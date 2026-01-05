Europe’s Olive Oil Sector Poised for Recovery Despite Climate and Market Pressures

The European Union’s Agricultural Outlook report predicts that the olive oil sector will rebound in the next decade due to higher yields rather than land expansion, with Spain and Portugal expected to strengthen their positions as leading global players. However, challenges such as climate change, declining consumption in key producing countries, and pressure on the table olive sector are highlighted, with the need for product differentiation and effective marketing to maintain competitiveness amid global competition emphasized.
Challenges abound for olive growers across Europe. Still, the sector is expected to deliver rising yields over the next decade and adapt more effectively to the impacts of climate change.
According to the European Union’s Agricultural Outlook report for 2025 to 2035, the olive oil sector is projected to rebound from the recent production lows recorded in several member states.
With the total cultivated olive area expected to remain broadly stable, the recovery is primarily driven by higher yields rather than land expansion, reflecting productivity gains and orchard modernization.
The report forecasts that olive oil production in Spain will stabilize at an average of 1.8 million tons per year. In Portugal, average annual output is expected to reach 200,000 tons.
In both countries, traditional olive groves remain predominantly rainfed. However, production growth is increasingly concentrated in irrigated, high-density, and super-high-density systems, whose output is expected to outpace that of traditional orchards progressively.
According to the report, these modern systems benefit from more efficient water management, helping mitigate climate stress and becoming a decisive factor in long-term production stability.
In Italy, where traditional groves still account for most output, olive oil production is expected to decline by about three percent annually due to shrinking cultivated area and lower productivity.
Production in Greece is also projected to face headwinds, as climate pressures and unfavorable conditions for maintaining cultivated area are expected to keep average output below 180,000 tons per year.
While yields are expected to improve in many regions through technological advances, orchard renewal, and improved agronomic practices, these gains are unlikely to offset structural constraints across all producing areas fully.
The sector remains exposed to significant long-term risks. Climate change is identified as the most critical structural challenge, closely linked to extreme weather events, prolonged droughts and increasing water scarcity.
The report also highlights a gradual environmental improvement, with pesticide use intensity in olive groves projected to decline by about seven percent by 2035 due to improved practices and structural changes.
Pest pressure remains a serious concern. In particular, the spread of Xylella fastidiosa is cited as one of the most severe threats, with its devastating impact in Puglia continuing to constrain the sector’s recovery.
On the demand side, the report warns that olive oil consumption is declining in several key producing countries.
Although olive oil is still widely regarded as a healthy dietary fat, sustained price increases in recent years have curtailed consumption, particularly among cost-sensitive consumers.
This trend has been most pronounced outside the Mediterranean basin, where consumers have increasingly turned to lower-priced alternatives such as sunflower oil.
In Spain, per capita olive oil consumption is forecast to fall by about 0.6 percent per year through 2035, reflecting shifting dietary habits and demographic change.
Similar declines are anticipated in Italy, Greece, and France, with annual reductions estimated at 0.5-1.3 percent.
Portugal stands apart, as rising domestic output is expected to improve availability and affordability, supporting higher consumption levels.
In non-producing E.U. countries, olive oil’s health profile is expected to continue driving demand, with average per capita consumption projected to rise to about 1.2 kilograms by 2035.
According to the report, Spain and Portugal are set to strengthen their positions as leading global players over the coming decade.
Spain’s net exports are forecast to increase by 5.1 percent, supported by modernized production systems and softer domestic consumption. Portugal’s net exports are expected to grow by 0.9 percent.
Most other E.U. member states are projected to increase net olive oil imports by an average of 4.1 percent per year to meet rising demand.
Italy, traditionally one of the world’s largest olive oil importers, is expected to see declining domestic output and lower consumption translate into a 0.4 percent annual reduction in net imports.
Overall, the European Union is projected to maintain and slightly strengthen its global market position, with total olive oil exports expected to rise by 6.1 percent by 2035. The report stresses that product differentiation and effective marketing will be essential to preserve competitiveness amid intensifying global competition.
The outlook also underscores mounting pressure on the E.U.’s table olive sector, where climate stress is emerging as a defining challenge.
Across the bloc, increasingly erratic weather and chronic water shortages are undermining production, particularly in Spain, where a growing share of non-irrigated groves is becoming economically unsustainable.
E.U. table olive production is expected to edge lower in the coming years as cultivated area continues to shrink, even as yield gains in irrigated orchards partially cushion the decline.
While Spain may achieve limited gains through intensive systems, output in Greece, Italy and France is projected to decline gradually. Portugal’s investments in efficient water management are expected to help stabilize production.
On the consumption side, average E.U. per capita intake of table olives is projected to rise modestly from about 1.8 kilograms to 2.0 kilograms by 2035, although national trends vary widely.
Spain’s consumption is expected to continue falling, while demand is forecast to grow in Greece, Italy and Portugal. Portugal’s per capita intake is projected to reach about 0.6 kilograms, marking the fastest relative growth among major producers.
France’s consumption is expected to stabilize after strong growth over the past decade, while other E.U. countries are projected to see continued increases, reaching around 1.1 kilograms per capita by the mid-2030s.
Trade patterns are also expected to diverge. Spain and Portugal are forecast to remain net exporters of table olives, while Italy is projected to increase net imports by roughly 24 percent between 2025 and 2035.
Other E.U. countries are expected to post average annual import growth of about 2.2 percent, amid intensifying competition from non‑E.U. producers including Türkiye, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia.
The authors caution that the Agricultural Outlook should not be interpreted as a forecast. Published annually, it outlines possible developments based on current policies, market conditions and modeling assumptions. Prepared by the European Commission with the Joint Research Centre, it also draws on analysis from the OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook.