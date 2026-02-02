Italian Antitrust Probe Targets Supermarket Pricing Practices Affecting Farmers

The Italian Competition Authority is investigating the market practices of large food retailers and their impact on farmers, focusing on relationships between retailers and suppliers, trade spending, and pricing strategies, particularly for olive oil. The investigation aims to determine how current practices affect competition, transparency, and income distribution along the agri-food supply chain, with stakeholders encouraged to submit observations to the AGCM by the end of the year.
The Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) has entered a new phase in its ongoing investigation into the market practices of large food retailers and their impact on farmers.
At the request of the antitrust watchdog, food and olive oil trade associations, farmer unions and other stakeholders submitted their observations by a January deadline.
Olive oil farmers and producers are among those most affected by the inquiry, as supermarket shelves frequently feature olive oil at very low prices.
Such pricing strategies, often presented as special offers, rely on the product’s popularity and use olive oil as marketing bait to attract customers.
More specifically, the AGCM’s latest investigation highlights that average food prices rose nearly 25 percent over the past four years, significantly outpacing general inflation, which stood at 17.3 percent.
In 2025, food prices rose 2.3 percent year-on-year, compared with a 1.2 percent increase in overall inflation. These dynamics, however, did not translate into benefits for farmers, whose margins often remain too slim to cover production costs.
The probe formally focuses on relationships between large food retailers operating in Italy and their suppliers, with contractual agreements seen as central to determining food prices and agricultural income.
In particular, AGCM is examining the contractual power exercised by large retailers during procurement, often through centralized, large-scale purchasing operations.
Another area under scrutiny is trade spending, referring to payments suppliers make to retailers for product listing, promotions and shelf visibility.
In 2024, private-label food products, including olive oil, which are heavily promoted by supermarkets, recorded a 35.4 percent increase in turnover compared with 2019.
The investigation aims to determine whether and to what extent current large-scale retail practices affect competition, transparency and the distribution of income along the agri-food supply chain.
AGCM officials are expected to deliver their conclusions by the end of the year.
As supermarkets and promotional offers dominate Italian food sales, the CIA – Italian Farmers Association has denounced what it describes as persistently negligible earnings for growers.
“A transparency initiative is needed. Consumers must know the origin of the product, the origin of the raw material and the value recognized to farmers,” CIA President Gennaro Sicolo wrote in a note to Olive Oil Times.
“Consumers must know how much the raw material is paid to producers, what constitutes a fair income for processors and what constitutes a fair income for distributors,” he added.
According to Sicolo, an urgent priority is to investigate how discounted supplies reach supermarket shelves.
Some practices should be abandoned, he said, including “techniques such as online auctions disguised as tenders to select suppliers based on increasingly aggressive prices.”
Supplier tenders by large retailers often prioritize price over quality, using competitive bidding mechanisms that push margins to unsustainable levels.
While presented as efficiency tools, such practices are under investigation because they may distort markets, weaken producers’ bargaining power, compress agricultural incomes and ultimately undermine transparency, long-term supply stability and product value for consumers.
“These practices do not allow a focus on product quality or the participation of small and medium-sized companies, which are the backbone of national agricultural production. Nor do they support the development of new agri-food projects,” Sicolo said.
Ahead of the report, Olive Oil Times contacted major Italian food retailers. Esselunga, one of the country’s largest chains, responded through Federdistribuzione, the sector’s main trade association.
Federdistribuzione President Carlo Alberto Buttarelli said that “with regard to relations with the agricultural production sector, we have always been committed to guaranteeing fair remuneration for farmers. Our companies are deeply rooted in local territories.”
Buttarelli also noted that private labels are “an important asset for containing prices and ensuring access to quality products for the largest possible number of people.”
He added that inflation had largely been absorbed by retailers, citing research from independent public bodies covering the 2023 – 2024 period, which he said demonstrated restraint by large food retailers.
Alessandro Mostaccio, president of consumer association Movimento Consumatori, said the AGCM investigation “represents a major opportunity for the entire Italian agri-food supply chain.”
In a statement, Mostaccio stressed that the opportunity should be seized, particularly by weaker actors such as farms and processors, which are often squeezed by rising production costs and contractual imbalances favoring buyers.
He encouraged stakeholders to submit anonymous reports to the authority if they had experienced commercial abuses or unfair trade-spending requirements linked to shelf placement or promotional services.
The consumer association ADOC also praised the AGCM initiative.
ADOC noted that while large food retailers account for 84 percent of total food sales in Italy, this dominance “should not be interpreted as an absolute mandate.” The trust consumers place in large-scale retail, it said, is significant but “not a blank check.”