Spain Bets on Comedy to Boost Olive Oil Sales

Spain’s largest professional olive oil organization has joined forces with the stand-up show Mentes Peligrosas (Dangerous Minds) in a new national tour launched in Madrid this month at the 12,000-plus-seat WiZink Center.
Featuring some of the country’s most famous comedians, the tour will use the themes of “Humor, Health and Flavor” to promote Spanish olive oils to the domestic market.
Aceites de Oliva de España is well-known internationally for its successful promotional campaigns in emerging markets such as Japan and India.
Its English-language division, Olive Oils from Spain, regularly organizes and participates in major olive oil-related events and conferences in cities such as New York and Chicago.
Healthy living has always been a key component of the organization’s message, and it is known for its involvement in sporting events such as the international Andalusian Bike Race.
Spanish celebrities are also frequently associated with its campaigns, with tennis legend Rafa Nadal perhaps its most famous brand ambassador.
This latest campaign focuses on the Spanish domestic market, which has been hit hard recently by the cost of living crisis and the soaring price of olive oils.
“Spain is our first consumer in the world, and we must take special care of it,” said Aceites de Oliva de España president Pedro Barato. “With the help of these luxury ambassadors, we want to reach the maximum number of consumers with a positive message. We know from experience that humor is a magnificent lever for promotion.”
“There is nothing like humor to highlight the devotion of Spaniards to a food without which we could not understand our country or gastronomy,” he added. “For that reason, through the Olive Oils from Spain division, we have often resorted to humor for our informational campaigns, starting with Leo Harlem himself.”
Famous for his live stand-up performances and now a rising star among the younger generations due to his millions of TikTok videos, Leo Harlem is an outspoken proponent of extra virgin olive oil.
In a radio interview in August of this year, he stated that “where there is no olive oil, there is no civilization,” a sentiment that resonated with the Spanish public, who have since viewed the clip on social media platforms almost half a million times.
He has also been known to call for extra virgin olive oil to be made available nationally on prescription, saying, “It’s the greatest thing we have here, it’s our health.”
In addition to Leo Harlem, Silvia Abril, Luis Piedrahita, Ana Morgade, Álex Clavero, Eva Hache, Xosé A. Touriñán, David Cepo and Carolina Iglesias will be performing.
Aceites de Oliva de España hopes that the broad inter-generational appeal of the troupe will facilitate the propagation of their message.
The youngest of the country’s potential consumers are among those the organization is most keen to target, as health trends are quick to propagate through social media such as TikTok.
As prices continue to fall, recovering lost ground in the domestic market is seen as a significant goal for the Spanish olive oil sector, and it is hoped that establishing a base among young consumers will provide long-term resilience.