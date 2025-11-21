Revisions Advance for U.S. Olive Oil Promotion Cooperative Plan

The USDA is collaborating with the NAOOA to refine a proposal for a national olive oil promotion cooperative, with revisions being made to better support olive oil producers and address concerns about administrative burdens. The initiative has gained broad support across the sector, with stakeholders emphasizing the need for coordinated messaging, education, and awareness to democratize olive oil consumption and promote its health benefits in the U.S.
USDA is working with the North American Olive Oil Association (NAOOA) to refine the proposal for a national olive oil promotion cooperative.
The proposal, originally submitted earlier this year, is being updated to better support olive oil producers following another round of discussions that continued even during the government shutdown.
Such revisions do not guarantee approval, but they suggest USDA is giving the initiative serious consideration.
Joseph R. Profaci, NAOOA’s executive director, told Olive Oil Times he was encouraged by the pace of the review.
“The government has been working and reviewing our proposal, even during the period of the shutdown,” he said. “I view that as something very positive.”
Recent exchanges with USDA focused on how to support domestic producers without creating additional administrative burdens.
The agency asked NAOOA to clarify how the board would handle credits for domestic producers who already contribute funds to state-level commissions for production research.
“They said that mechanism as originally written could have been too difficult to administer,” Profaci said.
The revised approach would allow state commissions to apply directly to the national board for funding to support regional research or promotional activities.
Profaci described the updated mechanism as “cleaner,” noting that it mirrors the honey board’s structure, which allocates five percent of its annual budget to production research. The change would benefit domestic producers and state commissions but would not affect companies that only import olive oil.
While USDA has not provided a timeline, Profaci said the industry remains hopeful the proposal could move to public comment early next year.
The initiative is gaining broad support across the sector.
“NAOOA is spearheading the petition, with the support of a Blue Ribbon Committee composed of stakeholders from across the industry, including Pompeian,” said Mouna Aissaoui, CEO of Pompeian, the largest olive oil importer and producer in the U.S.
Aissaoui said the proposed board could help overcome longstanding fragmentation in the U.S. olive oil market. “It is the first industry-wide initiative designed to benefit all domestic and imported players under a single platform,” she noted.
She emphasized the need for coordinated messaging to raise awareness of olive oil, noting that “many of its health benefits and sustainability values often go unrecognized.”
With 60 percent of American households not purchasing olive oil and per-capita consumption at roughly 1.1 kilograms per year, she sees a pressing need to “democratize olive oil, making it more accessible, understood, and widely used across American households.”
Aissaoui also underscored the sustainability advantages of permanent crops such as olives, citing FAO data on their environmental benefits. She added that a national program could influence how retailers position olive oil as part of a healthy lifestyle.
Jonathan Sciabica, whose family is the oldest continuously operating olive oil producer in the U.S., warned that per capita consumption data masks significant regional differences.
“In the U.S. you will find heavy users of olive oil and not-at-all users,” he said. Those who do use olive oil tend to be engaged, health-conscious shoppers who care about quality, authenticity and origin.
He said the proposed promotional order could help narrow the gap between regions where olive oil knowledge is strong and areas where awareness remains low. “There’s proof in the pudding,” he added, noting that consumers who understand the product “will buy more expensive olive oil” and “pay for quality.”
Sciabica pointed to the success of national commodity campaigns — such as Got Milk or the mango board — as evidence of what coordinated industry promotion can achieve.
Beyond advertising, he said education is critical: “Classes, seminars, opportunities for people to really learn more about the product and how to cook with the product.” A national program, he added, could significantly expand those efforts.
Producers in other regions agree. In Oregon, Paul Durant of Red Ridge Farms said, “driving awareness is critical for the growth of the industry across all segments.”
Durant said consumer understanding of quality, culinary uses and health benefits remains limited, though it has improved over the past two decades.
From the perspective of a small producer and health advocate, Chasity Pritchett, founder of Emblem Olive Oil and president of the Let’s Fight Back Foundation, said the U.S. remains behind other nations in understanding olive oil’s benefits.
“While other nations have long understood and embraced the powerful, science-backed benefits of olive oil, the U.S. has been slow to catch on,” she said, calling the delay “a missed opportunity for both the market and public health.”
She argued that olive oil belongs at the center of the nation’s preventive-health strategy and that “the time for action is now, not in another five to ten years.”
Pritchett said a USDA-backed program could close knowledge gaps by supporting research tailored to the American diet, strengthening domestic growers and small businesses, and helping educate doctors, schools and families about olive oil’s role in preventing disease.
“This proposal is a call to close the gap, invest in research, support American growers, and put olive oil where it belongs, in the heart of our health strategy,” she said.