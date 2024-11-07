enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

Harvest in Greece Runs Into Early Problems

The ongoing drought battering southern Greece threatens to reduce this year's expected olive oil yield of around 240,000 tons.

By Costas Vasilopoulos
Nov. 7, 2024 14:49 UTC
0

The high hopes of Greek olive oil pro­duc­ers for a robust har­vest in the 2024/25 crop year
have been dashed by the pro­longed drought and the lack of sub­stan­tial autumn rain­falls in south­ern Greece.

The Peloponnese penin­sula, a hub of the country’s olive oil indus­try, has expe­ri­enced dry and hot­ter-than-usual weather through­out 2024.

Climate change has made its pres­ence felt more than ever now. This win­ter will be crit­i­cal; we need cold and rainy weather for our trees to sur­vive.- Maria Sgourou , co-owner, Skoutari Olive Oil

As a result, olive har­vest­ing has been post­poned in cer­tain pro­duc­ing regions across the penin­sula, with farm­ers wait­ing for a shift to cooler and wet­ter weather in the hope of more olive oil accu­mu­la­tion.

The dry weather has sig­nif­i­cantly affected the olive trees, par­tic­u­larly in Messenia, in the south­ern Peloponnese, result­ing in low olive oil accu­mu­la­tion.

See Also:2024 Harvest Updates

In many cases, 100 per­cent of the pro­duc­tion is dam­aged in our area,” the agri­cul­tural asso­ci­a­tion of Chandrinos from west­ern Messenia said in an announce­ment. And it gets worse as the drought and heat con­tinue.”

The asso­ci­a­tion also called on the Greek gov­ern­ment to com­pen­sate the afflicted olive farm­ers in the area.

More farm­ers and millers across Messenia, one of the country’s most boun­ti­ful olive oil-pro­duc­ing regions, face the reper­cus­sions of dry weather and high tem­per­a­tures this crop year.

The har­vested olives crack irreg­u­larly when trans­ported for milling due to the high tem­per­a­tures in the area in the last six months,” olive farmer and mill owner Yiannis Panagopoulos from the town of Filiatra on the region’s west­ern coast told Olive Oil Times.

So, the local farm­ers have ceased har­vest­ing until some cold weather sets in to bring the olives down to nor­mal tem­per­a­tures,” he added.

Some olive farm­ers in the region also reported that olive tree branches are sus­cep­ti­ble to crack­ing dur­ing har­vest due to the lack of sap in the trees.

In the neigh­bor­ing Laconia region, the har­vest has also been halted in some areas due to the min­i­mal oil quan­tity of olive yields.

The hot and dry weather has also impacted olive oil pro­duc­tion in Achaia in the west­ern Peloponnese.

The olives are very thin and wrin­kled,” said local farmer Yiannis Bodiotis. The har­vest is sched­uled to begin after November 15th, and we are hop­ing for some rain until then. Production is down by 50 per­cent, but it is noth­ing like last year’s dis­as­trous crop.”

See Also:Olive Trees on Corfu Face Threat from Wood-Eating Insects, Experts Rule Out Xylella

Across the Aegean Sea on the island of Lesbos, the third-largest island in the coun­try and another tra­di­tional Greek olive oil-pro­duc­ing region, har­vest and milling of the olives has also been tem­porar­ily sus­pended in some areas.

We expected our olive oil crop to be six times larger than last year, sim­i­lar to the crops we had 20 years ago,“ farmer and miller Vasilios Kokkinoforos from the east­ern vil­lage of Moria told state-owned ERT chan­nel. However, the lack of rain in the last few months in our area has largely impacted the quan­tity of the season’s olive oil.”

Watering the olive trees is dif­fi­cult to apply in our area since the ter­rain on our island is semi-moun­tain­ous,” he added.

Advertisement

On Crete, the olive trees located in the east­ern part of the island are also sig­nif­i­cantly affected by the long-last­ing dry weather con­di­tions.

It has been almost a year since the last rains fell in our area,” said Maria Sgourou, co-owner of the award-win­ning Skoutari Olive Oil from Sitia. Our olive groves are irri­gated, but we still had to work twice as hard to get the qual­ity we were look­ing for in our olive oils this year.”

However, most of the olive trees in our area are not irri­gated, and they have great dif­fi­cul­ties cop­ing with the pro­longed dry weather despite their nat­ural tol­er­ance to drought,” she added. The sit­u­a­tion is bet­ter in our home­town in Kritsa, but it gets worse as we move towards the vil­lage of Kavoussi, where the trees are almost dev­as­tated.”

Climate change has made its pres­ence felt more than ever now,” Sgourou noted. This win­ter will be crit­i­cal; we need cold and rainy weather for our trees to sur­vive.”

According to the asso­ci­a­tion of Cretan Olive Municipalities (SEDIK), the sit­u­a­tion is bet­ter in the west­ern parts of the island near Chania, where some rain fell in September.

However, in cen­tral Crete, the local author­i­ties of Heraklion have announced that the season’s olive oil yield is expected to be lower than ini­tially expected due to the endur­ing drought.

Meanwhile, reduced olive tree fruition due to drought is not eli­gi­ble for com­pen­sa­tion from ELGA, the Greek orga­ni­za­tion of agri­cul­tural insur­ance. Olive farm­ers and olive oil pro­duc­ers from across the coun­try are ask­ing for an amend­ment in the organization’s reg­u­la­tions to include dam­age caused by drought.

Share this article

More articles on:  , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related Articles