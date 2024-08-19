enEnglish
The Olive Tree and The Olympics: An Ancient Bond

The olive tree has always symbolized unity and excellence in the Olympic Games.
Hiroshi Yamamoto of Japan shows off his silver medal for the men's archery individual competition at the 2004 Olympic Games at the Panathinaiko Stadium in Athens. (AP)
By Costas Vasilopoulos
Aug. 19, 2024 17:55 UTC

The Olympic Games is the lead­ing inter­na­tional multi-sport event and the ulti­mate global cel­e­bra­tion of ath­leti­cism and unity.

In ancient Greece, where the Olympics began around 2,800 years ago, they were a major sport, cul­tural and polit­i­cal event.

According to Greek mythol­ogy, the Olympic Games became inex­tri­ca­bly linked with the olive tree, the god­dess of wis­dom, Athena’s gift to the city of Athens.

See Also:Olive Oil Production Returns to Pompeii 2,000 Years After Volcanic Eruption

The ori­gins of the games can be traced back to the sanc­tu­ary of Olympia in the south­ern Peloponnese penin­sula, where the first recorded Olympic Games were held in 776 BC.

The games were part of a reli­gious fes­ti­val to honor Zeus, the father of the Greek gods and god­desses. For the ancient Greeks, train­ing the body and mind was a cru­cial aspect of child edu­ca­tion.

The ideal of hero­ism was deeply embed­ded in the minds of the ancient Greeks,” Anna Gustafsson, a Finnish archae­ol­o­gist and writer based in Athens, told Olive Oil Times.

There were no team sports in the ancient Olympic Games,” she added. Instead, the com­peti­tors were striv­ing for indi­vid­ual glory. The events tested strength, endurance, courage, and speed, exactly the qual­i­ties cel­e­brated in a heroic sol­dier.“

For boys from upper-class fam­i­lies, prac­tic­ing sports was vital to their upbring­ing and pre­pared them for com­bat,” Gustafsson said.

Delegations and ath­letes from ancient Greek city-states would march for days to appear in the games at Olympia. Held every four years, the qua­dren­nial peri­od­ic­ity of the games allowed ath­letes to train for the next edi­tion.

The Olympic Games were so impor­tant to the ancient Greeks that they used them as their cal­en­dar. For exam­ple, they would say, the third year of the 21st Olympiad,” to indi­cate that three years had passed since the last Olympics were held.

Hostilities between the Greek city-states of the time would also cease dur­ing the games so that ath­letes and spec­ta­tors could par­tic­i­pate undis­tracted.

At the time, Greece had no cen­tral gov­ern­ment,” Gustafsson said. Instead, the coun­try was run by inde­pen­dent city-states, which were often in con­flict with each other.”

However, cul­tur­ally, the ancient Greek world was uni­fied,” she added. This was partly thanks to the Panhellenic fes­ti­vals that brought Greeks together in peace­ful cel­e­bra­tion and reminded them of every­thing they had in com­mon, such as reli­gion and ideals.”

Gold medal glory has not always been the case at the Olympic Games. In ancient Greece, the typ­i­cal prize for the game win­ners was a wreath made with inter­twined olive branches from wild olive trees that grew at Olympia.

There are many depic­tions of this in pot­tery paint­ings of the time,” Gustafsson said.
Winners could also receive valu­able prizes such as an amphora filled with olive oil, pro­ces­sions in their honor, bronze shields, or tripods.”

The olive tree was con­sid­ered sacred in ancient Greece and asso­ci­ated with peace and unity. Supplicants also held olive branches in tem­ples or when approach­ing per­sons of power to indi­cate their sta­tus.

The olive branch, used to honor the win­ners of the ancient Olympic Games, also indi­cated the olive tree’s more pro­found sig­nif­i­cance in ancient Greece.

Particularly in Athens, the olive gained polit­i­cal impor­tance, as expressed by the laws passed to pro­tect the trees. Whoever destroyed an olive tree faced the death penalty. Olive tree own­ers were not allowed to cut more than two feet (0.6 meters) from a tree in any one year; oth­er­wise, they would face hefty fines.

Historians have iden­ti­fied the rela­tion­ship between the olive tree and the Attica region as the begin­ning of a group of peo­ple — the then rulers of Athens — con­trol­ling a space.

Space (the land) sub­se­quently sub­sti­tuted blood­line and wealth as Athens’s pri­mary polit­i­cal power source.

Statesman Cleisthenes based the con­sti­tu­tional frame­work he intro­duced to the Athenians in the 6th cen­tury BC, which finally led to the birth of democ­racy, on the strong con­nec­tion in the city-state of Athens between spa­tial con­trol and cit­i­zen­ship.

Ancient Greek wine jug from the 6th century BC depicting a boxing fight (Photo: Cleveland Museum of Art)

The olive tree was also an impor­tant food source for the ancient Greeks, who pri­mar­ily lived on olives, grapes used to make wine, and some grain, either bar­ley or wheat.

Olive oil was used in food prepa­ra­tion and served mul­ti­ple reli­gious and prac­ti­cal pur­poses in ancient Greek soci­ety.

The sig­nif­i­cance of the olive oil in ancient Greece can­not be over-empha­sized,” Gustaffson said. I don’t think that in our mod­ern world, we have any mate­r­ial that is sacred, prac­ti­cal and an impor­tant eco­nomic com­mod­ity all at the same time.”

Olive oil could be a sacred gift to gods and used as a liba­tion at sanc­tu­ar­ies like Olympia,” she added. Before ath­letic prac­tice, the ath­letes would anoint their bod­ies with olive oil to pre­pare their skin. They also cleaned them­selves after sweat­ing by rub­bing their skin with a mix­ture of olive oil and sand and then scrap­ing the dirt off.”

At the time, the aver­age annual con­sump­tion of olive oil for a cit­i­zen of a city-state totaled 40 to 50 liters: 15 to 20 liters were used for food prepa­ra­tion, another 20 liters for hygiene, two liters in cer­e­monies, three liters for lamps and 0.5 liters for med­ical pur­poses.

Gustafsson noted that olive oil, wine and pot­tery were among the most impor­tant com­modi­ties for inter­na­tional trade in ancient Greece.

Trade with neigh­bor­ing coun­tries was one rea­son pros­per­ous civ­i­liza­tions flour­ished in Greece dur­ing the Bronze Era,” she said. So, olive oil was one of the main dri­vers of life in Greece.”

The legacy of the olive tree in the Olympic Games has endured through the mil­len­nia.

In the 2004 Olympics held in Athens, along with their medals, the win­ners were sym­bol­i­cally dec­o­rated with an olive wreath, pay­ing homage to the ancient tra­di­tion.

In 2021, an olive tree was planted in the gar­den of the Olympic House in Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympics to sym­bol­ize peace and the games’ uni­ver­sal­ity.

Some Olympic medals, such as those in Atlanta in 1996, also fea­tured an olive branch as a uni­ver­sal sym­bol of the spirit of the Olympics,” Gustafsson said.

The roots of com­bin­ing the Olympics and peace are in the ancient Olympics,” she added. Remember that dur­ing the games, the ancient Greek city-states observed a month-long peace dur­ing the games, and all atroc­i­ties ceased.”

From hun­dreds of Olympic ath­letes from war-torn coun­tries who gath­ered together dur­ing the 2024 Paris Olympics call­ing for peace to ath­letes such as moun­tain climber Jimmy Chin and world-famous ten­nis player Rafael Nadal, who have praised the impor­tance of olive oil in their diet, the ver­sa­til­ity of the olive tree as a time­less sym­bol of peace and the foun­da­tion of a healthy diet is still present in today’s Olympic Games and sports.

