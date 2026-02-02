World Olive Oil Competition 2026 Live Updates

Pinned⚲

Global Olive Oil Quality in the Spotlight as 2026 Results Begin Rolling In

Feb. 2, 2026 00:12 UTC

OOT Staff report­ing from New York

The global olive oil indus­try is turn­ing its atten­tion to New York as results from the 2026 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition begin to be announced, mark­ing the start of another closely watched sea­son for qual­ity recog­ni­tion.

Now in its four­teenth edi­tion, the NYIOOC remains the world’s largest and most respected olive oil qual­ity con­test, draw­ing entries from pro­duc­ers across dozens of coun­tries com­pet­ing for the sector’s most sought-after awards.

Organizers said the first award win­ners are being revealed a full month ear­lier than in pre­vi­ous years, a move designed to give suc­cess­ful pro­duc­ers more time to lever­age inter­na­tional recog­ni­tion dur­ing the cur­rent com­mer­cial sea­son.

Winning oils gain global vis­i­bil­ity through Olive Oil Times’ edi­to­r­ial cov­er­age and syn­di­ca­tion, inclu­sion in the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils and place­ment in the Olive Oil Times World Ranking, which tracks pro­ducer per­for­mance over time based on com­pe­ti­tion results.

The pub­licly acces­si­ble guide is widely used by importers, dis­trib­u­tors, retail­ers, chefs and con­sumers to iden­tify inde­pen­dently ver­i­fied extra vir­gin olive oils, while the World Ranking allows indus­try pro­fes­sion­als to assess pro­ducer con­sis­tency at global, regional and national lev­els.

As results con­tinue to roll in over the com­ing weeks, Olive Oil Times will pro­vide live report­ing, regional analy­sis and pro­ducer pro­files high­light­ing emerg­ing trends and stand­out per­for­mances from the 2026 com­pe­ti­tion.

Competition orga­niz­ers noted that the ear­lier announce­ment sched­ule is expected to influ­ence pur­chas­ing deci­sions and mar­ket­ing strate­gies for the year ahead, under­scor­ing the grow­ing com­mer­cial impor­tance of timely, inde­pen­dently ver­i­fied qual­ity recog­ni­tion in the global olive oil mar­ket.