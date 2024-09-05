Groves Need Rain Ahead of Harvest in Greece

After more than four months of hot and dry weather in much of Greece, olive farm­ers and olive oil pro­duc­ers cite rain as the most crit­i­cal fac­tor for a sub­stan­tial olive oil crop in the coun­try in the com­ing 2024/25 crop year.

“The drought has hit olive farm­ing through­out the Mediterranean,” said Yiorgos Kokkinos, the pres­i­dent of the Nileas pro­ducer asso­ci­a­tion from the Messenia region in south­ern Peloponnese.

“In our area, the weather has been warmer than usual since spring, and we have seen no sub­stan­tial rain for four months,” Kokkinos added. ​“We did get some light rain­fall a few days ago, but it was only spo­radic. In some areas, the olive trees face sig­nif­i­cant prob­lems due to the pro­longed hot and dry con­di­tions.”

We just need a cou­ple of tree-water­ing rains for a strong olive oil crop to mate­ri­al­ize. But if the rains do not come, the har­vest will not hap­pen in some parts of the region. - Yiorgos Kokkinos, pres­i­dent, Nileas pro­ducer asso­ci­a­tion

However, Kokkinos said that local pro­duc­ers expect a sat­is­fac­tory har­vest if the rains arrive on time.

“The fruit­ing of the olive trees went really well,” he said. ​“We just need a cou­ple of tree-water­ing rains for a strong olive oil crop to mate­ri­al­ize. But if the rains do not come, the har­vest will not hap­pen in some parts of the region.”

Initial esti­mates have indi­cated that olive oil pro­duc­tion in the Messenia region is expected to rebound to more than 60,000 tons from around 40,000 tons last year.

This sum­mer, the cen­tral and south­ern regions of Greece, home to most of the country’s olive groves, wit­nessed iden­ti­cal dry weather con­di­tions in June and July, char­ac­ter­ized by an absence of rain and morn­ing dew and tem­per­a­tures remain­ing between 35 ºC to 40 ºC for sev­eral days in a row, stress­ing the olive trees.

July was also the hottest ever recorded in the coun­try, accord­ing to the National Observatory of Athens, exceed­ing the aver­age tem­per­a­ture from 1991 to 2020 by 2.9 °C and the pre­vi­ously warmest July of 2012 by 0.3 °C.

According to the long-term weather fore­casts, there is also a more than 60 per­cent chance that September and October will be 1.5 ºC to 2 ºC warmer than usual in Greece.

Estimates about the coun­try’s 2024/25 olive oil pro­duc­tion vary sig­nif­i­cantly among indus­try experts, indi­cat­ing the uncer­tainty dom­i­nat­ing the sec­tor due to the irreg­u­lar weather.

However, with the olive trees hav­ing entered an ​‘on-year’ in their nat­ural alter­nate bear­ing cycle, most olive oil-pro­duc­ing regions in Greece are set to rebound after a pre­vi­ous gloomy 2023/24 har­vest.

According to Manolis Yiannoulis, head of the National Interprofessional Olive Oil Association (EDOE), Greece will likely yield 250,000 to 280,000 tons of olive oil, almost dou­ble last year’s quan­tity.

“A pre­req­ui­site for this to hap­pen is that the weather remains favor­able until the har­vest, which is in about three months from now,” Yiannoulis noted. ​“High tem­per­a­tures and the lack of rain always cause anx­i­ety to pro­duc­ers.”

Other experts told Olive Oil Times that Greece’s com­ing olive oil crop will likely hover around the 200,000-ton thresh­old, up by more than 30 per­cent from last year.

Rain is also a cru­cial com­po­nent of a robust har­vest in other pro­duc­ing regions in the coun­try.

“The olive trees on the island had a robust flow­er­ing, so we have high hopes for a boun­ti­ful pro­duc­tion both in qual­ity and quan­tity pro­vided we get some rains,” said pro­ducer and mill owner Yiannis Protoulis from the island of Lesbos in the Aegean Sea.

Lesbos is home to more than 11 mil­lion olive trees, mainly of the local Kolovi and Adramytini vari­eties that pro­duce the island’s dis­tinc­tive yel­low­ish olive oil.

“Last year, the pro­duc­tion of olive oil on Lesbos was min­i­mal,” Protoulis said. ​“We have not seen a bumper har­vest on the island since the 2019/20 sea­son. A cou­ple of abun­dant rain­falls in September will make the island’s olive oil pro­duc­tion exceed 15,000 tons this crop year, a fig­ure that comes straight from our glo­ri­ous years of the past.”

In north­ern Greece, olive farm­ers based in the Chalkidiki penin­sula told ERT News that they have been forced to water their olive trees since April due to the region’s abnor­mally hot and dry weather.

They added that Chalkidiki is a pop­u­lar sum­mer tourist des­ti­na­tion, mak­ing tourists and farm­ers com­pete for the same resource, and the state should intro­duce a reg­u­la­tion to secure water avail­abil­ity for farm­ing pur­poses.

On Crete, pro­duc­ers are also antic­i­pat­ing an above-aver­age har­vest this year, pro­vided the island’s olive groves receive some rain.

“Apart from 30 per­cent [of the island’s olive trees], which had prob­lems since their early fruit­ing, the remain­ing 60 to 70 per­cent are devel­op­ing very well, and it will be a good year if the weather is on our side,” said pro­ducer Michalis Kabitakis from Heraklion.

“If we get some rain in August, the olive trees will fare much bet­ter,” he added. ​“Otherwise, the 30 per­cent that already has prob­lems will become 50 per­cent.”

According to some ini­tial esti­mates, olive oil pro­duc­tion on Crete will likely exceed 60,000 tons in 2024/25 after a dis­mal 2023/24 crop year when around 30,000 tons of olive oil were pro­duced on the island.

However, in pre­vi­ous har­vests on Crete and other pro­duc­ing regions, it has been observed that the ben­e­fi­cial autumn rains that help the olives increase their olive oil con­tent can some­times also favor the man­i­fes­ta­tion of olive pests, espe­cially the olive fruit fly.

Back in the Peloponnese, opti­mism came from the peninsula’s Ilia region, where local pro­duc­ers are san­guine about a boun­ti­ful olive oil har­vest this year.

“Our trees are loaded,“ said local award-win­ning pro­ducer Alexis Karabelas. ​“Water scarcity is not a prob­lem since our trees are irri­gated. Almost all pro­duc­ers in the vicin­ity of Ancient Olympia are expect­ing a robust har­vest.”

“The recent rain­falls in our area were abun­dant in the past weeks, sig­nif­i­cantly help­ing non-irri­gated trees, and the fruit fly is nowhere to be seen,” he con­cluded. ​“It looks like it will be one of the best har­vests we have ever seen.”