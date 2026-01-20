NYIOOC 2026 Results to Begin Earlier than Previous Years

Summary The 2026 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition will announce its award win­ners ear­lier than in pre­vi­ous years, allow­ing win­ning pro­duc­ers more time to ben­e­fit from their awards dur­ing the cur­rent com­mer­cial year. The win­ners will be fea­tured in the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils, the Olive Oil Times World Ranking, and the NYIOOC Marketplace, pro­vid­ing them with increased expo­sure and cred­i­bil­ity in the global olive oil indus­try.

The first award win­ners from the 2026 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition will be announced in the com­ing weeks, ear­lier than in past edi­tions, accord­ing to com­pe­ti­tion orga­niz­ers.

The accel­er­ated time­line is designed to give win­ning pro­duc­ers addi­tional months to cap­i­tal­ize on their awards dur­ing the cur­rent com­mer­cial year, orga­niz­ers said.

Registration for Northern Hemisphere brands remains open on the NYIOOC’s Producer Tools plat­form.

Award-win­ning oils will be fea­tured across mul­ti­ple plat­forms oper­ated by Olive Oil Times, begin­ning with inclu­sion in the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils. The pub­licly acces­si­ble data­base is used by importers, dis­trib­u­tors, retail­ers, chefs and con­sumers world­wide to iden­tify ver­i­fied, high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oils.

The guide pro­vides detailed pro­ducer pro­files, brand infor­ma­tion and award his­to­ries, serv­ing as a ref­er­ence tool for buy­ers seek­ing inde­pen­dently rec­og­nized prod­ucts.

Competition results also feed into the Olive Oil Times World Ranking, which tracks pro­ducer per­for­mance based on NYIOOC out­comes over time. The rank­ing is updated con­tin­u­ously as awards are announced and reflects both cur­rent-sea­son results and multi-year con­sis­tency.

The World Ranking allows pro­duc­ers to com­pare their per­for­mance at global, regional and national lev­els. Trade buy­ers and indus­try pro­fes­sion­als use it to assess pro­ducer cred­i­bil­ity and track records.

Olive Oil Times will fea­ture award win­ners in live edi­to­r­ial cov­er­age through­out the results period, includ­ing pro­ducer pro­files, regional analy­ses and mar­ket report­ing on emerg­ing trends and stand­out per­for­mances.

Award win­ners will gain expanded com­mer­cial expo­sure through the new NYIOOC Marketplace at oliveoilshop.com. The plat­form con­nects award-win­ning pro­duc­ers with con­sumers in the United States, Canada and Europe, lim­it­ing par­tic­i­pa­tion to ver­i­fied, com­pe­ti­tion-rec­og­nized olive oils.

Together, the Official Guide, World Ranking, edi­to­r­ial cov­er­age, and mar­ket­place cre­ate what orga­niz­ers describe as an inte­grated sys­tem that con­nects award-win­ning pro­duc­ers with mil­lions of read­ers and buy­ers glob­ally, while pro­vid­ing ver­i­fied infor­ma­tion on qual­ity and prove­nance.

Industry observers say early results influ­ence pur­chas­ing deci­sions and mar­ket­ing strate­gies for the year ahead, mak­ing the tim­ing of announce­ments com­mer­cially sig­nif­i­cant.