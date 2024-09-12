enEnglish
Unidentified Issue Triggering Early Fruit Drop in Northern Italy

Farmers are concerned about widespread and unexplained instances of immature olives falling in Frantoio groves. Extreme weather is thought to be the cause.
By Simon Roots
Sep. 12, 2024 20:12 UTC

Since the sec­ond week of August, olive trees in north­ern Italy have been expe­ri­enc­ing pre­ma­ture fruit fall.

The phe­nom­e­non pri­mar­ily affects groves of the Frantoio vari­ety, although some instances of Grignano olives being affected have also been reported.

The groves in ques­tion have lit­tle in com­mon other than their genet­ics. They are located at var­i­ous alti­tudes and in dif­fer­ing envi­ron­ments. Additionally, farm­ing prac­tices vary between the affected groves, includ­ing the pres­ence or absence of irri­ga­tion.

No signs of dam­age from pests or dis­ease have been iden­ti­fied, lead­ing experts to posit that an as-yet-unde­ter­mined com­bi­na­tion of envi­ron­men­tal fac­tors is to blame.

Frantoio is a Tuscan vari­ety cul­ti­vated exclu­sively for its oil, the name itself trans­lat­ing from Italian as olive press.” Known for their resis­tance to dis­eases such as Verticillium wilt and their gen­eral har­di­ness, Frantoio trees pro­duce a per­va­sive root net­work that allows them to sur­vive peri­ods of drought bet­ter than many other vari­etals.

However, Italy expe­ri­enced extreme heat this sum­mer, just like many other Mediterranean coun­tries.

Starting July 15th, Italy was under an anti­cy­clone that orig­i­nated in the Sahara desert for sev­eral weeks. By the sec­ond week of August, when this phe­nom­e­non was first reported, tem­per­a­tures across the coun­try’s north had reached 40 ºC, push­ing the snow­line to 5,000 meters.

Enzo Gambin, direc­tor of the Inter-regional Association of Olive Producers, told local media that this extreme weather may explain the pre­ma­ture fruit fall in the region.

When olive trees are exposed to intense sun­light for a pro­longed period, the tem­per­a­ture of leaves and fruit can increase sig­nif­i­cantly, trig­ger­ing a state of heat stress,” he said.

This phe­nom­e­non occurs because high solar radi­a­tion causes an increase in inter­nal plant tem­per­a­ture, which in turn stim­u­lates increased tran­spi­ra­tion, a process by which plants lose water from leaf stom­ata,” Gambin added.

Transpiration is a nat­ural and vital process that serves many pur­poses, one of which is cool­ing. This is achieved in the same way that per­spi­ra­tion cools ani­mals, reduc­ing inter­nal tem­per­a­ture through sur­face evap­o­ra­tion.

An imbal­ance occurs when the amount of water lost through tran­spi­ra­tion is greater than the amount of water avail­able or when it occurs faster than the plan­t’s abil­ity to absorb avail­able water.

Because water is crit­i­cal for the cor­rect func­tion of every­thing from nutri­ent trans­porta­tion to cell integrity, an imbal­ance can severely and rapidly impact a plant’s health. Various mech­a­nisms can be trig­gered to mit­i­gate this impact.

The first is the clo­sure of leaf stom­ata to reduce fur­ther water loss through tran­spi­ra­tion. However, this has the addi­tional con­se­quence of reduc­ing pho­to­syn­the­sis, which reduces the amount of energy avail­able to the plant.

When these cir­cum­stances per­sist for an extended period, more extreme mech­a­nisms come into play, includ­ing the sac­ri­fice of fruit, leaves, and even branches, to increase the chances of the plan­t’s sur­vival.

Gambin believes that this may be what is occur­ring, although he added that patho­log­i­cal causes can­not be ruled out at this stage.

Further stud­ies and mon­i­tor­ing will be nec­es­sary to fully under­stand the spe­cific causes of this phe­nom­e­non and to develop effec­tive man­age­ment strate­gies that can help olive grow­ers mit­i­gate the impact of fruit drop,” he said.

