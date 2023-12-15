enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

Meet the Start-Ups in Central Italy Reviving Abandoned Olive Groves

The startup Ager Oliva in Tuscany and the association Le Olivastre in Umbria are committed to restoring abandoned olive groves through adoption plans for citizens and companies.
A music event held in an olive grove recovered by Le Olivastre.
By Ylenia Granitto
Dec. 15, 2023 23:10 UTC

Initiatives to recover aban­doned olive groves in Italy have increased over recent years, going hand in hand with grow­ing aware­ness about the envi­ron­men­tal value of the olive tree.

Various orga­ni­za­tions are com­mit­ted to restora­tion projects by cre­at­ing olive tree adop­tion plans for cit­i­zens and com­pa­nies pur­su­ing cor­po­rate social respon­si­bil­ity pro­grams. Local com­mu­ni­ties trea­sure the revived groves as new col­lec­tive spaces.

In Tuscany, the start-up Ager Oliva was started to give new life to the mil­lions of aban­doned olive trees in the region while fight­ing cli­mate change, together with com­pa­nies that aim to off­set their car­bon diox­ide emis­sions.

See Also:Olive Trees on Public Land Provide Bountiful Harvest for Italian Locals

The love for the olive trees has been passed on to me by my grand­fa­ther, who pro­duced olive oil. Since I was a kid, my desire was to cre­ate a com­pany of my own in the sec­tor,” Tommaso Dami, an econ­o­mist and the founder of Ager Oliva, told Olive Oil Times. When I read the data about mil­lions of aban­doned olive trees in our region, I real­ized I could do some­thing to address this issue.”

The land aban­don­ment is due to a lack of gen­er­a­tional turnover,” he added. Many of those who find them­selves inher­it­ing small or large plots of land are unable to man­age them due to pre-exist­ing work and fam­ily com­mit­ments and also because they can­not afford the ever-grow­ing pro­duc­tion costs. Then, I came up with the idea of long-dis­tance adop­tions, which became a con­crete project after 2020.”

Immediately after the Covid-19 pan­demic lock­down was lifted in Italy, Dami cre­ated a team with Ana Soto, an expert in sus­tain­able tourism, and Cosimo Lunetti, a video­g­ra­pher and drone pilot.

After cre­at­ing the web­site and set­ting up the social media pro­file, they con­ducted an adver­tis­ing cam­paign to test the mar­ket’s reac­tion, which was very pos­i­tive both in Italy and abroad. Then, they founded their inno­v­a­tive agri­cul­tural startup in March 2021.

We started recov­er­ing olive groves in Pistoia, Montecatini and Florence, in par­tic­u­lar those located on the foothills of Montalbano close to Leonardo Da Vinci’s birth­place,” Dami said.

europe-meet-the-startups-in-central-italy-reviving-abandoned-olive-groves-olive-oil-times

Olive grove at Leonardo Da Vinci’s birthplace after the recovery carried out by Ager Oliva

The first 700 trees were all recov­ered in just three months after the launch of the startup. Of these olive trees, 400 were adopted by CPL Concordia, a large com­pany based in Emilia-Romagna, spe­cial­iz­ing in energy sys­tems man­age­ment,” he added. They con­tacted us after read­ing an arti­cle about our project in the local news­pa­per and soon became our clients. They have been sup­port­ing us for three years, and from next year, they will eval­u­ate join­ing our new plant­ing pro­gram in Italy.”

Their new project con­sists of plant­ing olive trees on fal­low lands in Tuscany and other regions of Italy and man­ag­ing the new groves over the fol­low­ing years.

The aim is also to expand the extra vir­gin olive oil pro­duc­tion. The Ager Oliva team is now in talks to take over man­ag­ing an area of 3,000 hectares of uncul­ti­vated land in Lazio.

By financ­ing the olive tree plan­ta­tion and entrust­ing us with multi-year man­age­ment, the com­pa­nies have the oppor­tu­nity to com­pen­sate car­bon diox­ide through a zero-kilo­me­ter, nature-based and sci­en­tif­i­cally val­i­dated sys­tem,” Dami said.

We offer them not only a way to off­set car­bon emis­sions but also to do team build­ing activ­i­ties in the field with the employ­ees and pro­tect bio­di­ver­sity, he added. With the lat­ter option, they can obtain bio­di­ver­sity cred­its and give them as gifts to their employ­ees.”

After pre­sent­ing Ager Oliva at the World Economic Forum annual meet­ing in 2023, the team will attend the event for the sec­ond time to unveil the lat­est devel­op­ments and upcom­ing projects.

The startup has recov­ered 12 hectares of olive trees, mainly cen­turies-old, and plans to restore another 25 hectares within the fol­low­ing year.

In almost three years, more than 500 tons of car­bon diox­ide have been removed from the envi­ron­ment, accord­ing to cal­cu­la­tions by the University of Florence and the National Research Center of Florence.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The star­tup’s projects can be sup­ported by both com­pa­nies and indi­vid­u­als, who, every har­vest sea­son, are com­pen­sated with the high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil pro­duced from the recov­ered olive trees. Their fruits are crushed in a two-phase state-of-the-art mill in Quarrata in the province of Pistoia.

In addi­tion to the three of us, there are an office staff and exter­nal col­lab­o­ra­tors,” Dami said. We have a well-struc­tured orga­ni­za­tion that allows us to man­age many plants, also con­sid­er­ing that we are expand­ing the num­ber of groves to recover and man­age.”

Another mis­sion of Ager Oliva is to spread the extra vir­gin olive oil cul­ture and raise aware­ness about envi­ron­men­tal pro­tec­tion dur­ing events orga­nized in the recov­ered orchards.

europe-meet-the-startups-in-central-italy-reviving-abandoned-olive-groves-olive-oil-times

The Ager Oliva team in an olive grove in Pistoia before recovery

We orga­nize events with the sup­port­ers, includ­ing stu­dents at pub­lic schools,” Dami said. Some schools have already requested pic­nics and envi­ron­men­tal edu­ca­tional tours for next spring.”

We will bring the stu­dents to visit the Leonardo da Vinci muse­ums and then the olive groves, where they will take part in a day of envi­ron­men­tal and cul­tural train­ing focused on the key role of the olive tree in the ter­ri­tory and the ben­e­fits of extra vir­gin olive oil,” he added.

In Umbria, Le Olivastre was estab­lished in 2014 to restore ancient aban­doned olive groves on the banks of Lake Trasimeno.

A fem­i­nine ver­sion of the Italian word for oleaster, namely the wild olive tree, is the name cho­sen by the founders for their non-profit asso­ci­a­tion, which recently added a name­sake cater­ing busi­ness.

My two friends and I had moved to Passignano sul Trasimeno, in the province of Perugia, from other Italian regions, and as often hap­pens to non-local peo­ple who see places with new eyes, we fell in love at first sight with this land­scape, which indeed is of a unique beauty,” co-founder Emanuela De Stefanis told Olive Oil Times.

We used to walk along some orchards not far from our houses, where those aban­doned cen­turies-old olive trees stood out, and over time, we started won­der­ing if we could do some­thing use­ful for the place that wel­comed us,” she added.

Hence, they decided to col­lect the fruits that oth­er­wise would have fallen on the ground with­out being used, and they deliv­ered them to a mill in the area to obtain some extra vir­gin olive oil.

We real­ized that to be help­ful to the com­mu­nity, we should have given con­ti­nu­ity to our activ­ity of preser­va­tion and pro­duc­tion,” she said. Then we offered to man­age a few more aban­doned plots, both pri­vate and pub­lic, with the help of our fam­i­lies and friends. Moreover, some elders in the vil­lage were kind enough to give us some advice.”

It was only nat­ural for them to start study­ing and attend­ing courses to become tasters and pruners and learn milling tech­niques. They estab­lished part­ner­ships with a group of agron­o­mists and cre­ated the asso­ci­a­tion.

europe-meet-the-startups-in-central-italy-reviving-abandoned-olive-groves-olive-oil-times

The team behind Le Olivastre (Photo: Alessandra Baldoni)

We were just in time for a very dif­fi­cult olive crop year when a major attack of the olive fruit fly occurred through­out the coun­try,” De Stefanis said. We orga­nized pub­lic meet­ings with the sup­port of the phy­tosan­i­tary ser­vice of the Umbria region and other pro­fes­sion­als, where we explained to the olive grow­ers, often ama­teur farm­ers, the impact of the olive fly on the fruit and the avail­able pre­ven­tion and defense sys­tems. I am glad to say that we became a point of ref­er­ence for many small farm­ers.”

The first orchard recov­ered, the his­toric olive grove of San Crispolto dat­ing to the 18th cen­tury, included 250 cen­turies-old Dolce Agogia trees, a typ­i­cal vari­ety of Lake Trasimeno.

Over the years, with the help of vol­un­teers and sea­sonal col­lab­o­ra­tors, Le Olivastre suc­ceeded in regen­er­at­ing six olive groves with more than 1,500 trees of autochtho­nous vari­eties. Their fruits are crushed in a mill in Castiglione del Lago that boasts the lat­est tech­nol­ogy.

Today, the asso­ci­a­tion led by De Stefanis with Paola Sticchi and Antonella Panciarola includes Italian and inter­na­tional mem­bers. To these are added the adopters, who can choose the name of their olive trees and, at the end of the har­vest sea­son, receive the extra vir­gin olive oil pro­duced from the restored orchards.

Adopters are both pri­vate indi­vid­u­als and com­pa­nies,” De Stefanis said. Last year, a big extra vir­gin olive oil bot­tling com­pany, Costa d’Oro, adopted sev­eral trees, one for each of its employ­ees, in the frame­work of a cor­po­rate social respon­si­bil­ity pro­gram.”

One of the last small orchards the asso­ci­a­tion recov­ered is on steep ter­rain with a won­der­ful lake view. Indeed, one of Le Olivastre’s objec­tives is to safe­guard the land­scape, besides pre­serv­ing the local bio­di­ver­sity.

We are car­ry­ing out a true restora­tion of the ter­ri­tory, and our idea is to cre­ate paths through­out the groves that can be used for light hikes,” De Stefanis said. We have already orga­nized some ini­tia­tives inside the olive grove, and we invite our mem­bers to pro­pose social events because the recov­ered olive groves are meant to be places for the com­mu­nity.”

Moreover, we recently revived a veg­etable gar­den in San Feliciano where we pro­duce saf­fron, and this activ­ity opened us up to the other prod­ucts of the lake,” she added. Then, we made the step of propos­ing our own cui­sine with olive oil at its heart.”

With a food truck, we bring our qual­ity street food, which is pre­pared using cheese, bread, wine and extra vir­gin olive oils made by other farm­ers from the lake, to the local events,” De Stefanis con­cluded. On these occa­sions, we orga­nize olive oil tast­ings with the goal of dis­sem­i­nat­ing the cul­ture of high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil.”

More articles on:  , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related Articles