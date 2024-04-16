Tuscan Producer Adapts to a Changing Olive Oil Landscape

Fattoria di Volmiano embraces new ways to produce high-quality extra virgin olive oil.
Since the 15th century, olive farmers across Florence produced olive oil for the powerful Medici family, which governed the region for centuries.
Today, Lapo Gondi’s family farm, Fattoria di Volmiano, continues the tradition with its Laudemio brand. The organic extra virgin olive oil has won a Gold Award at the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.
We do not intend to give up, and that means things have to change. We need to mechanize operations to reduce production costs and ensure a future for olive oil production.
“Winning in New York is, first of all, a confirmation that we are doing a good job, a certification of the quality of our Laudemio, our flagship extra virgin olive oil,” Gondi told Olive Oil Times.
Nestled in the Tuscan hills near the historic city of Florence, Fattoria di Volmiano covers about 550 hectares. At the heart of a verdant valley, its ancient tower and palace stand central to the Gondi family’s diverse agricultural and tourism ventures.See Also:Producer Profiles
More than 70 hectares are devoted to olive groves, hosting about 23,000 Moraiolo, Frantoio, Leccino, Leccio del Corno and Pendolino olive trees.
The local Chamber of Commerce officially recognized the Volmiano farm’s historical origins and olive oil production, including them on the distinguished list of Tuscany’s historical heritage.
“We have ancient documents that show how the Sorbitole company, which is part of Volmiano, produced olive oil for the Medici family in 1427,” Gondi said.
It is the third time Laudemio has earned a Gold Award in the last few years. “Laudemio is a blend made out of our best batches of olives and duly balanced,” he noted. “We work hard to find the best possible balance between the spicy and the bitter.”
The 2023/24 crop year was challenging for most of central Italy, and Tuscany was no exception. “This year’s Gold came at the end of a complex season, as we could harvest about 30 percent of what we could consider a normal season,” Gondi said.
Fattoria di Volmiano produces up to 22 tons of extra virgin olive oil in an average crop year. “There was a significant drop compared to average years,” Gondi said.
“In 2020/21, we had a great year, then in 2021/22, we faced damage from frost and excess heat. So we had problematic years culminating in this very modest outcome in 2023/24,” he added.
Production costs have also increased recently, affecting the financial viability of high-quality extra virgin olive oil producers, such as Gondi.
These producers have invested significantly in organic and sustainable farming and adopted the most advanced technologies in olive milling and oil storage facilities.
“The cost of labor has become so high that maintaining a traditional olive grove has no future,” Gondi said. To counter this trend, the family is considering expanding with new medium-density olive plantations.
“We do not intend to give up, and that means things have to change,” Gondi said. “We need to mechanize operations to reduce production costs and ensure a future for olive oil production.”
“There are good examples of semi-intensive orchards with the typical varieties of our region, such as Leccio del Corno and Maurino,” he added. “These plantations would be more profitable, as we do everything by hand currently, and we certainly need to cut costs.”
According to Gondi, the turmoil that has affected the olive oil sector in recent years might do more good than harm in the long term.
“As olive oil prices have gone up, we can expect people to understand better what olive oil is and its real production costs,” he said. “This will make it easier to explain to consumers that quality comes at a price.”
To help diversify its revenue streams, the Gondi family also offers guided tours of the estate, an opportunity to showcase the beautiful countryside, the villas in the valley and dedicated tastings.
“We present the valley to them and elucidate the agronomic elements of our agricultural endeavors,” Gondi said. “Additionally, we guide them to the Oratory, where they can marvel at the frescoes created centuries ago by the students of Ridolfo del Ghirlandaio.”
“Afterwards, our guided tours take the guests to the mill, where we can explain how the extraction process happens,” he added, suggesting that guests get the most out of the visit during the harvest when all the machinery is running.
“The truth is that the best seasons for tourism do not coincide with the harvesting and olive processing season, so it does not often happen that tourists see the mill working,” Gondi said.
During the tastings at the farm, tourists are presented with several extra virgin olive oils produced at Volmiano. “All olive oils they taste are excellent, and during the event, we make sure our guests understand the differences and detect quality,” Gondi said.
“Thanks to those tastings, our guests understand why our Laudemio has such exceptional quality; they learn to identify its high quality,” he added.
“Our role is to assist our visitors in understanding the quality of olive oil and to immerse them in the culture surrounding it,” Gondi concluded. “By doing so, they become more interested in investing in high-quality extra virgin olive oil.”