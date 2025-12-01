COP30 Ends Without Fossil Fuel Phase-Out as Global Divide Widens

Summary COP30 in Belém, Brazil saw 194 coun­tries attend, with a notable absence from the United States, lead­ing to a cen­tral dis­pute over reduc­ing reliance on fos­sil fuels. Despite nego­ti­a­tions to boost cli­mate finance and imple­ment the Paris Agreement, the final text did not include an explicit ref­er­ence to a full phase-out of fos­sil fuels, prompt­ing protests and calls for more deci­sive cli­mate action.

COP30, one of the most con­tentious United Nations cli­mate sum­mits in recent years, unfolded in Belém in Brazil’s Amazon rain­for­est.

Delegations from 194 coun­tries attended, but the United States was notably absent for the first time in three decades of COP meet­ings.

Negotiators agreed to boost cli­mate finance and accel­er­ate imple­men­ta­tion of the Paris Agreement to limit global warm­ing. Yet once again, the cen­tral dis­pute revolved around reduc­ing reliance on fos­sil fuels such as coal, oil and nat­ural gas.

A coali­tion of more than 80 nations, includ­ing E.U. mem­ber states and Colombia, pushed for a clear roadmap to move away from fos­sil fuels in the final agree­ment. More than 80 oth­ers, led by oil-pro­duc­ing Saudi Arabia, strongly opposed the mea­sure.

As a result, the final COP30 text con­tained no explicit ref­er­ence to a full phase-out of fos­sil fuels.

“[COP30 revealed] an increas­ingly bit­ter con­flict at the heart of global cli­mate pol­i­tics: between those who accept the sci­en­tific fact that to deal with cli­mate change the world must wean itself off fos­sil fuels over the com­ing decades; and those who are actively resist­ing this in pur­suit of their short-term energy inter­ests,” said Michael Jacobs, pro­fes­sor of polit­i­cal econ­omy at the University of Sheffield.

In the 30-year his­tory of the U.N. cli­mate con­fer­ences, a spe­cific ref­er­ence to tran­si­tion­ing away from fos­sil fuels appeared only once — in the COP28 doc­u­ments adopted in 2023. No con­sen­sus on a phase-out was reached at COP29, and the dead­lock per­sisted in Belém.

After days of nego­ti­a­tions, COP30 par­tic­i­pants agreed to estab­lish a ​“global imple­men­ta­tion accel­er­a­tor,” a high-level mech­a­nism to accel­er­ate cli­mate action ahead of COP31 next year.

“The Accelerator will pri­or­i­tize actions with the best poten­tial for scale and speed in the cli­mate fight, includ­ing methane reduc­tion and car­bon removal through nature-based solu­tions,” the Brazilian COP30 pres­i­dency said.

The mech­a­nism will also help coun­tries strengthen their national cli­mate action plans, or NDCs, to reduce green­house gas emis­sions.

The pres­i­dency also announced plans to develop two major roadmaps: one to achieve a ​“just tran­si­tion” to a fos­sil-fuel-free econ­omy, and another to reverse defor­esta­tion.

“The sur­prise roadmaps were an attempt by the Brazilian pres­i­dency to focus every­one on the way for­ward,” said Peter Liese of the European People’s Party.

Thousands of pro­test­ers, includ­ing cli­mate activists, Indigenous com­mu­ni­ties, cyclists, fri­ars and fem­i­nist orga­ni­za­tions, marched through Belém demand­ing more deci­sive cli­mate action.

Known as ​“The Great People’s March,” it was the first pub­lic cli­mate protest at a U.N. sum­mit since 2021. The pre­vi­ous three COPs were held in coun­tries where pub­lic demon­stra­tions are pro­hib­ited — Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan.

This year’s gath­er­ing also fea­tured the largest Indigenous del­e­ga­tion in COP his­tory, with more than 3,000 rep­re­sen­ta­tives present.

“Indigenous peo­ples want to take part, not just show up,” said Sônia Guajajara, Brazil’s min­is­ter for Indigenous Peoples. ​“So far, the invest­ments dri­ven by COP deci­sions have failed to deliver results – the 1.5 °C goal is slip­ping out of reach.”

According to a pre­lim­i­nary United Nations assess­ment, global green­house gas emis­sions could fall by 12 per­cent by 2035. Still, the aim of lim­it­ing warm­ing to 1.5 °C above pre-indus­trial lev­els remains uncer­tain. A com­plete analy­sis is avail­able in the 2025 NDC Synthesis Report.

COP31 is already poised to break new ground: the 2026 sum­mit will be held in Turkey in November and presided over by Australia — an unusual cross-regional pair­ing in the his­tory of the cli­mate talks.