Peru’s Olive Oil Sector Eyes Record Rebound in Despite Pest and Trade Challenges

Olive oil producers in Peru are expecting a rebound harvest after a production decline in 2024, with projections indicating the potential for record-high production levels in 2025 and significant export revenues. However, challenges exist in the country’s table olive and olive oil value chains due to low prices and structural weaknesses, exacerbated by tariffs on exports to the U.S. that may impact future demand and pricing strategies.
Despite continued issues with the Mediterranean fruit fly in the south of the country, olive oil producers in Peru expect a rebound harvest.
Following a production decline to 700 metric tons in 2024 due to excessive heat attributed to El Niño, olive oil production is expected to return to its average of 7,000 to 10,000 tons this year.
“If the arrival of the La Niña weather phenomenon is confirmed, national production is expected to recover,” officials wrote in a 2024/25 harvest report seen by Olive Oil Times. “This could generate export revenues exceeding $50 (€43) million, especially if producers capitalize on the growing demand in the U.S., Europe, Australia and China.”
Export conditions have remained stable in terms of volume and prices. However, the new (U.S.) tariffs are likely to affect demand by passing it on to the final price for the consumer.
Lourdes González, an award-winning producer at Vallesur and the leader of the country’s only International Olive Council-approved tasting panel, told Olive Oil Times that she is anticipating a conceivably record-high harvest for the Tacna-based company.
“While we have not yet completed the olive harvest — for both olive oil and table olives — projections indicate that we could match or even exceed the volumes achieved in 2018, one of the highest production years in the sector,” she said.
González confirmed that olive growers experienced a favorable climate throughout the second half of 2024 and the beginning of 2025, which allowed for "adequate flowering and healthy crop development."
“However, given that some fields are still being harvested, there is a risk that they will not be able to enter the flowering period on time,” she said. “This could mean that the 2026 campaign will not reach the exceptional production levels we are experiencing this year.”
González added that managing the logistical challenges around this year’s bumper crop without compromising quality was Vallesur’s most significant challenge.
“Unlike 2024, when production was very limited, in 2025, we face the opposite challenge: oversupply,” she said. “This has required utilizing practically 100 percent of our installed capacity, with longer work days and, consequently, higher logistical demands and greater maintenance requirements on processing lines.”
Elsewhere in Tacna, Gianfranco Vargas, an olive oil producer and president of the cultural association Sudoliva, indicated that this year’s bountiful olive harvest has exposed a structural weakness in the country’s table olive and olive oil value chains.
“[Olive] prices are very low. It’s been a complaint from farmers,” he said, pointing out that farmers are selling olives to intermediaries who later resell to mills with a 230 percent markup.
Vargas added that table olive farmers are facing a similar issue with packers and exporters. He estimated that 90 percent of olives grown in Peru are destined for table olive production.
“It is important to note that while there are no more than 50 olive oil producers, there are more than 3,000 farmers who not only grow olive trees but also process their olives into natural green and black olives,” he said.
Similarly to the case for olive farming for oil, Vargas said table olive farmers often sell their olives to intermediaries for low prices, who later resell to packers at much higher prices.
According to the 2024/25 harvest report, Peru exported about 6,500 tons of table olives in the first five months of 2025 and is expected to ship up to 40,000 tons by the end of the year. In 2024, officials estimated that Peru exported 30,500 tons of table olives, valued at $84 million (€72 million).
While most of Peru’s table olives crossed the border to Chile last year, the United States and Brazil are the destinations for three-quarters of Peru’s exports in 2025.
Indeed, Vargas indicated that the ten-percent tariff currently applied to Peruvian olive oil and table olive exports to the U.S. may prove to be a competitive advantage for the country’s products compared to the 25 percent tariff facing Tunisian and the 15 percent tariff facing European Union peers.
According to the 2024/25 harvest report, officials anticipate Peru will export 8,500 tons of olive oil, valued at $55 million (€47 million), a significant increase compared to 2024.
The majority of these exports are forecasted for the second half of the year, following a slow start to 2025. In the first five months of the year, less than 69 tons, valued at $80,000 (€68,500), were exported, before the first olives were crushed.
González, whose company recently started exporting to the U.S., said she has not yet noticed an impact from the tariffs, but believes they could have a more significant effect on the 2026 harvest.
“So far, export conditions have remained stable in terms of volume and prices,” González said. “However, the new tariffs are likely to affect demand by passing it on to the final price for the consumer.”
“The real impact will become apparent once the product reaches the U.S. market,” she concluded. “Depending on consumer reaction, we may need to adjust our export strategy for the 2026 season.”
