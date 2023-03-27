enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

31 Complete Sommelier Certification Course in London

A diverse group of olive oil professionals and hobbyists gathered in central London for the intensive five-day course.
Education Lab associate Collin Cord serves tasting samples at the London Sommelier Certification Program
By Daniel Dawson
Mar. 27, 2023 12:59 UTC

Aspiring olive oil som­me­liers from Istanbul to Ottawa gath­ered at the CIEE Global Institute in the Bloomsbury dis­trict of London ear­lier this month to attend the Olive Oil Sommelier Certification Program.

After five days, 31 atten­dees com­pleted the course, which cov­ered olive oil qual­ity assess­ment, cul­ti­va­tion and his­tory, har­vest­ing and pro­duc­tion, health ben­e­fits, chem­istry, regions and cul­ti­vars, stan­dards and grades, culi­nary appli­ca­tions and con­sumer edu­ca­tion.

I thought that the time had come to learn how to eval­u­ate olive oil qual­ity. I found the course excep­tion­ally good. Beyond my expec­ta­tions.- Mehmet Taki, asset man­ager and olive oil pro­ducer

The pro­gram is fab­u­lous; every­thing is cov­ered,” Christianne Noordermeer Van Loo, a non-exec­u­tive direc­tor in the health, finance and cul­tural sec­tor who trav­eled from the Netherlands, told Olive Oil Times.

Noordermeer Van Loo decided to enroll in the course after nearly a decade of pro­duc­ing olive oil as a hobby from a lit­tle grove on a prop­erty she bought in Umbria.

I was impressed by the fun I had dur­ing the har­vest and to have my own extra vir­gin olive oil,” she said. I noticed this course a while ago, and it was a dream to enroll, but I thought it was not for peo­ple with­out any or a very lit­tle bit of knowl­edge. In November 2022, I decided to enroll… and they let me in.”

Noordermeer Van Loo plans to iden­tify a more suit­able mill to take her olives for trans­for­ma­tion next year. She also wants to use her knowl­edge to enhance her sen­sory skills and fur­ther develop as a taster.

The pro­gram proved to be pop­u­lar among hobby farm­ers. Mehmet Taki, an asset man­ager, flew from Istanbul to London to par­tic­i­pate in the pro­gram after found­ing his olive farm in Turkey a decade ago.

See Also:Moroccan University to Offer Olive Oil Master’s Degree

I thought that the time had come to learn how to eval­u­ate olive oil qual­ity,” he told Olive Oil Times. I found the course excep­tion­ally good. Beyond my expec­ta­tions. It is a very well-bal­anced pro­gram, not only lim­ited to the tast­ing of the olive oil but also pro­vid­ing solid infor­ma­tion on every aspect of the olive oil, from farm­ing to stor­age, includ­ing new trends and prac­tices.”

Taki plans to share his mas­tery with his farm employ­ees to improve his pro­duc­tion. Furthermore, there are a cou­ple of ideas related to agri­cul­tural prac­tices and olive oil milling that I would like to exper­i­ment with on my farm and see the results,” he added.

Many olive oil pro­fes­sion­als and hobby farm­ers attended the pro­gram to develop exper­tise and help their busi­nesses.

Birger Vanacker, the owner of an inde­pen­dent del­i­catessen in Belgium that sells extra vir­gin olive oil, enrolled in the pro­gram to improve his com­mand of the prod­ucts and edu­cate his cus­tomers.

cooking-with-olive-oil-tasting-olive-oil-europe-31-complete-sommelier-certification-course-in-london-olive-oil-times

Birger Vanacker

Since olive oil is such an impor­tant part of my sales, I wanted to learn more about it,” he told Olive Oil Times. Not only for myself to make a bet­ter selec­tion in my assort­ment but also to be more in con­trol of qual­ity and vari­ety.”

I can bet­ter inform my cus­tomers and help them choose the right olive oil for their own per­sonal pur­poses and taste pref­er­ences,” he added.

Vanacker plans to use this pro­fi­ciency to run tast­ing work­shops. He ordered 144 offi­cial tast­ing glasses and will host his first class on May 30.

I will apply my knowl­edge to the selec­tion of my assort­ment, which might seem pretty obvi­ous,” he said. However, I also would like to pass on what I’ve learned to my cus­tomers by edu­cat­ing them through work­shops and demos because peo­ple still don’t know enough about extra vir­gin olive oil.”

While Vanacker already knew a bit about olive oil from pre­vi­ous expe­ri­ence, he said the course was valu­able due to the wide range of speak­ers dis­cussing their spe­cific areas of exper­tise.

Advertisement
Advertisement

I had no idea that some tast­ing notes were an indi­ca­tion of bad olive oil,” he said. Some things that I thought were nor­mal are, in fact, not nor­mal at all.”

Contrasting with Vanacker’s pre­vi­ous expe­ri­ence, Guy Hendrickx, an olive oil som­me­lier and importer from Belgium, trav­eled to London to fur­ther study the pos­i­tive sen­sory qual­i­ties of extra vir­gin olive oil after exam­in­ing olive oil defects exten­sively.

I am an olive oil som­me­lier and importer of pre­mium qual­ity Italian olive oil, so imple­ment­ing parts of what I learned will be done rather smoothly on the job,” he said.

My favorite parts were tast­ing some really good olive oils and get­ting to taste some non-Italian olive oils, as I mainly taste a lot of Italian oils,” Hendrickx added.

This year’s edi­tion of the London Olive Oil Sommelier Certification Program was pop­u­lar among retail­ers.

Elizabeth Kilvert, the owner of two stores called The Unrefined Olive, trav­eled from Ottawa to learn more about olive oil and pass that under­stand­ing to her cus­tomers.

cooking-with-olive-oil-tasting-olive-oil-europe-31-complete-sommelier-certification-course-in-london-olive-oil-times

Elizabeth Kilvert

It is our respon­si­bil­ity as sell­ers to learn all we can and be a guide to the cus­tomer,” she said. We need to pass on our enthu­si­asm for olive oil.”

Kilvert saw the course as an essen­tial part of the olive oil sec­tor dia­logue. She believes pro­duc­ers and con­sumers can learn from one another and help the indus­try grow.

I want to trans­fer what I have learned to take the cus­tomer on a jour­ney of appre­ci­a­tion for olive oil,” she added. I think that olive oil needs to be bet­ter under­stood and acces­si­ble to every­one.”

While atten­dees world­wide gath­ered in cen­tral London to fur­ther their hob­bies or improve their retail selec­tions, Marilena Joannides trav­eled from Cyprus with a dif­fer­ent goal.

For the past 21 years, I have been involved in research­ing and pro­mot­ing the tra­di­tional cui­sine of Cyprus,” she told Olive Oil Times. As a Cyprus culi­nary spe­cial­ist, I par­tic­i­pate in tast­ing pan­els for tra­di­tional prod­ucts, among them olive oil.”

Assessing extra vir­gin olive oil is one of those things I feel that I am good at, and I wanted to develop this skill fur­ther,” she added.

cooking-with-olive-oil-tasting-olive-oil-europe-31-complete-sommelier-certification-course-in-london-olive-oil-times

Marilena Joannides

Joannides, who pro­motes Cypriot cui­sine on her tele­vi­sion pro­gram and at domes­tic and inter­na­tional events, said she would use what she has learned from the course to edu­cate peo­ple every­where about the organolep­tic and healthy qual­i­ties of extra vir­gin olive oil from the east­ern Mediterranean island.

Apart from that, there is work to do with pro­fes­sional chefs, as this is a prod­uct of great gas­tro­nomic poten­tial,” she said. I would also like to pro­ceed fur­ther with my edu­ca­tion regard­ing the sen­sory analy­sis of extra vir­gin olive oil.”

Most atten­dees had pre­vi­ous expe­ri­ence with olive grow­ing and oil pro­duc­tion and tast­ing. Still, every­one learned some­thing new and sur­pris­ing dur­ing the pro­gram.

I really never knew that you can smell and taste so many dif­fer­ent fla­vors of fruits and veg­eta­bles in olive oils,” Noordermeer Van Loo said. That was a com­plete sur­prise.”

Another sur­prise was that despite the local farm­ers in my sur­round­ing told me that sed­i­ment at the bot­tom is com­pletely nor­mal and absolutely not harm­ful, I under­stand now that it is by far bet­ter to fil­ter the olive oil before bot­tling to avoid defects,” she added.

Meanwhile, Hendrickx was reminded how olive vari­eties have dif­fer­ent sen­so­r­ial attrib­utes depend­ing on where and how they were grown.

My most sur­pris­ing learn­ing moment is that olive oil is the only fat that evokes emo­tion,” Kilvert said. The smell and taste can trans­fer you to a field, a farm or a mem­ory.”

Joannides was pleas­antly sur­prised to learn the full extent of global olive cul­ti­va­tion, with com­mer­cial groves in 58 coun­tries on six con­ti­nents.

For Taki, the biggest sur­prise was the com­plete­ness of the pro­gram, which he had not expected when sign­ing up.

It was a recap of my 10 years of expe­ri­ence in five days, plus learn­ing to eval­u­ate olive oils on top of that,” he said. I wish I had attended the pro­gram 10 years ago.”

The next edi­tions of the Olive Oil Sommelier Certification Program will be held in New York City from May 22 to 26 and in San Francisco from September 25 to 29.

More articles on:  , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related Articles