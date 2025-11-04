Enter keywords and hit Go →
Drought and Low Yields Push Jordan to Explore Olive Oil Imports

With output expected to fall by half due to drought and natural yield cycles, Jordan faces rising olive oil prices and supply shortages.
Ajloun, Jordan
By Paolo DeAndreis
Nov. 4, 2025 19:14 UTC
Olive oil pro­duc­tion in Jordan has plum­meted due to drought and alter­nate fruit-bear­ing cycles, prompt­ing the gov­ern­ment to con­sider lim­ited imports from Tunisia, Lebanon, and Spain. The Ministry of Agriculture has intro­duced tem­po­rary mea­sures to address short­ages, includ­ing allow­ing Palestinian fam­i­lies to bring up to 70 liters of olive oil annu­ally and sus­pend­ing exports of green olives.

Olive oil pro­duc­tion in Jordan has fallen to some of its low­est lev­els in years, prompt­ing the gov­ern­ment to explore lim­ited imports from Tunisia, Lebanon, and Spain to sta­bi­lize the mar­ket.

The sharp decline stems from the com­bined effects of drought and the olive tree’s alter­nate fruit-bear­ing cycle. According to data from the International Olive Council, Jordan pro­duced an aver­age of 25,500 tons of olive oil over the past five sea­sons — typ­i­cally enough to cover domes­tic con­sump­tion of around 22,000 tons per year.

Unofficial esti­mates sug­gest national out­put could fall by as much as 50 per­cent this sea­son, with some regions report­ing even steeper losses. In Ajloun gov­er­norate, pro­duc­tion is expected to drop by 70 per­cent, accord­ing to JordanZad. While Ajloun accounts for only about 10 per­cent of total out­put, its extra vir­gin olive oils are prized for their qual­ity.

This is the least fruit­ful sea­son I have seen in my life,” said Hadi Qureishat, a local farmer. Last year, five sacks of olives pro­duced 50 to 55 kilos of oil. This year, the same amount yielded only 20 to 22 kilos.” He blamed the dry con­di­tions and lack of rain for the dis­ap­point­ing har­vest.

Despite the down­turn, some irri­gated areas are show­ing resilience. According to Ammon News, pro­duc­tion in irri­gated olive-grow­ing regions is expected to dou­ble last year’s vol­umes. Between 22 and 23 per­cent of Jordan’s olive orchards are irri­gated, accord­ing to research pub­lished in the Journal of Agricultural Science and Technology.

Olive trees cover roughly 20 per­cent of Jordan’s agri­cul­tural land and account for about 75 per­cent of the fruit crop area, mak­ing them the country’s most sig­nif­i­cant crop. But with stocks dwin­dling and yields down, olive oil prices have climbed sharply. In most areas, extra vir­gin olive oil now sells for around €9.80 per liter — a record price for Jordan and com­pa­ra­ble to pre­mium retail lev­els in south­ern Europe.

To ease short­ages, the Ministry of Agriculture has intro­duced tem­po­rary mea­sures. Each Palestinian fam­ily cross­ing into Jordan may now bring up to 70 liters of olive oil annu­ally, accord­ing to Nabaa Jordan. The rule aims to sup­port small­holder fam­i­lies through direct sales despite ongo­ing import restric­tions.

The Ministry has also sus­pended all exports of green olives this sea­son, direct­ing grow­ers to process their crops domes­ti­cally. Still, the Olive Press Owners Association warned that prices could rise fur­ther in the com­ing weeks.

The asso­ci­a­tion has also crit­i­cized cer­tain inter­me­di­aries accused of spec­u­lat­ing on final prices. In response, the gov­ern­ment urged con­sumers to buy only from cer­ti­fied olive oil mills to avoid fraud­u­lent prod­ucts.

To safe­guard qual­ity, the Ministry launched a nation­wide ini­tia­tive titled Test Your Olive Oil, Make Sure It’s Genuine.” Through this pro­gram, con­sumers can have their oil tested in cer­ti­fied lab­o­ra­to­ries and access edu­ca­tional mate­ri­als on olive oil qual­ity at par­tic­i­pat­ing mills.

Officials have also advised fam­i­lies to avoid buy­ing large quan­ti­ties early in the sea­son, warn­ing that exces­sive demand could push prices even higher. A final deci­sion on import poli­cies is expected within days.

