Montenegrin Producers Push to Boost Consumption as Ancient Groves Face Threats

Montenegro’s ancient olive trees, some over 2,000 years old, are a testament to the country’s rich olive-growing tradition. Despite efforts to promote olive oil consumption, Montenegro’s rate remains low, prompting initiatives like the E‑Olive project to educate consumers and potentially expand olive cultivation along the coast. Concerns about new laws allowing construction in olive groves threaten the future of this ancient tradition, but efforts continue to protect and promote Montenegro’s olive heritage.
Across Montenegro’s southern coast, olive trees more than two millennia old still anchor the landscape. Their twisted trunks rise from terraced hillsides that slope toward the Adriatic, marking one of the Mediterranean’s oldest continuous olive-growing traditions.
The most famous among them is the Stara Maslina of Mirovica in Bar, estimated at around 2,250 years old and still producing fruit.
“It is one of the three oldest olives on the Mediterranean, and it still gives exceptional oil,” said Ćazim Alković, president of the Bar Olive Growers’ Association. “Its fruit tells stories longer than anything written in our archives.”
In the nearby community of Mrkojevići, another ancient tree stands: Begovica, also believed to be more than 2,000 years old. It remains a source of pride for the family of longtime grower Vebija Abazović.
These trees are reminders of a deep-rooted heritage and the continuity of Montenegrin maslinarstvo, a tradition passed down for centuries.
Documenting the Age of Montenegro’s Oldest Trees
About a decade ago, the Bar Olive Growers’ Association partnered with UNIDO on a project to determine the age of historic trees in Bar and Ulcinj. Fifty olive trees were examined, providing rare scientific data on the region’s ancient groves.
“Those 50 trees represent only a fraction of what exists here,” Alković said. “Every village has dozens of old or very old olives that still bear fruit just as they did centuries ago.”
Half a Liter per Person: One of Europe’s Lowest Consumption Rates
Despite this heritage, an ideal climate and respected local varieties, olive oil consumption in Montenegro remains among the lowest in Europe at roughly 0.5 liters per person annually.
By comparison, EU consumption averages around 8 liters per capita. Italians consume about 11 liters per person each year, Spaniards 10.5, and Greeks around 20. In San Marino, a microstate of 61 square kilometers, annual consumption reaches an astonishing 24 liters.
“We have tried many times to encourage people — especially in the mountainous north — to use more olive oil, but with limited success,” said Alković.
More than a decade ago, he and agricultural expert Ilija Morić created the first version of a consumer guide to olive oil as part of a Montenegro Business Alliance project. The booklet offered clear explanations of quality grades, tasting techniques and proper storage, and became popular among growers and consumers.
A revised and expanded edition followed, with support from the Municipality of Bar, including an English-language version that quickly attracted tourists drawn to the ancient groves.
IOC Supports Digital Initiative to Promote Olive Oil
Alković, whose family has grown olives for more than 300 years, also represents Montenegro at the International Olive Council (IOC). The organization recently launched a global call for initiatives to encourage olive oil consumption.
Among the applications was a proposal from the Bar growers: E‑Olive — Innovative IT Solutions for Promoting Olive Oil Consumption.
The project was recognized in Madrid for its blend of local tradition and modern technology — a combination the IOC said few Mediterranean regions have pursued so effectively.
E‑Olive: QR-Based Learning and Video Guides
The new digital guide introduces QR codes that link readers to short educational videos. Each section of the guide will feature its own code, enabling consumers to scan with a smartphone and immediately watch expert explanations.
The videos will cover key topics such as the characteristics of extra virgin olive oil, how to perform a basic tasting, what makes an oil fruity, bitter or pungent, and how professional tasting glasses are used. One segment focuses on Žutica, the indigenous Montenegrin variety prized for its purity and flavor.
Alković believes the multimedia format will particularly appeal to younger audiences, tourists, and hospitality professionals who prefer video over text.
The association expects broader use of the digital guide to translate into higher consumption, both among new and existing consumers, increasing their annual intake.
Growers also believe the initiative could encourage an expansion of olive cultivation along Montenegro’s 90-kilometer coastline from Boka Kotorska to Ulcinj. They estimate the region has about 500,000 trees, though no official census has yet been conducted.
“That number could double,” Alković said. “But it could also shrink dramatically if current threats are not stopped.”
New Amendments Open Groves to Construction
In a controversial move, two local NGOs from Bar — Antivari and Maslinijada — recently proposed amendments to Montenegro’s Law on Olive Growing and Olive Oil that would allow residential and commercial construction inside traditional maslinici.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management opposed the amendments, as did the Bar Olive Growers’ Association.
“We warned of catastrophic consequences: the uprooting of ancient trees, fragmentation of agricultural land, the loss of the unique landscape that defines Bar, and long-term damage to the environment that ensures the purity and quality of our oil,” said Alković.
Growers argue that only a handful of private interests would benefit, envisioning lucrative land sales to foreign buyers who would replace trees with apartments and pools.
Despite opposition from growers and agricultural authorities, the Montenegrin Parliament adopted the amended law. Producers say political pressures rather than expert recommendations drove the changes.
“The new provisions allow the removal or relocation of old olive trees and the construction of buildings in their place,” Alković said. “Our coastline is already heavily urbanized. Olive groves were one of the last untouched landscapes. If these norms remain, we risk irreversible damage.”
The association hopes Parliament will revisit the legislation and restore protections that align with Mediterranean practice. In many countries — including neighboring Croatia — construction on agricultural land, particularly within olive groves, is strictly prohibited.
Defending the Future of Montenegrin Olive Growing
Despite the setback, the Bar growers say they will continue promoting olive oil education, quality and health benefits through the E‑Olive project.
Workshops are planned across the country, not only along the coast but also in central and northern Montenegro, where consumption is lowest.
The expanded guide aims to help consumers understand how to taste olive oil, recognize freshness, store it correctly and incorporate it into daily meals.
Particular emphasis will be placed on Montenegrin extra virgin olive oil, mainly produced from the indigenous Žutica variety grown in clean, unpolluted environments — conditions producers say contribute to its distinctive character.
“In Bar, the olive tree is more than a plant,” Alković said. “It is part of our identity and our way of life. Through the E‑Olive project, it becomes a bridge between tradition and modern education.”
The digital guide will be available to other organizations and can be translated into Albanian, Russian, German or any language needed. In this way, the stories of Montenegro’s millennia-old trees may reach far beyond the Adriatic.
“If this project encourages even a few more people to embrace olive oil in their daily diet,” Alković said, “it will be a victory for both consumers and a tradition that has survived for thousands of years.”