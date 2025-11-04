Drought and Low Yields Push Jordan to Explore Olive Oil Imports

Olive oil production in Jordan has plummeted due to drought and alternate fruit-bearing cycles, prompting the government to consider limited imports from Tunisia, Lebanon, and Spain. The Ministry of Agriculture has introduced temporary measures to address shortages, including allowing Palestinian families to bring up to 70 liters of olive oil annually and suspending exports of green olives.
The sharp decline stems from the combined effects of drought and the olive tree’s alternate fruit-bearing cycle. According to data from the International Olive Council, Jordan produced an average of 25,500 tons of olive oil over the past five seasons — typically enough to cover domestic consumption of around 22,000 tons per year.
Unofficial estimates suggest national output could fall by as much as 50 percent this season, with some regions reporting even steeper losses. In Ajloun governorate, production is expected to drop by 70 percent, according to JordanZad. While Ajloun accounts for only about 10 percent of total output, its extra virgin olive oils are prized for their quality.
“This is the least fruitful season I have seen in my life,” said Hadi Qureishat, a local farmer. “Last year, five sacks of olives produced 50 to 55 kilos of oil. This year, the same amount yielded only 20 to 22 kilos.” He blamed the dry conditions and lack of rain for the disappointing harvest.
Despite the downturn, some irrigated areas are showing resilience. According to Ammon News, production in irrigated olive-growing regions is expected to double last year’s volumes. Between 22 and 23 percent of Jordan’s olive orchards are irrigated, according to research published in the Journal of Agricultural Science and Technology.
Olive trees cover roughly 20 percent of Jordan’s agricultural land and account for about 75 percent of the fruit crop area, making them the country’s most significant crop. But with stocks dwindling and yields down, olive oil prices have climbed sharply. In most areas, extra virgin olive oil now sells for around €9.80 per liter — a record price for Jordan and comparable to premium retail levels in southern Europe.
To ease shortages, the Ministry of Agriculture has introduced temporary measures. Each Palestinian family crossing into Jordan may now bring up to 70 liters of olive oil annually, according to Nabaa Jordan. The rule aims to support smallholder families through direct sales despite ongoing import restrictions.
The Ministry has also suspended all exports of green olives this season, directing growers to process their crops domestically. Still, the Olive Press Owners Association warned that prices could rise further in the coming weeks.
The association has also criticized certain intermediaries accused of speculating on final prices. In response, the government urged consumers to buy only from certified olive oil mills to avoid fraudulent products.
To safeguard quality, the Ministry launched a nationwide initiative titled “Test Your Olive Oil, Make Sure It’s Genuine.” Through this program, consumers can have their oil tested in certified laboratories and access educational materials on olive oil quality at participating mills.
Officials have also advised families to avoid buying large quantities early in the season, warning that excessive demand could push prices even higher. A final decision on import policies is expected within days.