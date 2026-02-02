Enter keywords and hit Go →
Italian Antitrust Probe Targets Supermarket Pricing Practices Affecting Farmers

Italy’s competition authority is examining how supermarket pricing strategies may be squeezing farmers’ margins, with olive oil producers among those most affected.
Special offers of olive oil on Italian shelves
By Paolo DeAndreis
Feb. 2, 2026 17:42 UTC
The Italian Competition Authority is inves­ti­gat­ing the mar­ket prac­tices of large food retail­ers and their impact on farm­ers, focus­ing on rela­tion­ships between retail­ers and sup­pli­ers, trade spend­ing, and pric­ing strate­gies, par­tic­u­larly for olive oil. The inves­ti­ga­tion aims to deter­mine how cur­rent prac­tices affect com­pe­ti­tion, trans­parency, and income dis­tri­b­u­tion along the agri-food sup­ply chain, with stake­hold­ers encour­aged to sub­mit obser­va­tions to the AGCM by the end of the year.

The Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) has entered a new phase in its ongo­ing inves­ti­ga­tion into the mar­ket prac­tices of large food retail­ers and their impact on farm­ers.

At the request of the antitrust watch­dog, food and olive oil trade asso­ci­a­tions, farmer unions and other stake­hold­ers sub­mit­ted their obser­va­tions by a January dead­line.

These prac­tices do not allow a focus on prod­uct qual­ity or the par­tic­i­pa­tion of small and medium-sized com­pa­nies, which are the back­bone of national agri­cul­tural pro­duc­tion.- Gennaro Sicolo, President, Italian Farmers Association CIA

Olive oil farm­ers and pro­duc­ers are among those most affected by the inquiry, as super­mar­ket shelves fre­quently fea­ture olive oil at very low prices.

Such pric­ing strate­gies, often pre­sented as spe­cial offers, rely on the product’s pop­u­lar­ity and use olive oil as mar­ket­ing bait to attract cus­tomers.

More specif­i­cally, the AGCM’s lat­est inves­ti­ga­tion high­lights that aver­age food prices rose nearly 25 per­cent over the past four years, sig­nif­i­cantly out­pac­ing gen­eral infla­tion, which stood at 17.3 per­cent.

In 2025, food prices rose 2.3 per­cent year-on-year, com­pared with a 1.2 per­cent increase in over­all infla­tion. These dynam­ics, how­ever, did not trans­late into ben­e­fits for farm­ers, whose mar­gins often remain too slim to cover pro­duc­tion costs.

The probe for­mally focuses on rela­tion­ships between large food retail­ers oper­at­ing in Italy and their sup­pli­ers, with con­trac­tual agree­ments seen as cen­tral to deter­min­ing food prices and agri­cul­tural income.

In par­tic­u­lar, AGCM is exam­in­ing the con­trac­tual power exer­cised by large retail­ers dur­ing pro­cure­ment, often through cen­tral­ized, large-scale pur­chas­ing oper­a­tions.

Another area under scrutiny is trade spend­ing, refer­ring to pay­ments sup­pli­ers make to retail­ers for prod­uct list­ing, pro­mo­tions and shelf vis­i­bil­ity.

In 2024, pri­vate-label food prod­ucts, includ­ing olive oil, which are heav­ily pro­moted by super­mar­kets, recorded a 35.4 per­cent increase in turnover com­pared with 2019.

The inves­ti­ga­tion aims to deter­mine whether and to what extent cur­rent large-scale retail prac­tices affect com­pe­ti­tion, trans­parency and the dis­tri­b­u­tion of income along the agri-food sup­ply chain.

AGCM offi­cials are expected to deliver their con­clu­sions by the end of the year.

As super­mar­kets and pro­mo­tional offers dom­i­nate Italian food sales, the CIA – Italian Farmers Association has denounced what it describes as per­sis­tently neg­li­gi­ble earn­ings for grow­ers.

A trans­parency ini­tia­tive is needed. Consumers must know the ori­gin of the prod­uct, the ori­gin of the raw mate­r­ial and the value rec­og­nized to farm­ers,” CIA President Gennaro Sicolo wrote in a note to Olive Oil Times.

Consumers must know how much the raw mate­r­ial is paid to pro­duc­ers, what con­sti­tutes a fair income for proces­sors and what con­sti­tutes a fair income for dis­trib­u­tors,” he added.

According to Sicolo, an urgent pri­or­ity is to inves­ti­gate how dis­counted sup­plies reach super­mar­ket shelves.

Some prac­tices should be aban­doned, he said, includ­ing tech­niques such as online auc­tions dis­guised as ten­ders to select sup­pli­ers based on increas­ingly aggres­sive prices.”

Supplier ten­ders by large retail­ers often pri­or­i­tize price over qual­ity, using com­pet­i­tive bid­ding mech­a­nisms that push mar­gins to unsus­tain­able lev­els.

While pre­sented as effi­ciency tools, such prac­tices are under inves­ti­ga­tion because they may dis­tort mar­kets, weaken pro­duc­ers’ bar­gain­ing power, com­press agri­cul­tural incomes and ulti­mately under­mine trans­parency, long-term sup­ply sta­bil­ity and prod­uct value for con­sumers.

These prac­tices do not allow a focus on prod­uct qual­ity or the par­tic­i­pa­tion of small and medium-sized com­pa­nies, which are the back­bone of national agri­cul­tural pro­duc­tion. Nor do they sup­port the devel­op­ment of new agri-food projects,” Sicolo said.

Ahead of the report, Olive Oil Times con­tacted major Italian food retail­ers. Esselunga, one of the country’s largest chains, responded through Federdistribuzione, the sector’s main trade asso­ci­a­tion.

Federdistribuzione President Carlo Alberto Buttarelli said that with regard to rela­tions with the agri­cul­tural pro­duc­tion sec­tor, we have always been com­mit­ted to guar­an­tee­ing fair remu­ner­a­tion for farm­ers. Our com­pa­nies are deeply rooted in local ter­ri­to­ries.”

Buttarelli also noted that pri­vate labels are an impor­tant asset for con­tain­ing prices and ensur­ing access to qual­ity prod­ucts for the largest pos­si­ble num­ber of peo­ple.”

He added that infla­tion had largely been absorbed by retail­ers, cit­ing research from inde­pen­dent pub­lic bod­ies cov­er­ing the 2023 – 2024 period, which he said demon­strated restraint by large food retail­ers.

Alessandro Mostaccio, pres­i­dent of con­sumer asso­ci­a­tion Movimento Consumatori, said the AGCM inves­ti­ga­tion rep­re­sents a major oppor­tu­nity for the entire Italian agri-food sup­ply chain.”

In a state­ment, Mostaccio stressed that the oppor­tu­nity should be seized, par­tic­u­larly by weaker actors such as farms and proces­sors, which are often squeezed by ris­ing pro­duc­tion costs and con­trac­tual imbal­ances favor­ing buy­ers.

He encour­aged stake­hold­ers to sub­mit anony­mous reports to the author­ity if they had expe­ri­enced com­mer­cial abuses or unfair trade-spend­ing require­ments linked to shelf place­ment or pro­mo­tional ser­vices.

The con­sumer asso­ci­a­tion ADOC also praised the AGCM ini­tia­tive.

ADOC noted that while large food retail­ers account for 84 per­cent of total food sales in Italy, this dom­i­nance should not be inter­preted as an absolute man­date.” The trust con­sumers place in large-scale retail, it said, is sig­nif­i­cant but not a blank check.”

