France Casts Doubt on E.U.-Mercosur Trade Deal as Farmers Push Back

Summary France has described the E.U.-Mercosur Partnership Agreement as ​“incom­plete,” cast­ing doubt on its future, despite the poten­tial ben­e­fits of cre­at­ing the world’s largest free trade area. While European olive oil pro­duc­ers largely sup­port the deal, con­cerns remain about the impact on domes­tic farm­ers and the need for fur­ther safe­guards to pro­tect European agri­cul­ture.

The future of a land­mark free trade agree­ment between the 27-mem­ber European Union and four Mercosur coun­tries has been thrown into doubt after France described the deal as ​“incom­plete.”

The E.U.-Mercosur Partnership Agreement, which took 25 years to nego­ti­ate, would cre­ate the world’s largest free trade area, link­ing the European Union’s 450 mil­lion con­sumers with 270 mil­lion peo­ple in Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Once approved by the E.U.’s 27 cap­i­tals, the agree­ment would grad­u­ally elim­i­nate tar­iffs on nearly all man­u­fac­tured and agri­cul­tural goods, includ­ing olive oil and table olives, over a 15-year period.

However, French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said France could not approve the agree­ment until ​“con­crete, pre­cise ele­ments” are imple­mented to address con­cerns raised by farm­ers.

“This is why France is ask­ing for the next steps in December to be pushed back, to con­tinue the work and to obtain legit­i­mate pro­tec­tions for our European agri­cul­ture,” Lecornu’s office said.

As nego­ti­a­tions neared com­ple­tion, oppo­si­tion from European farm­ers inten­si­fied, with pro­ducer groups warn­ing that lower pro­duc­tion costs in Argentina and Brazil could under­cut domes­tic agri­cul­ture.

In response, the European Parliament is expected to vote this week on a pro­posal to intro­duce a bind­ing safe­guard mech­a­nism that would allow tar­iffs to be reim­posed if European farm­ers are harmed. Lawmakers are also con­sid­er­ing a sep­a­rate amend­ment to ban food imports that do not com­ply with E.U. pro­duc­tion stan­dards.

The European Commission has cau­tioned that adopt­ing these mea­sures would require the agree­ment to be sent back to South American cap­i­tals for renewed approval. ​“If we don’t sign Mercosur in the next days, it will be dead,” a European diplo­mat told the Financial Times.

Despite the uncer­tainty, olive oil pro­duc­ers and exporters in Europe have largely wel­comed the deal. Support has been par­tic­u­larly strong in Spain, where olive oil ranked among the country’s top agri­cul­tural exports to the four Mercosur nations in 2024.

Carlos Cuerpo, Spain’s min­is­ter of econ­omy, trade and enter­prise, esti­mated that olive oil exports to Mercosur coun­tries could rise by 40 to 50 per­cent once the agree­ment is fully imple­mented.

World Bank data show that the European Union exported 52,300 met­ric tons of vir­gin and extra vir­gin olive oil to the four Mercosur coun­tries in 2024, with a total value of $578 mil­lion.

According to sep­a­rate World Bank fig­ures, Argentina cur­rently applies a 31.5 per­cent tar­iff on all extra vir­gin olive oil imports, while Paraguay and Uruguay impose a nine per­cent duty.

Early indi­ca­tions of how the agree­ment could affect European exporters may emerge in Brazil, which removed tar­iffs on olive oil and other food imports at the start of 2025 in an effort to curb con­sumer prices. The first ship­ments from the 2025/26 har­vest will be among the ear­li­est to enter the coun­try tar­iff-free.

While exporters in Portugal, Spain and Italy have wel­comed the agree­ment, many South American olive oil pro­duc­ers view it with appre­hen­sion.

They share the con­cerns voiced by European farm­ers, warn­ing that Europe’s lower pro­duc­tion costs could give imported oils a deci­sive advan­tage over local pro­duc­ers.

“If an agree­ment were to be reached between the European Community and Mercosur, it would be a chal­lenge and some­thing that would not be very favor­able for our cat­e­gory,” Miguel Zuccardi, head of olive oil pro­duc­tion at Argentina-based Familia Zuccardi, told Olive Oil Times in late 2024.

Producers in Uruguay have also raised alarms, not­ing that large Spanish and Italian bot­tlers already com­pete aggres­sively on price in super­mar­kets and online retail chan­nels.