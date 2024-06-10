enEnglish
Montenegro

World

Jun. 10, 2024

Concrete and Water Are Damaging Montenegro's Oldest Olive Tree

In their efforts to turn the 2,247-year-old Stara Maslina into a tourist attraction, local authorities have inadvertently damaged the iconic olive tree.

Production

Oct. 24, 2022

Montenegro Harvest Begins with Ancient Tree in Mirovica

Visitors and volunteers tasted early harvest oils and helped harvest the country's oldest tree.

World

Sep. 27, 2022

Meet the Montenegrin Producer Who Once Charmed a Royal Couple

An extra virgin olive oil made from the olives of a millenary tree gifted in a hand-crafted olive wood container delighted the Queen Consort-to-be and her husband.

Production

Aug. 24, 2022

One Year After a Devastating Fire in Montenegro, Farmers Continue to Rebuild

While a court ruled that olive growers were entitled to some compensation, the emotional and cultural pains endure.

The Best Olive Oils

May. 31, 2022

Meet the Driving Force Behind the Success of Montenegrin Producers at NYIOOC '22

Ćazim Alković helped growers and producers in the small Balkan state earn one Gold and two Silver Awards, the first in the country's history.

The Best Olive Oils

Feb. 21, 2022

In Montenegro, Producers Join in World Competition Bid

Working together, Montenegrin producers hope to replicate neighboring Croatia’s success at the World Olive Oil Competition.

