Italian Producers Grapple with Market Instability

Italian olive oil production is steadily declining. In the current situation of heightened uncertainty, the downward trend is spreading concern across Italy’s entire olive oil sector.
“This year, too, the climate crisis has had a significant impact on the southern regions, which account for two-thirds of our olive production,” Andrea Carrassi, general director of the national producers association Assitol, told Olive Oil Times.See Also:2024 Harvest Updates
“In the central-northern regions, however, a good harvest is expected, though unfortunately insufficient to offset the decline in the south,” he added.
“Adding to this scenario is that the 2024/25 crop year represents an ‘off-year,’ with production far below average. As a result, we will have to import over 75 percent of our needs,” Carrassi noted.
On- and off-years
Olive trees have a natural cycle of alternating high and low production years, known as “on-years” and “off-years,” respectively. During an on-year, the olive trees bear a greater quantity of fruit, resulting in increased olive oil production. Conversely, an “off-year” is characterized by a reduced yield of olives due to the stress from the previous “on year.” Olive oil producers often monitor these cycles to anticipate and plan for variations in production.
Historical data from the International Olive Council (IOC) shows that Italy produced an average of almost 500,000 metric tons of olive oil annually during the 1990s.
In the following decade, that average rose to nearly 600,000 tons. Between 2010 and 2019, average annual production fell to just under 357,000 tons. Over the past five years, production exceeded 300,000 tons only twice.
Estimates for the 2024/25 crop year remain low for the current year, and producers also face severely diminished olive stocks.
According to ICQRF-Frantoio Italia, Italian extra virgin olive oil stocks reached 70,300 tons at the end of October 2024, 43 percent of which were of Italian origin.
These figures are significantly lower than the almost 100,000 tons reported in the same period last year.
In this context, the Italian Institute of Statistics recently highlighted how higher olive oil prices boosted the export value of Italian olive oil. In the first eight months of 2024, it surpassed €2 billion, exceeding the total for 2023.
In its latest report, the Public Institute for Services to the Agri-food Market (Ismea) noted that Italy remains the second-largest olive oil exporter and the most significant consumer.
“Supplies from other Mediterranean countries, primarily Spain, account for nearly 50 percent of our needs, tightly intertwining the fate of domestic production with foreign markets, particularly regarding price fluctuations,” the report stated.
According to Elia Pellegrino, president of the olive oil millers national association, Aifo, low-yield estimates were overly optimistic.
“We have seen this coming since September, and we said that repeatedly for weeks: yields will be down by 70 percent or even 75 percent. Way lower than those estimates projecting only a 30 percent drop over the last year,” Pellegrino told Olive Oil Times.
He also pointed to the share of olive oil production destined for self-consumption. “We are probably talking about 30 percent of the overall yields,” he noted.
“That means Italian olive oil volumes on the market will be largely insufficient. Prices for the full, true Italian national product will follow up on that and stay high,” Pellegrino added.
While prices in Spain, the largest producing country, are trending downward, they are steadily rising across southern Italian markets, according to Ismea data.
Large producers recently predicted a significant price reduction in the most important markets as the season progresses.
Many Italian producers fear prices could fall significantly in the coming months.
Such a decrease would impact margins already strained by various factors, including challenging weather, low yields, labor shortage and rising costs for milling, bottling and logistics.
David Granieri, president of the olive oil producers association Unaprol, warned that “large multinational corporations are aiming to halve the value of our green gold.
“An olive oil sold at rock-bottom prices is neither Italian nor of quality; Italian extra virgin olive oil must maintain a minimum price to protect olive growers and millers, who ensure excellent quality despite the challenges,” he said.
“The supply chain must recognize a fair value for producers: without them, there is no future for Italian extra virgin olive oil,” Granieri added.
President of Confagricoltura’s olive oil federation, Walter Placida, added that the sector must work together to protect producers of regional and less commercial varieties.
“We cannot reduce everything to a mere algebraic calculation,” he said. “Never before has Italian oil been so rare and prestigious as in this season; never before has it deserved such recognition, especially in a season devastated in terms of production by extreme alternations and acute climatic events.”
“The true value of Italian extra virgin olive oil must be acknowledged,” Placida added. “We must pay close attention to speculation and attempts to drive prices down, calling on all stakeholders in the supply chain to act responsibly, with the support of institutions.”
The whole sector is now mobilizing to address the current situation.
Apulian farmers, producers and millers recently signed what has been dubbed the “ethical pact.”
The pact aims to ensure that all players in the production chain, starting with olive growers, receive fair income while minimizing price speculation.
The Italian government recently established the “round technical table for olive oil and table olives” with a decree from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry.
Many stakeholders have welcomed the initiative, which involves national and regional government officials, public agricultural agencies and representatives from farmers, millers, bottlers and producers.
It aims to draft a comprehensive national plan outlining priorities and policies to advance the sector.
The role of large food retailers in determining olive oil prices for consumers is pivotal, and many associations are calling for improved dialogue with these key market players.
“Looking at the official data, until a few months ago, and after years of hardship, remuneration for growers reached record levels, unprecedented until now,” Carrassi said. “However, ‘underrating’ factors persist, which Assitol has been highlighting for years, chief among them being the issue of underpricing.”
“Continuous promotions, which we have criticized for a long time, have devalued the product, treating it like any commodity and impacting the entire supply chain, which is forced to operate without fair compensation, particularly in the agricultural sector,” Carrassi warned.
He worries that these promotions have turned olive oil into another low-cost condiment in the minds of consumers.
“Thankfully, the last campaign has shifted this perspective, at least partially: we should learn from the past year and strive to ensure that olive oil is finally given the recognition it deserves, avoiding the proliferation of heavy discounts,” Carrassi said.
Olive Oil Times contacted some of the largest food retailers in Italy, but none responded before publication.