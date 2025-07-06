Enter keywords and hit Go →
Orhan Okulu Claims Third Golden Belt at 664th Kırkpınar

The Antaya native defeated Feyzullah Aktürk at the historic olive oil wrestling tournament, widely considered the world's oldest sporting event.

By Daniel Dawson
Jul. 6, 2025 18:08 UTC
Orhan Okulu reclaimed the title of başpehli­van at the 664th Kırkpınar olive oil wrestling fes­ti­val by defeat­ing Feyzullah Aktürk in the final after dom­i­nat­ing the match in Edirne. Okulu, who claimed his third Kırkpınar cham­pi­onship, thanked his sup­port­ers and fam­ily in his vic­tory speech, empha­siz­ing the impor­tance of endurance in the tra­di­tional Turkish wrestling com­pe­ti­tion.

Orhan Okulu has defeated Feyzullah Aktürk to reclaim the title of başpehli­van, or chief wrestler, at the 664th edi­tion of Turkey’s his­toric Kırkpınar olive oil wrestling fes­ti­val.

The 37-year-old Okulu claimed his third Kırkpınar cham­pi­onship, hav­ing pre­vi­ously won in 2015 and 2018, after dom­i­nat­ing the 20-minute final in Edirne, a small city 200 kilo­me­ters west of Istanbul.

Okulu came into the tour­na­ment as an over­whelm­ing favorite, going so far as to tell local media ahead of the event: This year, I’m in the same shape I was when I won the belt. Others may have a weight advan­tage, but at Kırkpınar, endurance is every­thing.”

After sev­eral stops and starts in the open­ing min­utes of the final, with med­ical staff com­ing onto the field to treat Okulu’s lac­er­ated eye­brow twice, the match returned to action with var­i­ous hand-to-hand exchanges.

Overall, the expe­ri­enced Okulu dom­i­nated the final with his offen­sive style of play, com­ing close to catch­ing his 26-year-old oppo­nent in the 16th minute before knock­ing Aktürk, who main­tained a defen­sive dis­po­si­tion through­out, off his feet and onto his back in the 19th minute. 

On his route to the final, Okulu tri­umphed over Seçkin Duman and 2022 cham­pion Cengizhan Şimşek in the first rounds before defeat­ing Erkan Taş in the quar­ter-finals and Enes Doğan in the semi­fi­nals.

Meanwhile, Aktürk defeated three-time cham­pion Ali Gürbüz in the sec­ond round, İsmail Koç in the quar­ter-finals and Ali İhsan Batmaz in the semi-final. In the pre­vi­ous round, İhsan Batmaz caused the upset of the tour­na­ment, defeat­ing two-time defend­ing cham­pion Yusuf Can Zeybek.

Thank God, we became cham­pi­ons this year as we did in 2015 and 2018,” Okulu said in his vic­tory speech, accord­ing to local media. I beat European cham­pion Feyzullah Aktürk. I thank him. We all played very tough matches.”

I thank my wife and chil­dren who watched me on TV and sup­ported me, my father who was with me and all the sup­port­ers,” he added. My father started me wrestling, and I present the belt to my father. May the belt bring good luck to all peo­ple of Antalya.”

Overall, more than 3,000 unranked wrestlers com­peted along­side 40 ranked wrestlers, who qual­i­fied directly for the final stage, through­out the three-day event, which con­cluded on July 6th.

Kırkpınar is widely con­sid­ered to be the world’s longest-run­ning sport­ing event and was added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list in 2010. 

According to leg­end, the wrestling com­pe­ti­tion orig­i­nated in 1357 when a group of 40 Ottoman sol­diers sta­tioned near Edirne began grap­pling to pass the time.

After the rest had fin­ished, the final two con­tin­ued their fight into the night and were found dead the fol­low­ing day.

There was no win­ner that year, but the event has been held each July since then, except when it was can­celed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pan­demic.

Traditionally, wrestlers of all ages, cul­tural back­grounds, and social classes gather in Edirne, engag­ing in one-on-one matches on the grassy fields until one wrestler suc­cess­fully throws the other onto his back.

Despite a con­tro­ver­sial for­mat change that intro­duced ranked and unranked cat­e­gories, the rules remained the same. Wrestlers are doused in olive oil and wear only a kıspet, short leather pants, while they com­pete.

The match starts with both wrestlers lock­ing hands and keep­ing their heads close together. To win, a wrestler must pin his oppo­nent onto his back or lift him into the air.

The olive oil makes it very dif­fi­cult for the wrestlers to grip each other, forc­ing them to grab the pock­ets of their opponent’s kıspet.

Wrestlers also claim that olive oil helps reduce pain from injuries and accel­er­ates wound heal­ing. An esti­mated two tons of olive oil are used dur­ing the event.

The process of apply­ing the olive oil fol­lows a spe­cific rit­ual. First, oil is applied to the left shoul­der, chest, left arm, and cuff of one wrestler by another wrestler using his left hand.

Next, wrestlers repeat the same motion on the right side of their bod­ies. The final step of the rit­ual involves wrestlers apply­ing oil to each other’s backs.

Olive oil is an essen­tial part of the com­pe­ti­tion, and if a wrestler feels the need to reap­ply oil dur­ing a match, he may request a time­out from the ref­eree and his oppo­nent.

