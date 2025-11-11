A Sicilian Olive Oil That Blends Heritage, Design and Sustainability

In southwestern Sicily’s Belice Valley, Carmen Bonfante crafts Embrace, a premium extra virgin olive oil created to honor her island’s native olive varieties and welcoming spirit, with corporate responsibility at the heart of her vision.
Carmen Bonfante founded Evo Sicily in Menfi to honor native olive varieties, crafting premium extra virgin olive oil like Embrace, which won a Gold Award at the 2025 NYIOOC. Despite challenges, the company has grown significantly, focusing on sustainability and corporate responsibility, with plans to expand and promote oleotourism.
Groves of Nocellara, Biancolilla, and Cerasuola thrive along Sicily’s southwestern coast, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea. It was here, in her hometown of Menfi, that Carmen Bonfante founded Evo Sicily to honor these native varieties and the region that nurtures them, with corporate responsibility as a core value.
In the Belice Valley, near the Selinunte Archaeological Park, Bonfante crafted Embrace, a premium extra virgin olive oil that earned a Gold Award at the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition. The Nocellara del Belice monovarietal boasts a lively aromatic profile with notes of green tomato and herbs.
“My project is rooted in the unique territorial identity of Sicily,” Bonfante told Olive Oil Times. “I call my extra virgin olive oil Embrace, a name that reflects both the act of welcoming something wholeheartedly and the ability to unite different elements. Much like this island, which has welcomed countless peoples over time, each leaving a unifying imprint on its culture.”
“A great oil embraces the different flavors in a dish, weaving them in harmony. The olive tree itself is an embrace of life, so resilient, gifting its fruit to generations,” she added. “Finally, this name reflects our embrace of the ethical principles I believe define a quality company.”
For her oil, Bonfante envisioned a distinctive black, circular-shaped vessel adorned with golden lettering — a design that embodies the very embrace it represents and a forward-looking spirit. A spiral motif above the name evokes the flowing motion of embrace and transformation, while the phrase “all we need” below underscores togetherness and shared purpose.
Before launching her venture in 2019, Bonfante worked as a business consultant for other farming enterprises. Her sensory journey began in the world of wine, where she spent a decade as a professional sommelier before turning to olive oil tasting.
“As a child, I developed a passion for the countryside with my grandfather, who worked in agriculture and loved taking me with him on his field walks,” she recalled. “Later, after earning a degree in administration and finance, I became a project manager for wine and olive oil companies. One day, a client asked me to create an entirely new olive oil project, and that opportunity led me to begin technical training in the sector.”
During that training period, Bonfante began developing the concept of a company devoted to crafting premium extra virgin olive oils. “Delving into olive oil took me back to when I wandered through the groves with my grandfather, a feeling that inspired me to start something truly my own,” she said.
After qualifying for the national list of olive oil technicians and experts, she joined a Sicilia PGI certification panel and later became a panel leader.
Her educational journey lasted six years and included three master’s degrees — in quality certification for agri-food supply chains, regional marketing, and neuromarketing — along with specialized courses in blending, milling, and monovarietal production. Bonfante eventually became an olive oil tasting instructor and began teaching future agri-food managers.
“I built it all literally from the ground up,” she said. “I didn’t have any family land, since my parents weren’t involved in farming. So I rented a plot and took over the management of some abandoned groves, together covering a total of two hectares.”
“At the first harvest, I produced only 1,200 liters of oil. I’ll never forget the bewilderment I felt when, in early March 2020, everything shut down due to the pandemic,” she recalled. “During that difficult time of physical distance, the name Embrace gained even more significance.”
Despite the challenges, with restaurants closed, the company managed to carry on and even launched solidarity initiatives, donating part of its profits to charity.
“For the first two years, production was kept at the minimum necessary to sustain sales. Afterwards, we were finally able to expand and make real progress,” Bonfante said.
Since then, the company has grown significantly, managing six hectares of orchards with around 2,300 trees and producing 15,000 liters annually across its product lines. Expansion plans include planting new olive seedlings in the coming months.
Alongside the main Sicilian varieties, centuries-old trees of rare or nearly extinct types — such as Crastu, Nerva, and wild olives — dot the groves. “I created a limited-edition line from these ancient trees I recovered, as they represent a heritage of both landscape and biodiversity still being studied,” Bonfante noted.
Since last year, she has relied on a local mill operated by skilled professionals and equipped with state-of-the-art Pieralisi machinery. “The Gold Award we obtained at the NYIOOC validated that choice and confirmed we are on the right path,” she said. “But producing quality products goes beyond taste and health — it carries a sense of corporate responsibility I have pursued since the beginning.”
“We manage the farm sustainably, adhering to organic principles, safeguarding water resources, and minimizing waste. With this spirit, we joined Friends of the Earth, an organization that commits us to sustainability and ethical action.”
Each year, Bonfante submits reports on CO₂ emissions, fair pay, and oil quality to a supervisory organization, ensuring strict compliance with sustainability standards.
“We also take part in solidarity campaigns every year,” she said. “Our most recent collaboration was with an association that fights violence against women, for which we created a special label. I’m also organizing tastings for an association supporting autistic children.”
Evo Sicily was among the first companies to join the Olive Oil Community established in Menfi by the Città dell’Olio association, after signing the “Charter of Commitments for Sustainability and Wellbeing.”
The company’s latest acquisition is an olive grove overlooking the beach of Giache Bianche, famed for its white pebbles. Bonfante plans to turn a small house on the property into a venue for hospitality and oleotourism.
“Recently I opened a new tasting room and a farm store, where I plan to host more events. I’m proud of how much I’ve achieved in such a short time, especially given that recent years have been challenging for olive farming,” she said. “I gave it my all to ensure the project succeeded, and today I’m deeply satisfied with the result.”
“My family has given me great encouragement,” Bonfante added. “My partner offers precious advice, and my two sons have recently joined me. The youngest, studying languages, assists with exports and events, while the oldest, studying agricultural sciences, helps strengthen the company. They inspire my vision for the next generation — one rooted in sustainability, responsibility, and positive impact.”
