A Sicilian Olive Oil That Blends Heritage, Design and Sustainability

In southwestern Sicily’s Belice Valley, Carmen Bonfante crafts Embrace, a premium extra virgin olive oil created to honor her island’s native olive varieties and welcoming spirit, with corporate responsibility at the heart of her vision.

Carmen Bonfante at work on the tractor in one of her olive groves
By Ylenia Granitto
Nov. 11, 2025 16:46 UTC
Carmen Bonfante founded Evo Sicily in Menfi to honor native olive vari­eties, craft­ing pre­mium extra vir­gin olive oil like Embrace, which won a Gold Award at the 2025 NYIOOC. Despite chal­lenges, the com­pany has grown sig­nif­i­cantly, focus­ing on sus­tain­abil­ity and cor­po­rate respon­si­bil­ity, with plans to expand and pro­mote oleo­tourism.

Groves of Nocellara, Biancolilla, and Cerasuola thrive along Sicily’s south­west­ern coast, over­look­ing the Mediterranean Sea. It was here, in her home­town of Menfi, that Carmen Bonfante founded Evo Sicily to honor these native vari­eties and the region that nur­tures them, with cor­po­rate respon­si­bil­ity as a core value.

In the Belice Valley, near the Selinunte Archaeological Park, Bonfante crafted Embrace, a pre­mium extra vir­gin olive oil that earned a Gold Award at the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition. The Nocellara del Belice mono­va­ri­etal boasts a lively aro­matic pro­file with notes of green tomato and herbs.

My project is rooted in the unique ter­ri­to­r­ial iden­tity of Sicily,” Bonfante told Olive Oil Times. I call my extra vir­gin olive oil Embrace, a name that reflects both the act of wel­com­ing some­thing whole­heart­edly and the abil­ity to unite dif­fer­ent ele­ments. Much like this island, which has wel­comed count­less peo­ples over time, each leav­ing a uni­fy­ing imprint on its cul­ture.”

A great oil embraces the dif­fer­ent fla­vors in a dish, weav­ing them in har­mony. The olive tree itself is an embrace of life, so resilient, gift­ing its fruit to gen­er­a­tions,” she added. Finally, this name reflects our embrace of the eth­i­cal prin­ci­ples I believe define a qual­ity com­pany.”

For her oil, Bonfante envi­sioned a dis­tinc­tive black, cir­cu­lar-shaped ves­sel adorned with golden let­ter­ing — a design that embod­ies the very embrace it rep­re­sents and a for­ward-look­ing spirit. A spi­ral motif above the name evokes the flow­ing motion of embrace and trans­for­ma­tion, while the phrase all we need” below under­scores togeth­er­ness and shared pur­pose.

Carmen Bonfante sitting under one of her ancient olive trees at Evo Sicily farm in Menfi

Before launch­ing her ven­ture in 2019, Bonfante worked as a busi­ness con­sul­tant for other farm­ing enter­prises. Her sen­sory jour­ney began in the world of wine, where she spent a decade as a pro­fes­sional som­me­lier before turn­ing to olive oil tast­ing.

As a child, I devel­oped a pas­sion for the coun­try­side with my grand­fa­ther, who worked in agri­cul­ture and loved tak­ing me with him on his field walks,” she recalled. Later, after earn­ing a degree in admin­is­tra­tion and finance, I became a project man­ager for wine and olive oil com­pa­nies. One day, a client asked me to cre­ate an entirely new olive oil project, and that oppor­tu­nity led me to begin tech­ni­cal train­ing in the sec­tor.”

During that train­ing period, Bonfante began devel­op­ing the con­cept of a com­pany devoted to craft­ing pre­mium extra vir­gin olive oils. Delving into olive oil took me back to when I wan­dered through the groves with my grand­fa­ther, a feel­ing that inspired me to start some­thing truly my own,” she said.

After qual­i­fy­ing for the national list of olive oil tech­ni­cians and experts, she joined a Sicilia PGI cer­ti­fi­ca­tion panel and later became a panel leader.

Her edu­ca­tional jour­ney lasted six years and included three master’s degrees — in qual­ity cer­ti­fi­ca­tion for agri-food sup­ply chains, regional mar­ket­ing, and neu­ro­mar­ket­ing — along with spe­cial­ized courses in blend­ing, milling, and mono­va­ri­etal pro­duc­tion. Bonfante even­tu­ally became an olive oil tast­ing instruc­tor and began teach­ing future agri-food man­agers.

I built it all lit­er­ally from the ground up,” she said. I didn’t have any fam­ily land, since my par­ents weren’t involved in farm­ing. So I rented a plot and took over the man­age­ment of some aban­doned groves, together cov­er­ing a total of two hectares.”

Carmen Bonfante and her two sons harvesting olives at Evo Sicily farm in Menfi

At the first har­vest, I pro­duced only 1,200 liters of oil. I’ll never for­get the bewil­der­ment I felt when, in early March 2020, every­thing shut down due to the pan­demic,” she recalled. During that dif­fi­cult time of phys­i­cal dis­tance, the name Embrace gained even more sig­nif­i­cance.”

Despite the chal­lenges, with restau­rants closed, the com­pany man­aged to carry on and even launched sol­i­dar­ity ini­tia­tives, donat­ing part of its prof­its to char­ity.

For the first two years, pro­duc­tion was kept at the min­i­mum nec­es­sary to sus­tain sales. Afterwards, we were finally able to expand and make real progress,” Bonfante said.

Since then, the com­pany has grown sig­nif­i­cantly, man­ag­ing six hectares of orchards with around 2,300 trees and pro­duc­ing 15,000 liters annu­ally across its prod­uct lines. Expansion plans include plant­ing new olive seedlings in the com­ing months.

Alongside the main Sicilian vari­eties, cen­turies-old trees of rare or nearly extinct types — such as Crastu, Nerva, and wild olives — dot the groves. I cre­ated a lim­ited-edi­tion line from these ancient trees I recov­ered, as they rep­re­sent a her­itage of both land­scape and bio­di­ver­sity still being stud­ied,” Bonfante noted.

Since last year, she has relied on a local mill oper­ated by skilled pro­fes­sion­als and equipped with state-of-the-art Pieralisi machin­ery. The Gold Award we obtained at the NYIOOC val­i­dated that choice and con­firmed we are on the right path,” she said. But pro­duc­ing qual­ity prod­ucts goes beyond taste and health — it car­ries a sense of cor­po­rate respon­si­bil­ity I have pur­sued since the begin­ning.”

We man­age the farm sus­tain­ably, adher­ing to organic prin­ci­ples, safe­guard­ing water resources, and min­i­miz­ing waste. With this spirit, we joined Friends of the Earth, an orga­ni­za­tion that com­mits us to sus­tain­abil­ity and eth­i­cal action.”

Each year, Bonfante sub­mits reports on CO₂ emis­sions, fair pay, and oil qual­ity to a super­vi­sory orga­ni­za­tion, ensur­ing strict com­pli­ance with sus­tain­abil­ity stan­dards.

We also take part in sol­i­dar­ity cam­paigns every year,” she said. Our most recent col­lab­o­ra­tion was with an asso­ci­a­tion that fights vio­lence against women, for which we cre­ated a spe­cial label. I’m also orga­niz­ing tast­ings for an asso­ci­a­tion sup­port­ing autis­tic chil­dren.”

Evo Sicily was among the first com­pa­nies to join the Olive Oil Community estab­lished in Menfi by the Città dell’Olio asso­ci­a­tion, after sign­ing the Charter of Commitments for Sustainability and Wellbeing.”

One of the olive groves managed by Evo Sicily in Menfi

The company’s lat­est acqui­si­tion is an olive grove over­look­ing the beach of Giache Bianche, famed for its white peb­bles. Bonfante plans to turn a small house on the prop­erty into a venue for hos­pi­tal­ity and oleo­tourism.

Recently I opened a new tast­ing room and a farm store, where I plan to host more events. I’m proud of how much I’ve achieved in such a short time, espe­cially given that recent years have been chal­leng­ing for olive farm­ing,” she said. I gave it my all to ensure the project suc­ceeded, and today I’m deeply sat­is­fied with the result.”

My fam­ily has given me great encour­age­ment,” Bonfante added. My part­ner offers pre­cious advice, and my two sons have recently joined me. The youngest, study­ing lan­guages, assists with exports and events, while the old­est, study­ing agri­cul­tural sci­ences, helps strengthen the com­pany. They inspire my vision for the next gen­er­a­tion — one rooted in sus­tain­abil­ity, respon­si­bil­ity, and pos­i­tive impact.”

