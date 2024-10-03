Oct. 3, 2024
While olive oil will not mitigate the negative consequences of drinking too much, no harm can come from consuming it before a night out.
Aug. 11, 2024
Social Media Users Unimpressed With Spain's Olive Oil Tax Cut
Consumers contended that eliminating the value-added tax for olive oil did not result in a significant price drop in supermarkets.
Jul. 8, 2024
New Spanish Podcast Delves into the World of Olive Oil
A la Sombra del Olivo brings together three hosts from different backgrounds and a diverse range of guests with the goal of educating the public about olive oil.
Oct. 31, 2023
Trade Group Launches Digital Campaign to Promote Olive Oil in Australia
The Australian Olive Oil Association has teamed up with leading social media influencers to encourage consumers to use more olive oil.
Jul. 12, 2023
Nutritionists Evaluate Merits of Olive Oil Shot TikTok Trend
Sipping on olive oil is trending on TikTok and Instagram, with social media users encouraging others to sip olive oil first thing in the morning.
May. 31, 2023
First-Time NYIOOC Winners Find New Opportunities
From increased media coverage to easier access to lucrative foreign markets, first-time winners at the World Olive Oil Competition reflect on the results of their hardwork and success.
Aug. 15, 2016
A Smear Campaign Against Tunisian Olive Oil
Tunisian representatives and others are speaking out about a campaign to tarnish the reputation of the country's olive oil after Europe raised import limits to help with its economic recovery.
Jan. 25, 2016
In Italy, Reactions to the '60 Minutes' Report on Olive Oil from Anger to Resolve
A report dedicated to mafia involvement in Italian agriculture, and especially the olive oil sector, by CBS News magazine ‘60 Minutes’ on January 3, naturally raised various reactions. Taking a cue from recent scandals involving adulterated olive oil, CBS News correspondent Bill Whitaker suspected the threat of mafia entanglement throughout the whole “Made in Italy” industry,
Oct. 30, 2014
Corn Oil Lowers Cholesterol: We Can All Go Home
Mazola corn oil reduces cholesterol. Time to pack it all up and finally take up golf like I've wanted to do.
Oct. 27, 2014
Routine Meeting on Crete Turns Out to be No 'Big Deal'
A routine meeting on Crete last week has set off a flurry of reports of a major agreement that the meeting participants say never happened.
Jan. 29, 2014
New York Times Revises Olive Oil Fraud Infographic
The New York Times made revisions to an infographic on olive oil fraud that critics said was sensational and inaccurate in parts.
Dec. 9, 2013
New Look for 'Olive Oil Times'
Olive Oil Times unveiled a new design today for its flagship website -- the first overhaul to its look since 2010.
Feb. 19, 2012
Australian Tabloid Exposes Bad Olive Oil (And It's Australian)
It seemed like a segment from last summer that also starred the globetrotting Paul Miller and a healthy dose of sensationalist reporting. But there was one very surprising difference.