World Olive Oil Competition 2026 Live Updates

Global Olive Oil Quality in the Spotlight as 2026 Results Begin Rolling In
Feb. 2, 2026 00:12 UTC
OOT Staff reporting from New York
The global olive oil industry is turning its attention to New York as results from the 2026 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition begin to be announced, marking the start of another closely watched season for quality recognition.
Now in its fourteenth edition, the NYIOOC remains the world’s largest and most respected olive oil quality contest, drawing entries from producers across dozens of countries competing for the sector’s most sought-after awards.
Organizers said the first award winners are being revealed a full month earlier than in previous years, a move designed to give successful producers more time to leverage international recognition during the current commercial season.
Winning oils gain global visibility through Olive Oil Times’ editorial coverage and syndication, inclusion in the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils and placement in the Olive Oil Times World Ranking, which tracks producer performance over time based on competition results.
The publicly accessible guide is widely used by importers, distributors, retailers, chefs and consumers to identify independently verified extra virgin olive oils, while the World Ranking allows industry professionals to assess producer consistency at global, regional and national levels.
As results continue to roll in over the coming weeks, Olive Oil Times will provide live reporting, regional analysis and producer profiles highlighting emerging trends and standout performances from the 2026 competition.
Competition organizers noted that the earlier announcement schedule is expected to influence purchasing decisions and marketing strategies for the year ahead, underscoring the growing commercial importance of timely, independently verified quality recognition in the global olive oil market.
Feb 2, 2026 00:35 UTC
OOT Staff reporting from New York
Frantoio Muraglia, a fifth-generation producer from Andria in southern Italy, earned Gold Awards for its Essenza Fruttato Intenso, Gran Cru Tenuta Macchia di Rose and Denocciolato olive oils. The Muraglia family has cultivated olives in Puglia for more than 160 years, pairing tradition with innovation aimed at improving quality and sustainability. Managing director Savino Muraglia said the company’s agronomic practices focus on biodiversity and carbon reduction, noting that sustainability is “a life choice” rooted in what farmers do in the countryside rather than what appears on a label.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. (Updated Feb. 2, 2026 02:17)
Continuous coverage of the 2026 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition