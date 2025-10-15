Persistent Climate and Pest Pressures Undermine Greece’s Olive Oil Recovery

The new olive oil season in Greece is expected to be disappointing for farmers and producers, with low yields due to factors such as warm weather and olive pests. Various regions in Greece, including Messenia, Laconia, Lesbos, Crete, and Chalkidiki, are anticipating a decrease in olive oil production, leading to concerns about the impact on the industry and prices. Despite challenges, some areas like Crete are celebrating the certification of their olive oil quality, while producers in Chalkidiki are facing a prolonged period of low production due to adverse weather conditions.
In Greece, the new olive oil season is expected to be far from gratifying for the country’s olive farmers and olive oil producers.
Over the past two crop years, Greek producers have experienced yields of olive oil that are weak to average. A historically low national yield of approximately 120,000 tons of olive oil in 2023/24 was followed by a rebound in production, resulting in a moderate yield of 250,000 tons of olive oil in 2024/25.
https://www.oliveoiltimes.com/production/greeces-olive-oil-yield-exceeds-projections/138150
The country’s farming sector has not enjoyed an abundant olive oil crop since the 2022/23 season, when more than 330,000 metric tons of olive oil were produced domestically.
This year, as the first workers have already entered the olive groves currying their rakes for the harvest, some optimistic estimates put the country’s olive oil yield close to 250,000 metric tons, similar to the previous harvest.
According to some experts, however, the amount of olive oil produced nationally in Greece this year is unlikely to exceed 200,000 tons.
“I expect olive oil production in the country to drop by 50% to 60% this year,“ Nikos Koutsoukos, an expert olive oil taster and quality consultant, told Olive Oil Times.
Koutsoukos, who travels across Greece throughout the year to monitor the progress of the olive trees, identified low fruiting and olive pests as the primary causes of the low yield.
“The fruiting of the olive trees in many producing regions in the country was not very successful due to the warmer than usual weather,“ he said. “In addition, the olive fruit fly has made its presence felt in several areas, threatening to increase the acidity and lower the quality of the fresh olive oils.”
“For that reason, I urge producers to start harvesting as soon as possible to minimize any deterioration of the oils’ quality from the pest,” Koutsoukos added.
In Messenia in southern Peloponnese, one of the country’s most bountiful olive oil-producing regions, the lack of rain and the manifestation of the fly mainly in the southwest of the region have bedeviled the upcoming olive harvest.
Local producers stated that the state was too late to initiate the annual crop-dusting operations against the fly, which allowed the pest to multiply.
Even more, the few early October rains in much of the region are a mixed blessing. While they help the olive drupes increase in size, they also favor the manifestation of the gloeosporium, another significant pest of olives.
In neighboring Laconia, an off-year harvest is drawing on the region’s olive fields.
“We expect the olive oil crop in the whole region to be halved compared to last year,” producer and agriculturist Yiorgos Korrinis told us.
“This is chiefly due to the biennial production cycle of the olive trees than anything else,” he added. “The olive fruit fly has caused no significant problems this year. Not even half of the traps we had placed on olive trees are being returned to us with a fly trapped inside.”
The Olive Tree’s Natural Rhythm: On and Off Years
Olive trees naturally follow an alternate bearing cycle, or on- and off-year pattern, in which they produce a heavy crop one year and a lighter yield the next. In the on-year, the tree directs most of its energy toward fruit development, leaving fewer resources for new flower buds, which leads to reduced production in the following season. During the off-year, the tree recovers — restoring nutrients, growing new shoots, and preparing for the next abundant harvest. While careful pruning, irrigation, and nutrient management can lessen the contrast between seasons, the alternating cycle is a fundamental aspect of the olive tree’s physiology and a natural strategy for survival in its often harsh Mediterranean environment.
As for prices for the season’s fresh extra virgin olive oil, Korrinis noted that the first transactions show promising signs.
“In some areas of the region the olive harvest has already begun,” he said. “A few days ago, 25 tons of bulk extra virgin olive oil were sold for 7.85 euros per kilogram by a local association, which is a satisfactory price for the association’s producers.”
Korrinis noted, however, that the fetched price was achieved in an auction for an early-harvested extra virgin olive oil of very low acidity. As the harvest progresses, prices at origin are expected to fall to around €5.00 per kilogram of extra virgin olive oil.
On the Aegean island of Lesbos, a lower-than-anticipated olive oil yield has prompted local producers to draw on the 4,000 tons of olive oil stockpiled from last year to meet buying requests from wholesale buyers.
However, Vassilis Kokkinoforos of the island’s producers association has warned producers not to wait too long for prices to rise, as traders may turn to other markets.
“[Farmers] will find themselves trapped again, given that Spain has an estimated reduction in production, but will still have quantities of oil this year,” Kokkinoforos said.
On Crete, the island’s olive oil sector celebrated the certification of the quality of Cretan olive oil with a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) label from the European Commission last month.
https://www.oliveoiltimes.com/business/europe/cretan-olive-oil-receives-pgi-quality-certification/141719
However, a forecasted dismal harvest on the island this crop year has disheartened local olive oil producers.
“The [olive oil] season is expected to be destructive for the island,” producer and regional councilor of the district of Heraklion Priamos Ieronymakis told state ERT News channel.
“Millions of olive trees are not bearing fruit at all due to the ongoing drought and other weather phenomena,” Ieronymakis added.
The olive fruit fly has also manifested itself in the island’s olive groves, posing another challenge to local farmers.
Due to a lack of pesticides, the regional administration of Crete advised the island’s olive farmers to take action against the fly using their own resources instead of banking on the state-run crop-dusting operations.
Nevertheless, the impact of the pest is not uniform across the island of Crete. According to Antonis Marakakis, an agronomist and head of production at Terra Creta in Kolymvari near Chania, the season’s first olive oils produced in the area exhibit high-quality characteristics with acidity levels staying below 0.6.
“We are not going to witness a new 2019 with the excessive acidities we had back then,” Marakakis noted.
In Chalkidiki, northern Greece, local producers are also facing an empty olive oil harvest this year.
“This is an off year for the area for olive production,” the production supervisor at the Rountos Mill in Gomati in the southeast of the peninsula told us.
“Combined with the long-lasting dry weather, we expect the quantity of olive oil produced in our mill to drop to one third compared to last year.”
According to other producers on the peninsula, Chalkidiki has entered a prolonged period of low olive oil production due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.
“We have not seen a substantial olive oil yield in our area for four years due to the consistently warming and dry weather,” said Manolis Averis, a producer and miller based in northern Chalkidiki.
“We are desperate,“ Averis added. “This summer, we had no rain for more than four months and the olives on the trees have almost completely shrivelled.”
“Chalkidiki’s olive oil industry, as in other producing regions in Greece, is reeling,” he concluded.