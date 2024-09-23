World Olive Oil Competition Southern Division Underway

This year's awards carry exceptional weight in light of the widespread harvest shortfalls experienced by numerous countries across the hemisphere.
The analyses of extra virgin olive oils from seven countries on three continents began in the 2024 edition of the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition Southern Hemisphere division.
Producers from Chile to New Zealand were awaiting their results in the world’s largest olive oil quality contest, which will be revealed in real-time in the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils and the Olive Oil Times World Ranking.
This year’s awards will be particularly significant after many countries in the hemisphere experienced marked harvest declines.
A combination of climatic and agronomic factors resulted in poor harvests across South America.
Brazil, whose producers have become increasingly successful at the World Competition in recent years, suffered a historically low harvest after significant rainfall from September to December 2023 damaged most of the country’s olive trees as they were blossoming.
Producers in Argentina, Chile, Peru and Uruguay also experienced significant production declines – ranging from 20 percent in Chile to 70 percent in Argentina and Uruguay and 90 percent in Peru.
With the exception of Peru, where production was decimated by a lack of chill hours in 2023, lower harvests were due to many farms entering the ‘off-year’ in the natural alternate bearing cycle of the olive tree. Years of drought in Chile and Uruguay also took their toll on the trees.
On the other side of the Pacific Ocean, olive farmers and millers in Australia also experienced a slight production decline. Many trees entered an off-year, while frost and lace bug infestations damaged others.
On the other hand, South African producers anticipated a small production rebound, with some farmers reporting that the season went better than expected.
Despite the harvest challenges, farmers, millers and bottlers from across the hemisphere view their participation in the World Competition as an investment in their brand, promoting their high-quality extra virgin olive oil brands at home and abroad.
“The idea is to position the brand both in the local and international markets,” said Victoria Mercado, general manager of El Mistol. The Argentine producer earned Gold and Silver Awards at the 2023 NYIOOC.
“That is why we also participate in international competitions to position ourselves, build name recognition and know where the market is going,” she added.
Winning awards from the world’s largest and most prestigious olive oil quality contest is particularly important for producers reliant on exports.
Importers and distributors view NYIOOC awards as a vote of confidence and motivate producers to continue the hard work of crafting award-winning quality products.
“To win in New York is extraordinary, especially because our markets are almost 100 percent overseas,” said Fernando Carrasco Spano, the chief executive of Chilean producer Olivos Ruta del Sol, which earned a Gold and a Silver Award at the 2023 NYIOOC.
“Reaching the top motivates us to work even harder every year to deliver quality products,” he added.
For producers from lesser-known olive oil-producing countries, such as South Africa and Uruguay, awards in New York help put their country on the world map and serve as an endorsement in the eyes of distributors.
“We’re still evolving in the United States, and these awards are a good opportunity to show that our olive oil is as good as or better than our competitors,” said Christi Azurmendi Moon, the U.S. sales director for Babylonstoren.
The South African producer earned three Gold Awards at the 2023 NYIOOC. “They make it easier to sell to distributors and end consumers,” Azurmendi Moon added.
The same is true in Uruguay, where the country’s largest producers have recently begun to export to neighboring Brazil and the United States.
“In markets like the United States, Uruguay is known for meat, dairy products and grains, but not for olive oil,” said Victor Rodriguez, head of production for the Colinas de Garzón brand.
Uruguay’s largest olive oil producer earned two Gold Awards at the 2023 NYIOOC. “These awards help us establish ourselves as an olive oil brand, knowing that we come from a country not known for olive oil production,” Rodriguez added.
While many of its South American peers focus on exports, producers in Brazil see the NYIOOC as a way to demonstrate to domestic consumers that high-quality olive oil does not solely come from abroad.
“International recognition puts Brazil in the spotlight for the quality of the olive oils produced,” said Daiana Fuhrmann, the owner of Verde Louro Azeites, which earned two Gold and two Silver Awards at the 2023 NYIOOC.
“This causes the domestic consumer to seek out, taste and recognize the olive oils produced here,” she added.
Along with helping to sell extra virgin olive oil, many producers see NYIOOC awards as evidence that they are doing good work in the groves and the mills, and serve a satisfying end to the harvest season.
“To receive this recognition at a prestigious international competition such as the NYIOOC is incredibly valuable for our brand,” said Leandro Ravetti, the co-chief executive of Cobram Estate.
Formerly known as Boundary Bend, Australia’s largest olive oil producer earned two Gold and three Silver Awards at the 2023 NYIOOC.
“It highlights all the hard work, experience, technical knowledge and passion that goes into crafting every bottle of Cobram Estate extra virgin olive oil,” Ravetti said.
The NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition award winners are revealed throughout the judging period as they are verified.
Winning brands and producers will be presented in the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils and in special sections of Olive Oil Times.
Competition data on the World Olive Oil Rankings is updated in real-time.