Jun. 10, 2024
In their efforts to turn the 2,247-year-old Stara Maslina into a tourist attraction, local authorities have inadvertently damaged the iconic olive tree.
Oct. 24, 2022
Montenegro Harvest Begins with Ancient Tree in Mirovica
Visitors and volunteers tasted early harvest oils and helped harvest the country's oldest tree.
Sep. 27, 2022
Meet the Montenegrin Producer Who Once Charmed a Royal Couple
An extra virgin olive oil made from the olives of a millenary tree gifted in a hand-crafted olive wood container delighted the Queen Consort-to-be and her husband.
Aug. 24, 2022
One Year After a Devastating Fire in Montenegro, Farmers Continue to Rebuild
While a court ruled that olive growers were entitled to some compensation, the emotional and cultural pains endure.
May. 31, 2022
Meet the Driving Force Behind the Success of Montenegrin Producers at NYIOOC '22
Ćazim Alković helped growers and producers in the small Balkan state earn one Gold and two Silver Awards, the first in the country's history.
Feb. 21, 2022
In Montenegro, Producers Join in World Competition Bid
Working together, Montenegrin producers hope to replicate neighboring Croatia’s success at the World Olive Oil Competition.