Health

Oct. 3, 2024

Can Olive Oil Really Prevent a Hangover? An Expert Weighs In

While olive oil will not mitigate the negative consequences of drinking too much, no harm can come from consuming it before a night out.

News Briefs

Aug. 11, 2024

Social Media Users Unimpressed With Spain's Olive Oil Tax Cut

Consumers contended that eliminating the value-added tax for olive oil did not result in a significant price drop in supermarkets.

World

Jul. 8, 2024

New Spanish Podcast Delves into the World of Olive Oil

A la Sombra del Olivo brings together three hosts from different backgrounds and a diverse range of guests with the goal of educating the public about olive oil.

News Briefs

Oct. 31, 2023

Trade Group Launches Digital Campaign to Promote Olive Oil in Australia

The Australian Olive Oil Association has teamed up with leading social media influencers to encourage consumers to use more olive oil.

Health

Jul. 12, 2023

Nutritionists Evaluate Merits of Olive Oil Shot TikTok Trend

Sipping on olive oil is trending on TikTok and Instagram, with social media users encouraging others to sip olive oil first thing in the morning.

World

May. 31, 2023

First-Time NYIOOC Winners Find New Opportunities

From increased media coverage to easier access to lucrative foreign markets, first-time winners at the World Olive Oil Competition reflect on the results of their hardwork and success.

Europe

Aug. 15, 2016

A Smear Campaign Against Tunisian Olive Oil

Tunisian representatives and others are speaking out about a campaign to tarnish the reputation of the country's olive oil after Europe raised import limits to help with its economic recovery.

World

Jan. 25, 2016

In Italy, Reactions to the '60 Minutes' Report on Olive Oil from Anger to Resolve

A report ded­i­cated to mafia involve­ment in Italian agri­cul­ture, and espe­cially the olive oil sec­tor, by CBS News mag­a­zine ​‘60 Minutes’ on January 3, nat­u­rally raised var­i­ous reac­tions. Taking a cue from recent scan­dals involv­ing adul­ter­ated olive oil, CBS News cor­re­spon­dent Bill Whitaker sus­pected the threat of mafia entan­gle­ment through­out the whole ​“Made in Italy” indus­try,

Health

Oct. 30, 2014

Corn Oil Lowers Cholesterol: We Can All Go Home

Mazola corn oil reduces cholesterol. Time to pack it all up and finally take up golf like I've wanted to do.

Europe

Oct. 27, 2014

Routine Meeting on Crete Turns Out to be No 'Big Deal'

A routine meeting on Crete last week has set off a flurry of reports of a major agreement that the meeting participants say never happened.

World

Jan. 29, 2014

New York Times Revises Olive Oil Fraud Infographic

The New York Times made revisions to an infographic on olive oil fraud that critics said was sensational and inaccurate in parts.

World

Dec. 9, 2013

New Look for 'Olive Oil Times'

Olive Oil Times unveiled a new design today for its flagship website -- the first overhaul to its look since 2010.

World

Feb. 19, 2012

Australian Tabloid Exposes Bad Olive Oil (And It's Australian)

It seemed like a segment from last summer that also starred the globetrotting Paul Miller and a healthy dose of sensationalist reporting. But there was one very surprising difference.

