The AI-pow­ered app can accu­rately iden­tify award-win­ning olive oils by ana­lyz­ing thou­sands of images and data points.

The new fea­ture can be accessed on mobile devices at oliveoilranking.org or by installing the free app. Tap the cam­era icon and take a pic­ture of an olive oil pack­age to see how the brand fares in the World Ranking.

“Consumers gain access to a decade of accu­mu­lated knowl­edge about thou­sands of brands with this app,” said Curtis Cord, the edi­tor-in-chief of Olive Oil Times and pres­i­dent of the World Olive Oil Competition. ​“By sim­ply tak­ing a pic­ture of a bot­tle, users can instantly access detailed infor­ma­tion about its qual­ity, ori­gin, and fla­vor pro­file.”

The Olive Oil Times World Ranking, updated in real-time, lists the most-awarded pro­duc­ers and brands and detailed his­tor­i­cal results data by hemi­sphere, coun­try, cul­ti­var and organic clas­si­fi­ca­tion. The por­tal com­ple­ments the World Olive Oil Competition’s Official Guide, the cat­a­log of the best extra vir­gin olive oils ref­er­enced by more than one mil­lion users annu­ally.