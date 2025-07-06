Orhan Okulu Claims Third Golden Belt at 664th Kırkpınar

The Antaya native defeated Feyzullah Aktürk at the historic olive oil wrestling tournament, widely considered the world's oldest sporting event.
Orhan Okulu reclaimed the title of başpehlivan at the 664th Kırkpınar olive oil wrestling festival by defeating Feyzullah Aktürk in the final after dominating the match in Edirne. Okulu, who claimed his third Kırkpınar championship, thanked his supporters and family in his victory speech, emphasizing the importance of endurance in the traditional Turkish wrestling competition.
Orhan Okulu has defeated Feyzullah Aktürk to reclaim the title of başpehlivan, or chief wrestler, at the 664th edition of Turkey’s historic Kırkpınar olive oil wrestling festival.
The 37-year-old Okulu claimed his third Kırkpınar championship, having previously won in 2015 and 2018, after dominating the 20-minute final in Edirne, a small city 200 kilometers west of Istanbul.
Okulu came into the tournament as an overwhelming favorite, going so far as to tell local media ahead of the event: "This year, I'm in the same shape I was when I won the belt. Others may have a weight advantage, but at Kırkpınar, endurance is everything."
After several stops and starts in the opening minutes of the final, with medical staff coming onto the field to treat Okulu’s lacerated eyebrow twice, the match returned to action with various hand-to-hand exchanges.
Overall, the experienced Okulu dominated the final with his offensive style of play, coming close to catching his 26-year-old opponent in the 16th minute before knocking Aktürk, who maintained a defensive disposition throughout, off his feet and onto his back in the 19th minute.
On his route to the final, Okulu triumphed over Seçkin Duman and 2022 champion Cengizhan Şimşek in the first rounds before defeating Erkan Taş in the quarter-finals and Enes Doğan in the semifinals.
Meanwhile, Aktürk defeated three-time champion Ali Gürbüz in the second round, İsmail Koç in the quarter-finals and Ali İhsan Batmaz in the semi-final. In the previous round, İhsan Batmaz caused the upset of the tournament, defeating two-time defending champion Yusuf Can Zeybek.
“Thank God, we became champions this year as we did in 2015 and 2018,” Okulu said in his victory speech, according to local media. “I beat European champion Feyzullah Aktürk. I thank him. We all played very tough matches.”
“I thank my wife and children who watched me on TV and supported me, my father who was with me and all the supporters,” he added. “My father started me wrestling, and I present the belt to my father. May the belt bring good luck to all people of Antalya.”
Overall, more than 3,000 unranked wrestlers competed alongside 40 ranked wrestlers, who qualified directly for the final stage, throughout the three-day event, which concluded on July 6th.
Kırkpınar is widely considered to be the world’s longest-running sporting event and was added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list in 2010.
According to legend, the wrestling competition originated in 1357 when a group of 40 Ottoman soldiers stationed near Edirne began grappling to pass the time.
After the rest had finished, the final two continued their fight into the night and were found dead the following day.
There was no winner that year, but the event has been held each July since then, except when it was canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Traditionally, wrestlers of all ages, cultural backgrounds, and social classes gather in Edirne, engaging in one-on-one matches on the grassy fields until one wrestler successfully throws the other onto his back.
Despite a controversial format change that introduced ranked and unranked categories, the rules remained the same. Wrestlers are doused in olive oil and wear only a kıspet, short leather pants, while they compete.
The match starts with both wrestlers locking hands and keeping their heads close together. To win, a wrestler must pin his opponent onto his back or lift him into the air.
The olive oil makes it very difficult for the wrestlers to grip each other, forcing them to grab the pockets of their opponent’s kıspet.
Wrestlers also claim that olive oil helps reduce pain from injuries and accelerates wound healing. An estimated two tons of olive oil are used during the event.
The process of applying the olive oil follows a specific ritual. First, oil is applied to the left shoulder, chest, left arm, and cuff of one wrestler by another wrestler using his left hand.
Next, wrestlers repeat the same motion on the right side of their bodies. The final step of the ritual involves wrestlers applying oil to each other’s backs.
Olive oil is an essential part of the competition, and if a wrestler feels the need to reapply oil during a match, he may request a timeout from the referee and his opponent.
