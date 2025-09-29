Moroccan Olive Growers Hope for Record Harvest and Exports

Favorable weather patterns are expected to lead to a record olive production in Morocco, with estimates suggesting a potential harvest of two million tons of olives and 200,000 tons of olive oil. The surplus of olive oil may lead to increased exports to foreign markets, particularly the United States, where Moroccan olive oil faces lower tariffs compared to European and Tunisian products.
Favorable weather patterns during the most significant times of the olive season are bringing new hope to Moroccan olive growers.
The current estimates for the new olive harvest and olive oil campaign are more than optimistic. Local experts, institutions and associations see the potential for a record olive production in the country.
“Morocco is poised to swiftly reclaim, and even exceed, its record olive oil production levels,” Ghizlane Tazi, general manager of the multi-awarded Moroccan olive oil producer Noor Fès, told Olive Oil Times.
“This momentum is fueled by expanding plantations, recent investments in state-of-the-art milling facilities, the surging demand from international markets and the favorable weather conditions of 2025,” she added.
The Moroccan Federation of Olive Production estimated a potential of two million tons of olives to be harvested in the 2025/2026 campaign, compared to the 950,000 tons harvested in the previous season.
Given the rainfall in March and April, it is believed that such a harvest could yield up to 200,000 tons of olive oil.
According to figures released by the International Olive Council (IOC), Morocco’s harvest reached a record 190,000 tons of olive oil in 2021/2022.
Average volumes almost halved in the following years, primarily due to persistent drought conditions in the country.
Morocco’s Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch announced that the bountiful season is expected to ease olive oil availability on the local market primarily.
The impact of an expected optimal yield and increased availability of olive oil from foreign markets is already fueling a considerable drop in the prices of local products.
According to the Moroccan Interprofessional, prices in some areas are already halving from the record prices of 120 dirhams per liter (€11.31), with expectations for a further drop.
A local reseller of olive oil, Mohammed Chouibat, told the local Hespress news that good olive yields are expected across all regions of the country, with estimates predicting prices to drop to 40 dirhams per liter.
“There is a very significant difference between the last season and the campaign that is opening now,” said Rachid Benali, president of the Moroccan Federation of Olive Production.
According to Benali, among the reasons for the surge in expected yields are the impacts of the Green Morocco national plan, which places the development of modern and irrigated olive farming at the heart of the national agricultural strategy.
Regarding the prices of olive oil that Moroccan consumers will face, Benali expressed optimism, albeit with some caution.
“The price of a liter of olive oil will not exceed 52 dirhams,” Benali noted, warning that weather patterns will play a crucial role in the coming weeks and during harvest.
Benali acknowledged how irrigation restrictions due to scarce water availability affected some farming areas, but noted the resilience shown by modern olive groves planted in recent years.
Hamid Sabry, president of the Moroccan olive oil producers association, said that modern olive farms are expected to yield up to 40 tons of olives per hectare, a volume that he deemed “historic.”
Local experts noted that these volumes of olives will put stress on olive oil mills that are not yet prepared to manage such yields.
Those mills that have already benefited from the ongoing national efforts to increase olive production and adopt new technologies and machinery will be in a better position.
Should the expected yields be confirmed, Moroccan producers may end up with a substantial surplus of product, exceeding the needs of the internal market by far, as internal consumption is estimated at approximately 140,000 tons of olive oil annually.
This is why several local companies are exploring new avenues of trade in foreign markets, primarily the United States. U.S. tariffs are considered favorable to the country’s exports.
World Bank data show that from 2020 to 2024, U.S. imports of Moroccan virgin olive oil fluctuated between 1,500 tonnes in 2023 and about 4,500 thousand tonnes in 2020, with about 3,800 thousand tonnes in 2024.
The trade tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on olive oil imports from Europe (15 percent) are higher than those to which Moroccan olive oil will be subjected (10 percent).
Furthermore, a major olive oil producer in the area, Tunisia, will be subject to tariffs between 20 and 28 percent, a scenario that could favor Moroccan exporters targeting the North American market.
According to exporters, a higher quality of the national product will also be of interest for E.U. olive producers, which figure among the largest producers as well as among the most significant importers.
Exports from Moroccan high-quality olive oil producers will also be favorably impacted.
“Noor Fès is stepping into the new season with confidence. Looking ahead to promising volumes,” Tazi commented.