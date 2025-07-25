Economy Minister Warns Spain’s Olive Oil Exports Vulnerable to U.S. Tariffs

Summary Spain’s econ­omy min­is­ter warns that the coun­try’s olive oil sec­tor faces sig­nif­i­cant expo­sure to U.S. tar­iffs, with exports exceed­ing €1 bil­lion and poten­tial impact on up to €22.7 bil­lion worth of trade. European diplo­mats sug­gest a 15 per­cent tar­iff on U.S. imports of European goods, includ­ing olive oil, may be immi­nent, prompt­ing exporters to con­sider rais­ing prices to cover the cost.

Spain’s econ­omy min­is­ter has warned that the country’s olive oil sec­tor faces sig­nif­i­cant expo­sure to tar­iffs imposed by the United States com­pared to other indus­tries.

Carlos Cuerpo told lawmak­ers that Spanish olive oil exports to the world’s sec­ond-largest con­sumer exceed €1 bil­lion, rep­re­sent­ing slightly below 20 per­cent of total olive oil exports to the U.S. Overall, he said the tar­iffs could impact up to €22.7 bil­lion worth of trade between the two coun­tries.

“We are fac­ing a sce­nario with enor­mous volatil­ity, very high uncer­tainty,” Cuerpo said. ​“Our com­pa­nies, cit­i­zens and work­ers have to get used to liv­ing in an envi­ron­ment of greater uncer­tainty, which makes deci­sion-mak­ing dif­fi­cult and, in many cases, delays impor­tant deci­sions, such as those related to invest­ment or con­sump­tion.”

Cuerpo’s tes­ti­mony comes as European diplo­mats have told the Financial Times that the European Union and the U.S. are close to reach­ing a deal that would leave a 15 per­cent tar­iff in place on U.S. imports of European goods, includ­ing olive oil.

“The Japan agree­ment made clear the terms of the shake­down,” a European diplo­mat said. ​“Most mem­ber states are hold­ing their noses and could take this deal.”

Currently, E.U. olive oil exports face a ten per­cent tar­iff, paid to U.S. Customs and Border Protection by either the exporter or the U.S. importer.

Many olive oil importers and exporters have informed Olive Oil Times that they may need to raise prices to off­set the tar­iff after the 2025/26 har­vest.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump has warned that if the E.U. and U.S. do not reach a deal by the start of August, he will impose a 30 per­cent tar­iff on European goods.

The uncer­tainty arises as new eco­nomic data from Andalusia Trade, a busi­ness agency run by the regional gov­ern­ment, and the Port of Algeciras sug­gest a front-load­ing of olive oil exports to get the prod­uct into the coun­try before the cur­rent 10 per­cent tar­iff rises.

Andalusia Trade reported that olive oil exports increased by 38 per­cent in vol­ume, reach­ing 366,000 met­ric tons in the first five months of 2025. However, declin­ing prices at ori­gin mean the exports fell in value by nine per­cent, drop­ping to €1.657 mil­lion.

Meanwhile, olive oil exports through the Port of Algeciras on the Andalusian coast grew by 21 per­cent by vol­ume in the first half of 2025. The U.S. is the lead­ing des­ti­na­tion for olive oil exports from the port.

The trip from Europe’s sixth-busiest con­tainer port to the Port of New York takes seven days, with the most recent ship­ments expected to arrive in the U.S. ahead of the imple­men­ta­tion of the new tar­iff.

However, port offi­cials also noted a 89 per­cent increase in Spanish olive oil exports to China, as European olive oil exporters have looked to diver­sify their sales into other mar­kets.

Back in Madrid, Cuerpo said the poten­tial trade deal between the E.U. and Mercosur could help exporters hedge against U.S. tar­iffs by grad­u­ally elim­i­nat­ing import duties on European olive oil exports to the 270 mil­lion peo­ple of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

“The Mercosur rep­re­sents an extra­or­di­nary oppor­tu­nity for European economies, includ­ing the Spanish econ­omy… to cover the impact of tar­iffs in some sen­si­tive sec­tors, such as olive oil,” Cuerpo said.

“Progress with these agree­ments con­tin­ues to advance… But we must also advance inte­gra­tion within our inter­nal mar­ket, har­ness­ing the poten­tial of these 450 mil­lion con­sumers within the E.U.,” he con­cluded.