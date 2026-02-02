enEnglish
Updated Feb. 2, 2026 02:17

World Olive Oil Competition 2026 Live Updates

The world’s most prestigious olive oil quality contest is revealing award winners in the Northern Hemisphere division. We are following the results live.
Global Olive Oil Quality in the Spotlight as 2026 Results Begin Rolling In

Feb. 2, 2026 00:12 UTC

OOT Staff report­ing from New York

The global olive oil indus­try is turn­ing its atten­tion to New York as results from the 2026 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition begin to be announced, mark­ing the start of another closely watched sea­son for qual­ity recog­ni­tion.

Now in its four­teenth edi­tion, the NYIOOC remains the world’s largest and most respected olive oil qual­ity con­test, draw­ing entries from pro­duc­ers across dozens of coun­tries com­pet­ing for the sector’s most sought-after awards.

Organizers said the first award win­ners are being revealed a full month ear­lier than in pre­vi­ous years, a move designed to give suc­cess­ful pro­duc­ers more time to lever­age inter­na­tional recog­ni­tion dur­ing the cur­rent com­mer­cial sea­son.

Winning oils gain global vis­i­bil­ity through Olive Oil Times’ edi­to­r­ial cov­er­age and syn­di­ca­tion, inclu­sion in the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils and place­ment in the Olive Oil Times World Ranking, which tracks pro­ducer per­for­mance over time based on com­pe­ti­tion results.

The pub­licly acces­si­ble guide is widely used by importers, dis­trib­u­tors, retail­ers, chefs and con­sumers to iden­tify inde­pen­dently ver­i­fied extra vir­gin olive oils, while the World Ranking allows indus­try pro­fes­sion­als to assess pro­ducer con­sis­tency at global, regional and national lev­els.

As results con­tinue to roll in over the com­ing weeks, Olive Oil Times will pro­vide live report­ing, regional analy­sis and pro­ducer pro­files high­light­ing emerg­ing trends and stand­out per­for­mances from the 2026 com­pe­ti­tion.

Competition orga­niz­ers noted that the ear­lier announce­ment sched­ule is expected to influ­ence pur­chas­ing deci­sions and mar­ket­ing strate­gies for the year ahead, under­scor­ing the grow­ing com­mer­cial impor­tance of timely, inde­pen­dently ver­i­fied qual­ity recog­ni­tion in the global olive oil mar­ket.

Frantoio Muraglia receives three Gold Awards to start four­teenth edi­tion

Feb 2, 2026 00:35 UTC

OOT Staff report­ing from New York

Frantoio Muraglia, a fifth-gen­er­a­tion pro­ducer from Andria in south­ern Italy, earned Gold Awards for its Essenza Fruttato Intenso, Gran Cru Tenuta Macchia di Rose and Denocciolato olive oils. The Muraglia fam­ily has cul­ti­vated olives in Puglia for more than 160 years, pair­ing tra­di­tion with inno­va­tion aimed at improv­ing qual­ity and sus­tain­abil­ity. Managing direc­tor Savino Muraglia said the company’s agro­nomic prac­tices focus on bio­di­ver­sity and car­bon reduc­tion, not­ing that sus­tain­abil­ity is a life choice” rooted in what farm­ers do in the coun­try­side rather than what appears on a label.

This is a devel­op­ing story. Check back for updates. (Updated Feb. 2, 2026 02:17)

