NYIOOC 2026 Results to Begin Earlier than Previous Years

The 2026 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition will announce its award winners earlier than in previous years, allowing winning producers more time to benefit from their awards during the current commercial year. The winners will be featured in the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils, the Olive Oil Times World Ranking, and the NYIOOC Marketplace, providing them with increased exposure and credibility in the global olive oil industry.
The first award winners from the 2026 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition will be announced in the coming weeks, earlier than in past editions, according to competition organizers.
The accelerated timeline is designed to give winning producers additional months to capitalize on their awards during the current commercial year, organizers said.
Registration for Northern Hemisphere brands remains open on the NYIOOC’s Producer Tools platform.
Award-winning oils will be featured across multiple platforms operated by Olive Oil Times, beginning with inclusion in the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils. The publicly accessible database is used by importers, distributors, retailers, chefs and consumers worldwide to identify verified, high-quality extra virgin olive oils.
The guide provides detailed producer profiles, brand information and award histories, serving as a reference tool for buyers seeking independently recognized products.
Competition results also feed into the Olive Oil Times World Ranking, which tracks producer performance based on NYIOOC outcomes over time. The ranking is updated continuously as awards are announced and reflects both current-season results and multi-year consistency.
The World Ranking allows producers to compare their performance at global, regional and national levels. Trade buyers and industry professionals use it to assess producer credibility and track records.
Olive Oil Times will feature award winners in live editorial coverage throughout the results period, including producer profiles, regional analyses and market reporting on emerging trends and standout performances.
Award winners will gain expanded commercial exposure through the new NYIOOC Marketplace at oliveoilshop.com. The platform connects award-winning producers with consumers in the United States, Canada and Europe, limiting participation to verified, competition-recognized olive oils.
Together, the Official Guide, World Ranking, editorial coverage, and marketplace create what organizers describe as an integrated system that connects award-winning producers with millions of readers and buyers globally, while providing verified information on quality and provenance.
Industry observers say early results influence purchasing decisions and marketing strategies for the year ahead, making the timing of announcements commercially significant.