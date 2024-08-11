Spanish Social Media Users Unimpressed With Government’s Olive Oil Tax Cut

Despite ongo­ing efforts by the Spanish gov­ern­ment to lower food prices, Spanish con­sumers are not impressed.

Last month, the Spanish Council of Ministers extended the value-added tax exemp­tion (VAT) for sta­ple foods and olive oil until October. From that point, VAT will rise to the new rate of two per­cent until the end of the year and return to four per­cent start­ing in 2025.

“Why bother?” quipped one social media user named Neme. ​“We hate that you lower the VAT to zero per­cent only to raise it again in 90 days.”

“What they are not say­ing is that it’s only three months with­out VAT,” added fel­low social media user Borja. ​“In October, it returns, and in December, the VAT will increase even more as has already been approved by the gov­ern­ment.”

According to data from Spanish broad­caster RTVE, the price of a liter of extra vir­gin olive oil in super­mar­kets has surged from €3.45 in February 2021 to €9.46. Removing the five per­cent VAT was expected to lower the price by approx­i­mately €0.50 per liter.

National Statistics Institute data demon­strated that olive oil has expe­ri­enced the sin­gle most sig­nif­i­cant price increase of all prod­ucts tracked over the last year, ris­ing by 63 per­cent.

Consecutive years of extreme drought and high spring tem­per­a­tures in 2022 and 2023 resulted in his­tor­i­cally poor har­vests across Spain’s lead­ing olive oil-pro­duc­ing regions.

Rising energy, fer­til­izer, phy­tosan­i­tary prod­ucts and pack­ag­ing mate­r­ial prices have also put upward pres­sure on olive oil prices.

The dra­matic reduc­tion in sup­ply com­bined with higher pro­duc­tion prices and steady demand resulted in olive oil prices at ori­gin hit­ting record highs in mid-January.

Indeed, data from the Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food shows the price of olive oil has increased by 272 per­cent since September 2020.

Rising prices and decreased avail­abil­ity have caused Spanish con­sumers to start chang­ing their behav­ior. Many mid­dle-class Spaniards are buy­ing lower grades of olive oil in smaller for­mats and using it more spar­ingly. Some have even aban­doned the cat­e­gory.

“I’ve moved on to other cook­ing oils,” con­firmed social media user Jean.

Historically, a ten per­cent VAT was applied to olive oil, which the gov­ern­ment did not con­sider a sta­ple.

However, this started to change in January 2023, when the gov­ern­ment reduced olive oil’s VAT from ten per­cent to five per­cent, while the VAT for sta­ple foods was slashed from four per­cent to zero. Olive oil was later recat­e­go­rized as a sta­ple food, and VAT was elim­i­nated.

Despite assur­ances from the Spanish gov­ern­ment that unscrupu­lous busi­nesses would not sim­ply be able to keep prices at the same level, pay lower taxes and keep the extra money, not all Spanish social media users are con­vinced.

“These types of mea­sures are ster­ile since dis­trib­u­tors retain the prod­ucts in their ware­houses, wait­ing for prices to rise and obtain usu­ri­ous prof­its,” wrote a social media user named Pilot. ​“The solu­tion would be to cap prices.”

However, in a speech made in July, Minister of Social Rights, Consumer Affairs and 2030 Agenda Pablo Bustinduy assured that he would be vig­i­lant in ​“ensur­ing that the reduc­tion in VAT is fully passed on to con­sumers and will in no way feed the profit mar­gins of retail dis­trib­u­tors.”

Soledad Serrano Lopez, the direc­tor gen­eral of Finca Duernas, told the Olive Oil Times that remov­ing and per­ma­nently low­er­ing VAT on olive oil would not sig­nif­i­cantly affect Spanish house­holds’ pur­chas­ing deci­sions regard­ing extra vir­gin olive oil.

“People prob­a­bly won’t start buy­ing more extra vir­gin olive oil just because of this,” she said. ​“The main rea­son to buy it is for the qual­ity, not the price.”

Some social media users agreed with Serrano Lopez’s con­clu­sion but for dif­fer­ent rea­sons. One anony­mous user wrote, ​“low­er­ing VAT after a 70 per­cent increase in the price is a joke.”

Officials at the Bank of Spain have indi­cated that high olive oil prices are one rea­son infla­tion, espe­cially food infla­tion, remains higher in Spain than in many other European coun­tries.

While sec­tor observers expect olive oil prices at ori­gin to fall as pre­lim­i­nary signs point to a har­vest exceed­ing one mil­lion tons, it is harder to know when retail prices will begin to reflect this drop.

In the mean­time, Spanish social media users con­tinue to vent their frus­tra­tion.

“All food and basic essen­tials should not pay VAT,” wrote Borja. ​“It is the most unfair tax of all.”