Renowned Sommelier Program Expands in Europe

Olive Oil Times is partnering with the Olive Oil Academy in the Netherlands to offer its flagship Sommelier Program in Europe.
The five-day course covering olive oil sensory analysis, production best practices, health benefits, nutrition, culinary applications and quality assurance will make its European debut in September at the Jamfabriek in ‘s‑Hertogenbosch, about 80 kilometers south of Amsterdam.
Curtis Cord, the founding CEO of Olive Oil Times and the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, said the Olive Oil Academy team “embodies our program’s mission to empower a generation of olive oil educators.”
“Collaboration is key to advancing olive oil education on a global scale,” said Christianne Noordermeer Van Loo, the Olive Oil Academy’s executive director and a 2023 alum of the Olive Oil Times Sommelier Program.
Whether you are a producer, chef, buyer or an enthusiastic connoisseur, you’ll gain the tools to evaluate, appreciate, and advocate for high-quality extra virgin olive oil.
“By joining forces with Olive Oil Times, we can combine the best resources, expertise and teaching methods to ensure that students receive top-tier training in olive oil evaluation and appreciation,” she added.
“We integrate the latest scientific discoveries and market trends to ensure the program perfectly aligns with the needs of professionals and enthusiasts,” said van Grinsven-Padberg, who completed the Olive Oil Times program in 2017 and now serves as an International Olive Council panel leader at the Olive Oil Institute.See Also:New Class of Olive Oil Sommeliers Affirmed in London
Noordermeer Van Loo and van Grinsven-Padberg touted the Jamfabriek and ‘s‑Hertogenbosch as an ideal location for the program.
The Jamfabriek, a former jam factory, has been transformed into an event space with facilities tailored for food preparation and demonstrations.
“Known for its rich history and vibrant culinary scene, ‘s‑Hertogenbosch provides an inspiring backdrop for the sommelier course,” Noordermeer Van Loo and van Grinsven-Padberg said. “Participants can immerse themselves in the city’s cultural heritage while deepening their appreciation for olive oil.”
The city of 161,000 people, founded in 1185, is well connected by train and bus. Four major airports — Amsterdam, Brussels, Eindhoven and Rotterdam — are within an hour, making it accessible for attendees traveling from anywhere.
The Sommelier Certificate Program, first held in New York City in 2016, with later editions in London and San Francisco, boasts nearly 500 Olive Oil Times Certified Sommeliers working in every facet of the olive oil world.
From researchers and award-winning producers to importers, entrepreneurs and curious consumers, Sommelier Certificate Program alumni from all walks of life have praised the course.
“I truly loved every single moment of the course. This week was honestly mindblowing. Teachers are all fantastic, panels were great and complex but also entertaining,” said Emese Tombor after completing the program in London.
Award-winning producer Mehmet Taki attended the program in London in 2023 and planned to apply some of the new farming and milling techniques he learned.
“It is a very well-balanced program, not only limited to the tasting of the olive oil but also providing solid information on every aspect from farming to storage, new trends and practices,” he said.
Over the years, many alumni have said they came to the course to learn how to recognize high-quality and defective ones to advise customers and clients.
“We wanted to increase our knowledge to pass along to our chefs, retailers and distributors as well as expose our palates to oils outside of our Spanish competencies,” said Karrie Kimble, an importer at Philosophy Foods who attended in New York in 2019.
“The program is mind-blowing; I had thought that it was too expensive. I believe it should cost more,” said Herman Pobrati, who also recently attended the London course. “I’ve learned so much and my perception of the EVOO world has changed for the better. Excellent.”
“Revelation after revelation, superstar lineup, the best it could have been. A world-class training and experience,” said a new Sommelier, Jacqueline Conibeer.
Van Grinsven-Padberg said the collaboration with Olive Oil Times would set a benchmark in olive oil education in Europe, going beyond the purview of traditional training courses.
Registration for the September 22 – 25 course is already open.