E.U. President Appoints New Agriculture Commissioner

The German politician and president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has presented the composition of the new European Commission, with the 42-year-old Luxemburger Christophe Hansen designated as the new Commissioner for Agriculture and Food.
The commission, the European Union’s primary executive arm, comprises 27 commissioners, one from each of the bloc’s member states.
Hansen belongs to the conservative center-right European People's Party (EPP), the largest political group in the European Parliament, with 188 members from all the E.U. countries.
He has worked for the European Parliament since 2018, primarily involved in drafting key E.U. legislation such as the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and the bloc’s deforestation rules.
Hansen is expected to replace Poland’s Janusz Wojciechowski, who served as the E.U.’s agriculture commissioner for five years during the first term of von der Leyen’s presidency.
Wojciechowski released the latest revision of the CAP, the bloc’s set of rules and subsidy schemes on farming, which came into force in January 2023.
However, European farmers targeted the new CAP’s strict environmental regulations for farmers and tight green farming requirements in demonstrations that took place across the continent in early 2024.
Coming from a farming family from one of the smallest E.U. member states with limited arable land, Hansen will have to rebuild the bridges between Brussels and the bloc’s farmers after their recent protests.
Europe’s farmers, however, seem to have caught much of the attention of Brussels’ largest political power.
The center-right EPP, the political home of von der Leyen and Hansen, has dubbed itself the E.U.’s “farmers’ party. ” Some of its members regularly call for a fair income and less red tape for European farmers.
In a speech in the parliament last July before being re-elected for a second mandate as the E.U. chief, von der Leyen said that farmers “should not be forced” to sell their “good food” below production costs.
“We must strengthen the position of farmers in the food chain; they need access to more capital,” she said.
In her mission letter to Hansen after his designation as the new agriculture commissioner, von der Leyen also tasked him with preparing a ‘vision for agriculture and food’ in his first 100 days in office, focused on ensuring the long-term competitiveness and sustainability of the bloc’s farming and food sector.
The new plan will also consider the recommendations of the Strategic Dialogue of E.U. Agriculture and Food report, compiled by the commission in collaboration with 29 stakeholders. The report calls for a shift away from hectare-based payments towards more targeted payments to farmers and more support for small farmers.
“You will also ensure that our future Common Agricultural Policy is fit-for-purpose to provide targeted support to farmers who need it most, notably small-scale farmers,” von der Leyen wrote in her letter. “In all your work, you will ensure that farmers have a fair and sufficient income.”
According to standard practice, all the new commissioner-designates will undergo several parliamentary committee hearings to receive final approval from the European Parliament. The parliament then votes on the suitability of the new commission as a whole.
The five-year term in office of von der Leyen’s new team of commissioners is expected to begin in late November or early December this year.