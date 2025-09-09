EU Commission Approves Updated Terms of Mercosur Trade Deal

The European Commission has approved updated terms of the EU-Mercosur Partnership Agreement, paving the way for the creation of the world’s largest free-trade area with four South American countries. The deal aims to remove tariffs on various products, including olive oil, but faces opposition from some EU member states over agricultural provisions.
The European Commission has formally agreed on updated terms of the European Union-Mercosur Partnership Agreement (EMPA), overcoming the initial opposition of some member states.
The go-ahead by the European Union’s executive arm pushes forward the adoption of the massive trade treaty with four Mercosur countries: Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.
The goal of the trade deal is to remove most tariffs between the two blocs, including a ten percent tariff on olive oil and duties on table olives.See Also:Trade News
Should it come into force, the deal would create the world’s largest free-trade area, with broad economic implications for all involved countries.
France, Italy and Poland, three of the bloc’s largest food producers, have voiced opposition to the current terms, mainly over agricultural provisions.
To address these concerns, the commission announced stronger bilateral safeguards to protect “sensitive European products” from harmful import surges.
“The E.U. will grant very limited access to its market to imports of agri-food products,” the commission explained in a factsheet.
For sensitive products, including beef, poultry and sugar, access to the E.U. market will be permanently limited through gradually implemented quotas.
“Moreover, a bilateral safeguard clause can be applied if increased imports from Mercosur cause – or even threaten to cause – serious injury to the relevant E.U. sectors,” the commission said.
These terms will be written into a legal act, transforming general provisions into binding procedures. Brussels stressed that Mercosur countries will be fully informed to ensure smooth implementation.
A crucial element to win support for the deal is the protection extended to the E.U.’s geographical indications (GIs).
The agreement will recognize 344 GIs, including more than 130 extra virgin olive oils, banning imitations and misleading labels.
The commission also proposed a €6.3 billion crisis fund to shield European farmers from potential market disturbances.
At the same time, it confirmed that all food imported from Mercosur will have to meet current E.U. safety standards, with reinforced sanitary and phytosanitary controls.
During the same meeting, the European Commission also approved the E.U.-Mexico Modernized Global Agreement (MGA).
Once ratified, it will remove the remaining tariffs on European agri-food exports, including cheese, poultry, pasta, apples, chocolate, and wine. Olive oil exports to Mexico are already tariff-free.
Both EMPA and MGA now face a complex approval process.
Trade provisions fall under exclusive E.U. competence and will require a qualified majority in the European Council, which brings together the governments of all 27 member states, and a simple majority in the European Parliament, composed of representatives directly elected by E.U. citizens.
All other aspects of the treaty, including political and cooperation issues, must also be ratified by each member state, a stage considered the most challenging due to ongoing opposition from several farming organizations.
Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the pact would deliver “lower tariffs and lower costs, contributing to economic growth and job creation.”
Agriculture commissioner Christophe Hansen argued the agreement is “balanced for the E.U. agri-food sector,” while noting significant gains for spirits, wine and dairy producers.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reiterated Warsaw’s opposition. “Poland will oppose the Mercosur agreement because we want to show that we won’t give up when it comes to the interests of Polish agricultural producers,” he said.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Rome would assess the effectiveness of safeguards through consultations with trade associations before taking a final position.
French trade minister Laurent Saint-Martin welcomed the additional protections but stressed that Paris will “examine the proposal in detail to ensure the effectiveness of the mechanism.”