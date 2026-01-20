Enter keywords and hit Go →
NYIOOC 2026 Results to Begin Earlier than Previous Years

Competition organizers say the first award winners will be revealed in coming weeks, giving producers more time to leverage recognition during the commercial season
By OOT Staff
Jan. 20, 2026 15:05 UTC
The 2026 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition will announce its award win­ners ear­lier than in pre­vi­ous years, allow­ing win­ning pro­duc­ers more time to ben­e­fit from their awards dur­ing the cur­rent com­mer­cial year. The win­ners will be fea­tured in the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils, the Olive Oil Times World Ranking, and the NYIOOC Marketplace, pro­vid­ing them with increased expo­sure and cred­i­bil­ity in the global olive oil indus­try.

The first award win­ners from the 2026 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition will be announced in the com­ing weeks, ear­lier than in past edi­tions, accord­ing to com­pe­ti­tion orga­niz­ers.

The accel­er­ated time­line is designed to give win­ning pro­duc­ers addi­tional months to cap­i­tal­ize on their awards dur­ing the cur­rent com­mer­cial year, orga­niz­ers said.

Registration for Northern Hemisphere brands remains open on the NYIOOC’s Producer Tools plat­form.

Award-win­ning oils will be fea­tured across mul­ti­ple plat­forms oper­ated by Olive Oil Times, begin­ning with inclu­sion in the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils. The pub­licly acces­si­ble data­base is used by importers, dis­trib­u­tors, retail­ers, chefs and con­sumers world­wide to iden­tify ver­i­fied, high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oils.

The guide pro­vides detailed pro­ducer pro­files, brand infor­ma­tion and award his­to­ries, serv­ing as a ref­er­ence tool for buy­ers seek­ing inde­pen­dently rec­og­nized prod­ucts.

Competition results also feed into the Olive Oil Times World Ranking, which tracks pro­ducer per­for­mance based on NYIOOC out­comes over time. The rank­ing is updated con­tin­u­ously as awards are announced and reflects both cur­rent-sea­son results and multi-year con­sis­tency.

The World Ranking allows pro­duc­ers to com­pare their per­for­mance at global, regional and national lev­els. Trade buy­ers and indus­try pro­fes­sion­als use it to assess pro­ducer cred­i­bil­ity and track records.

Olive Oil Times will fea­ture award win­ners in live edi­to­r­ial cov­er­age through­out the results period, includ­ing pro­ducer pro­files, regional analy­ses and mar­ket report­ing on emerg­ing trends and stand­out per­for­mances.

Award win­ners will gain expanded com­mer­cial expo­sure through the new NYIOOC Marketplace at oliveoilshop.com. The plat­form con­nects award-win­ning pro­duc­ers with con­sumers in the United States, Canada and Europe, lim­it­ing par­tic­i­pa­tion to ver­i­fied, com­pe­ti­tion-rec­og­nized olive oils.

Together, the Official Guide, World Ranking, edi­to­r­ial cov­er­age, and mar­ket­place cre­ate what orga­niz­ers describe as an inte­grated sys­tem that con­nects award-win­ning pro­duc­ers with mil­lions of read­ers and buy­ers glob­ally, while pro­vid­ing ver­i­fied infor­ma­tion on qual­ity and prove­nance.

Industry observers say early results influ­ence pur­chas­ing deci­sions and mar­ket­ing strate­gies for the year ahead, mak­ing the tim­ing of announce­ments com­mer­cially sig­nif­i­cant.

