COP30 Ends Without Fossil Fuel Phase-Out as Global Divide Widens

COP30, one of the most contentious United Nations climate summits in recent years, unfolded in Belém in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest.
Delegations from 194 countries attended, but the United States was notably absent for the first time in three decades of COP meetings.
Negotiators agreed to boost climate finance and accelerate implementation of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming. Yet once again, the central dispute revolved around reducing reliance on fossil fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas.
A coalition of more than 80 nations, including E.U. member states and Colombia, pushed for a clear roadmap to move away from fossil fuels in the final agreement. More than 80 others, led by oil-producing Saudi Arabia, strongly opposed the measure.
As a result, the final COP30 text contained no explicit reference to a full phase-out of fossil fuels.
“[COP30 revealed] an increasingly bitter conflict at the heart of global climate politics: between those who accept the scientific fact that to deal with climate change the world must wean itself off fossil fuels over the coming decades; and those who are actively resisting this in pursuit of their short-term energy interests,” said Michael Jacobs, professor of political economy at the University of Sheffield.
In the 30-year history of the U.N. climate conferences, a specific reference to transitioning away from fossil fuels appeared only once — in the COP28 documents adopted in 2023. No consensus on a phase-out was reached at COP29, and the deadlock persisted in Belém.
After days of negotiations, COP30 participants agreed to establish a “global implementation accelerator,” a high-level mechanism to accelerate climate action ahead of COP31 next year.
“The Accelerator will prioritize actions with the best potential for scale and speed in the climate fight, including methane reduction and carbon removal through nature-based solutions,” the Brazilian COP30 presidency said.
The mechanism will also help countries strengthen their national climate action plans, or NDCs, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The presidency also announced plans to develop two major roadmaps: one to achieve a “just transition” to a fossil-fuel-free economy, and another to reverse deforestation.
“The surprise roadmaps were an attempt by the Brazilian presidency to focus everyone on the way forward,” said Peter Liese of the European People’s Party.
Thousands of protesters, including climate activists, Indigenous communities, cyclists, friars and feminist organizations, marched through Belém demanding more decisive climate action.
Known as “The Great People’s March,” it was the first public climate protest at a U.N. summit since 2021. The previous three COPs were held in countries where public demonstrations are prohibited — Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan.
This year’s gathering also featured the largest Indigenous delegation in COP history, with more than 3,000 representatives present.
“Indigenous peoples want to take part, not just show up,” said Sônia Guajajara, Brazil’s minister for Indigenous Peoples. “So far, the investments driven by COP decisions have failed to deliver results – the 1.5 °C goal is slipping out of reach.”
According to a preliminary United Nations assessment, global greenhouse gas emissions could fall by 12 percent by 2035. Still, the aim of limiting warming to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels remains uncertain. A complete analysis is available in the 2025 NDC Synthesis Report.
COP31 is already poised to break new ground: the 2026 summit will be held in Turkey in November and presided over by Australia — an unusual cross-regional pairing in the history of the climate talks.