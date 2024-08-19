Aug. 19, 2024
Fil Bucchino, Andrea Pagliai and Gionni Pruneti produce extra virgin olive oil from recovered trees to benefit communities and the environment.
Apr. 16, 2024
Tuscan Producer Adapts to a Changing Olive Oil Landscape
Fattoria di Volmiano embraces new ways to produce high-quality extra virgin olive oil.
Apr. 9, 2024
Legacy Meets Innovation at Tuscany’s Azienda Pometti
The latest generation of farmers at the 600-year-old Azienda Pometti is using state-of-the-art methods to produce award-winning, sustainable olive oil.
Jan. 3, 2024
Tuscany Announces Funds to Prevent Olive Grove Abandonment
The measures are meant to encourage growers to take care of abandoned olive trees in difficult terrains and maintain them to prevent wildfire and pest development
Dec. 15, 2023
Meet the Start-Ups in Central Italy Reviving Abandoned Olive Groves
The startup Ager Oliva in Tuscany and the association Le Olivastre in Umbria are committed to restoring abandoned olive groves through adoption plans for citizens and companies.
Oct. 11, 2023
Small-Scale, Regenerative Farming Drives Quality for Maraviglia in Tuscany
Since 2019, the producer behind Agricola Maraviglia has found a symbiotic balance between nurturing the landscape and producing award-winning olive oil.
May. 1, 2023 The Best Olive Oils
Tuscan Producers Manage Difficult Harvest to Achieve Outstanding Results
Mar. 20, 2023
Italian Farmers Take Stock of Current Harvest, Look Ahead to Challenges
As the vegetative restart approaches, olive farmers and producers in Italy are preparing for the challenges of unpredictable climate extremes.
Feb. 2, 2023
Tuscan Landfill Gives Away Olive Trees to Compensate for Carbon Emissions
A public waste company in Tuscany will support the planting of 245,000 olive trees to compensate for its CO2 emissions.
Jan. 19, 2023
The Expertise Behind Tamia’s Sustainable Pursuit of Excellence
Pietro Re at Tamia produces top quality extra virgin olive oils and aims to bring new technology and practices to the sustainable brand.
Jan. 17, 2023
Olives Left Unharvested in Tuscany
In Arezzo, a millers association warns that a lack of workforce, higher costs and plummeting olive oil prices are causing the abandonment of orchards.
Jan. 3, 2023
Tuscany Olive Harvest Rebounds with Better-Than-Expected Results
Drought conditions kept away pests, autumn rainfall helped plants and now growers in the central Italian region celebrate a better-than-expected olive oil yield.
Aug. 26, 2022
Safeguarding Italy's Millenary Trees
Silent witnesses of history, Italy’s millenary olive trees have proven their resilience over time. Local organizations are working to protect them from climate change.
Aug. 4, 2022
Thousands of Olive Trees Destroyed by Wildfires in Tuscany
High temperatures, windy weather and dry soil served as a catalyst for the estimated 279 wildfires burning across the central Italian region.
Jan. 31, 2013
My father has been traveling to Italy to spend a week picking Olives in the Tuscan hilltops at an Oliveto run by a childhood friend of his.
Apr. 21, 2011
In Lucca, Biodynamic and Organic Farming Make a Bit of Magic
Giuseppe Ferrua hand-picks his olives at just the right day of the lunar cycle to maximize the amount of liquid they contain. “Some people say we’re witches.”
Jul. 23, 2010
For Family Making Olive Oil for 425 Years, Practice Makes Perfect
In 1585, 21 year-old William Shakespeare became a proud father of twins. Later that year, the Gonnellis bought a mill from local monks and started making olive oil. They're still at it.