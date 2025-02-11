Enter keywords and hit Go →
Policy Makers, Advocacy Groups Discuss Future of European Food in Brussels

Members of the European Board on Agriculture and Food, including Slow Food, said policy must change to support the broader uptake of healthy and sustainable diets.
By Germana Foscale
Feb. 11, 2025 15:10 UTC

The European Board on Agriculture and Food’s (EBAF) first meet­ing occurred ear­lier this month in Brussels, chaired by European Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Christophe Hansen.

Commissioner Hansen high­lighted that the forth­com­ing Vision for Agriculture and Food’ doc­u­ment shall focus on pri­or­ity areas: ensure a strong gen­er­a­tional renewal, make the agri­cul­tural sec­tor attrac­tive again and reduce the depen­dency from exter­nal inputs, includ­ing the E.U.’s depen­dency on Russia for fer­til­iz­ers given the cur­rent geopo­lit­i­cal sit­u­a­tion,” Marta Messa, sec­re­tary gen­eral of Slow Food, which is one of the mem­bers of the EBAF, told Olive Oil Times.

EBAF, a con­sul­ta­tive body with 30 mem­bers from across the agri­food chain and civil soci­ety, was cre­ated in December 2024 as part of the Strategic Dialogue on the Future of E.U. Agriculture. The goal is to improve access to safe, afford­able, nutri­tious food for all and tackle mount­ing dis­con­tent among E.U. farm­ers.

See Also:Europe and South American Countries Sign Controversial Free Trade Agreement

The meet­ing comes against a back­drop of low adher­ence to the Mediterranean diet, which pro­po­nents argue is caused by pre­dom­i­nant poli­cies and unsus­tain­able global food pro­duc­tion sys­tems.

Its sup­port­ers see the Mediterranean diet as a log­i­cal end­point for many coun­tries under­tak­ing what is known as the Great Food Transformation, i.e., the unprece­dented range of actions taken by all food sys­tem sec­tors across all lev­els that aim to nor­mal­ize healthy diets from sus­tain­able food sys­tems.”

In 2024, the inde­pen­dent Food System Economics Commission pub­lished a pol­icy report express­ing the urgency of the trans­for­ma­tion.

The report details fea­si­ble path­ways to tackle global cli­mate, nature and health emer­gen­cies through a health-enhanc­ing and envi­ron­men­tally sus­tain­able food sys­tem. It high­lights the enor­mous eco­nomic ben­e­fits this shift in pro­duc­tion and con­sump­tion pat­terns can offer.

Agrifood sys­tems and their redesign toward sus­tain­able, resilient, and inclu­sive food sys­tems are at the heart of the European Union’s Farm to Fork Strategy, a key ele­ment of the European Green Deal.

However, Messa said European poli­cies, such as the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), which will expire at the end of 2027, must be revised to pro­mote a more sus­tain­able food sys­tem.

Work is start­ing on the revi­sion of the CAP, and hope­fully, it will go in the direc­tion of sup­port­ing the agroe­co­log­i­cal tran­si­tion,” she said.

Currently, eco-schemes are a way to pro­mote pos­i­tive prac­tices, of work­ing towards rec­og­niz­ing the need to pro­tect and fos­ter agro­bio­di­ver­sity, which is often over­looked in European poli­cies,” Messa added.

She said Hansen had been tasked with plan­ning a new CAP to account for the pos­si­bil­ity of Ukraine’s acces­sion to the E.U.

In such a sce­nario, the cur­rent area-based pay­ments of the CAP would no longer be fea­si­ble,” she said. But above all, the CAP needs to be revised to ensure the sus­tain­abil­ity of farm­ing in Europe over time.”

Slow Food is a global food move­ment involv­ing farm­ers, fish­ers, cooks, food arti­sans, edu­ca­tors, youth, cit­i­zens and all those who believe in good, clean and fair food for all.

The key is to involve all food sys­tem stake­hold­ers in the tran­si­tion to agroe­col­ogy, apply­ing a holis­tic approach” and the agroe­co­log­i­cal approach as the main ele­ment for the Vision for Agriculture and Food’ would have impor­tant con­se­quences at the pro­duc­tion, dis­tri­b­u­tion and con­sump­tion level,” Messa said.

The prin­ci­ples of agroe­col­ogy are being applied by many pro­duc­ers and pro­moted by many orga­ni­za­tions and schol­ars.

In 2024, a review of more than 13,000 pub­li­ca­tions has yielded valu­able insights into the sci­en­tific evi­dence asso­ci­ated with agroe­co­log­i­cal prac­tices and their socio-eco­nomic per­for­mance.

Agroecology is what we need to achieve a shift in food sys­tems,” Messa said. Moreover, a rebal­anc­ing of pro­duc­tion would affect the rebal­anc­ing of diets as well, an approach which would secure the sus­tain­abil­ity of food sys­tems now and in the future.”

As far as olive oil is con­cerned, the focus should be put on agroe­co­log­i­cal olive oil pro­duc­tion in agroe­co­log­i­cal food sys­tems that are envi­ron­men­tally also sus­tain­able,” she added, also tak­ing the influ­ence of the cli­mate cri­sis and its impact on the pro­duc­tion of olive oil and of many other crops” into account.

Indeed, sci­en­tific evi­dence at the basis of the need to rebal­ance pro­duc­tion (between ani­mal and plant-based) and con­sump­tion was also dis­cussed dur­ing the strate­gic dia­logue,” Messa noted.

She high­lighted that agroe­co­log­i­cal prac­tices could be imple­mented at local and regional lev­els to safe­guard sus­tain­able olive oil pro­duc­tion and avoid or reduce the crop’s vul­ner­a­bil­ity to pests and dis­eases, such as Xylella fas­tidiosa.

So far, Slow Food’s olive oil farm projects have been cen­tered in three coun­tries: Italy, Spain and Turkey.

We launched the Slow Food Farms ini­tia­tive, rooted in agroe­co­log­i­cal prin­ci­ples, to ele­vate and sup­port farm­ers who are engag­ing in the agroe­co­log­i­cal tran­si­tion so that they may have an oppor­tu­nity to pro­mote and sell their prod­ucts through the exist­ing Slow Food net­work,” Messa said, Developing the Slow Food Farms net­work is our cur­rent pri­or­ity, to sup­port all those engaged in the agroe­co­log­i­cal tran­si­tion.”

Slow Food has already devel­oped suc­cess­ful Slow Coffee and Slow Wine coali­tions, col­lab­o­ra­tive net­works to encour­age sus­tain­able agroe­co­log­i­cal farm­ing prac­tices within the inter­na­tional cof­fee and wine chains.

Messa said devel­op­ing an olive oil coali­tion would be a won­der­ful” addi­tion to the Slow Food cause.

Establishing part­ner­ships with actors shar­ing a com­mon vision would, how­ever, be a pre­req­ui­site,” she said, under­lin­ing the value and via­bil­ity of cre­ative col­lec­tive agency.

Researchers argue that despite resis­tance to change, the agri­food sys­tem needs to be recon­fig­ured to tran­si­tion to a sus­tain­able and resilient post-growth sys­tem.

Finding com­mon ground among the dif­fer­ent actors when address­ing com­plex and fun­da­men­tal issues as part of the deci­sion-mak­ing process that will shape future E.U. agri­cul­tural pol­icy direc­tions will also mean keep­ing the pro­mo­tion of afford­able, healthy dietary pat­terns as an expres­sion of local cul­tural iden­tity in mind.

EBAF may offer a unique oppor­tu­nity to do just that.

Related Articles