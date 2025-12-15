Italy’s National Cuisine Inscribed on UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List

Italy’s national cuisine has been added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List during a committee session in New Delhi, India, with the designation celebrated by professionals and enthusiasts. The dossier supporting the candidacy highlighted the cultural significance of Italian cuisine as a vehicle for transmitting knowledge, memories, and emotions across generations and cultures.
Italy’s national cuisine has been inscribed on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO.
The designation was conferred during the 20th committee session, held in New Delhi, India, from December 8 to 13.
In Italy, the announcement was welcomed with enthusiasm by food industry professionals, culinary enthusiasts and institutions.
“This recognition confirms what we have always believed: Italian cuisine is more than just food. It is culture, a heritage of identity, community and a living mosaic of traditions handed down from generation to generation,” said Maddalena Fossati Dondero, director of La Cucina Italiana magazine and president of the candidacy’s promoting committee. “We are proud to have helped achieve this historic milestone and will continue to support the preservation and promotion of Italian gastronomic culture.”
The candidacy was jointly supported by Italy’s Ministries of Agriculture and Culture and promoted by a group of organizations, including La Cucina Italiana, the Casa Artusi foundation and the Accademia Italiana della Cucina.
Together, they drafted and submitted the dossier titled “Italian cooking, between sustainability and biocultural diversity.”
“Italian cuisine is a living heritage, passed down every day in homes, regions and communities,” Andrea Segrè, president of Casa Artusi, told Olive Oil Times. “The task now is to enhance it without distorting it, safeguarding its authenticity and cultural biodiversity, as Pellegrino Artusi taught us.”
According to the dossier, Italian cuisine is a daily practice shaped by shared knowledge, rituals and gestures that have generated a rich cultural and social blend of culinary habits, creative use of raw materials and artisanal preparation methods.
This blend has developed into a common tradition and a socio-cultural identity model characterized by living gastronomic landscapes that reflect and enhance the biocultural diversity of Italy’s territories.
People of different cultures have long influenced Italian cooking, each contributing preparation techniques, ingredients, utensils and linguistic expressions.
“With this recognition, UNESCO defines our cuisine as the fruit of diverse influences, a melting pot of knowledge and habits,” said jurist Pier Luigi Petrillo, who co-curated the dossier with Massimo Montanari, coordinator of Casa Artusi’s scientific committee. “This inclusive, dynamic cuisine becomes an example of dialogue between cultures and a bridge between peoples.”
The dossier also highlights the collective and participatory nature of Italian cooking, describing it as a vehicle for transmitting know-how, memories and emotions that connect generations and cross borders.
Shared meals, the document continues, form a unifying relational system that turns time at the table into an opportunity for dialogue, emotional expression and mutual care.
Italian cooking also safeguards linguistic and gestural cultural expressions. Many traditional recipes are rooted in anti-waste practices and rely on sustainable ingredients.
“UNESCO recognized the representativeness of Italian cuisine as a vehicle of culture,” the agency said in a statement. “It is a body of knowledge that is culinary, convivial and social, passed down from generation to generation.”
The original proposal dates back to 2018. A promoting group was formed in 2020 and, with scientific support, drafted the dossier.
More than 20 cultural associations supported the nomination. A draft was shared online, allowing public contributions through an open and transparent process.
During its New Delhi meeting, the committee examined 67 nominations submitted by 77 countries.
Food traditions already on the list include the French festive meal, Mexican cuisine, Korea’s Kimjang and Japan’s Washoku.
Italy is the first country to have its national cuisine recognized in its entirety.
The country now counts 20 elements on the list, including Pantelleria’s vite ad alberello, the art of the Neapolitan pizzaiuolo, truffle hunting and shared traditions such as the Mediterranean diet.
Italian cuisine remains a global economic leader, reaching €251 billion in 2024, according to the Deloitte report.
It accounts for 19 percent of the global full-service restaurant market, with the United States and China representing more than 65 percent of worldwide consumption.
“The recognition also honors the farmers who make primary production possible,” Confagricoltura president Massimiliano Giansanti told Olive Oil Times.
Extra virgin olive oil is among the foundational raw materials of Italian cuisine, particularly in central and southern regions.
The dossier also notes unwritten codes of hospitality, in which shared meals without time limits strengthen social bonds.
At its core, Italian cooking is about care for others, expressed through the simple question: “What can I cook for you?”