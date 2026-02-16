New Science Rewrites the Origins of Olive Cultivation in Italy

New technologies and scientific methods are helping archaeologists better understand the millennia-old history of olive oil and olive cultivation in Italy, with Emlyn Dodd suggesting that olive oil is a useful lens to explore daily life in pre-Roman times. Evidence suggests that olive trees grew wild in Italy long before the arrival of the Phoenicians, and the integration of modern scientific approaches is helping to untangle the trajectories of olive cultivation and production in the region.
According to Emlyn Dodd, a senior lecturer at the University of London’s Institute of Classical Studies, olive oil is a useful lens through which to view how people lived their daily lives in pre-Roman times.
“Olive oil and wine underpin life in the ancient Mediterranean,” he told Olive Oil Times. “They are a crucial window through which we can start to explore daily life, economy, trade, religion, and medicine. Looking at olive oil is a really useful way for us to understand what these ancient cultures and societies were like.”
In a recent research article, Dodd wrote that evidence unearthed using newer paleogenetic and archaeobotanical techniques could complicate prevailing theories of the linear spread of olive cultivation from the Levant to Italy. The findings also illuminate how people interacted with wild olives before manipulating and domesticating them.
The prevailing paradigm holds that the Phoenicians introduced the olive tree to Crete about 3,500 years ago and later to mainland Greece. In turn, Greek colonizers introduced olives to southern and central Italy about 2,700 years ago, but olive cultivation and olive oil production remained marginal on the peninsula through the Roman period and into the Middle Ages.
“There’s traditionally been a consensus that [during the Roman period] places like North Africa and Spain were the big olive oil producers and that Italy was a minor player,” Dodd said. “That’s led a lot of researchers to focus on those regions rather than Italy, and played a role in people paying less attention to the pre-history of Italy too.”
“It’s not until we’ve had these more advanced scientific techniques coming into play that it has helped people start to look at Italy in a slightly different manner,” he added. “We can use different techniques to parse out bits of information that help to recenter Italy in this story of the prehistory of olive oil, and balance a little bit with these other regions that have been studied more intently over the last 50 years.”
Dodd pointed to palynological evidence — the study of pollen and non-pollen palynomorphs such as spores and certain microscopic organisms — suggesting that Italy lay within the natural range of wild olive throughout the Pleistocene. He said pockets of wild olive may have survived in parts of the peninsula and islands during the Last Glacial Maximum, which ended 11,700 years ago.
Olive pollen dating back 10,000 to 10,500 years ago was found in marine cores taken 20 kilometers east of the Apulian coast. Separately, olive pollen from 7,700 to 8,700 years ago was uncovered in Lago di Pergusa and Gorgo Bassom, both on Sicily.
Dodd wrote that this evidence suggests olive trees grew wild in Italy long before the Phoenicians arrived in Crete.
However, the first evidence of human interaction with wild olives appears later in the form of charcoal, indicating that even before people were eating or manipulating olive trees, they were burning the wood.
Olive charcoal samples found in Sicily and Puglia date back 8,100 to 8,600 years ago. In Liguria, olive charcoal from 7,590 to 7,740 years ago was found in the Arene Candide cave, suggesting low-intensity woodland exploitation.
Rudimentary tools were also found around the site, suggesting that people may have favored the growth of olive trees in the area for fuel, collected wild fruit for food, or pruned branches for fodder.
Still, the lack of olive charcoal, pits and pollen at inland human settlements — away from the coastal and lower hillslopes in Puglia — suggests people were harvesting wild olives rather than cultivating them at that point.
Evidence of intentional cultivation and later domestication comes from a growing body of archaeobotanical data, especially pollen cores. Dodd said these records indicate people began deliberately cultivating olive trees centuries before the arrival of the first Greek colonizers.
“The key evidence for this transition from exploiting wild olive trees to deliberate cultivation leading to domestication is the sharp jumps in the pollen graphs,” Dodd said. “In some particular regions of Italy, there are very sharp shifts in pollen samples from low levels where they’re probably exploiting wild olives to much more significant and higher amounts of pollen being found, which are suggestive of deliberate cultivation, exploitation, and control of olives.”
He added that the pattern stands out when compared with pollen graphs for other tree species, which remain relatively steady over the same period. The contrast suggests a human role in expanding olive growing and hints at the earliest oil production.
One of the clearest examples comes from Pantano Grande in Sicily, where pollen samples indicated that olive cultivation was taking place 3,700 years ago — 1,000 years earlier than previously believed.
Based on this evidence, Dodd said it is not hard to imagine small-scale olive oil production using tools that were not well preserved in the archaeological record.
“Of course, there were rudimentary techniques of producing modest amounts of oil, enough for household use, which leave no trace in the archeological record,” Dodd said, such as wooden mortars and pestles or grinding olives into paste in leather or cloth sacks with stones.
“It’s not until slightly later periods that we start to get more convincing evidence for oil production,” he added. “But just because we don’t have good archeological evidence for oil production, like a press that we would get in slightly later periods, it’s not necessarily a smoking gun argument to say that they weren’t producing oil.”
In the paper, Dodd identified structures on Corsica, just north of Sardinia, dating back between 6,000 and 7,000 years ago that “may have been used to squeeze olives into sacks fixed to pegs, perhaps to extract oil.”
He acknowledged that more “concrete evidence” of local production appears later, including olive waste in Campania dating back 3,400 to 3,800 years ago. Dodd also cited positive organic residue analysis and other evidence pointing to the “presence of olive oil in multiple large, locally produced pithoi,” large storage containers in Puglia and Calabria from around 3,000 to 3,200 years ago.
“We’ve got good evidence now of local innovations happening, that these indigenous populations are experimenting and trying things out, and then perhaps when they’re in contact with these other populations, that’s energizing, and that’s creating new kinds of ideas and new impetus,” Dodd said.
“The same thing can be said for the early Iron Age (circa 3,000 years ago), where we have the Phoenicians and Greeks coming to Italy and making contact and setting up colonies,” he added. “We know now that there’s already olive cultivation going on, that there’s probably olive oil production, even if at a small-scale.”
“By the time we get the Phoenicians and the Greeks coming across, that’s just energizing and creating new forms and new ideas about how to do these sorts of things, which then laid the foundation for the Roman era,” he said.
While there is no direct archaeological evidence, Dodd said it is possible that olive tree cuttings were being transported, based on discoveries of grapevine cuttings found in the hulls of sunken ships from the era.
Even with the expanding toolkit of olive oil research, Dodd wrote that the “lack of evidence for oil production facilities might mean Bronze Age oleiculture was short-lived, ended or severely diminished by ruptures with the Aegean world.”
“However, data increasingly suggests that oil production probably occurred on a fluctuating and regionally variable basis, using tools and techniques that often present ephemeral archaeological traces,” he added.
Overall, palynological evidence suggests that as olive cultivation increased in some parts of Italy, it stagnated in others. Dodd wrote that olive cultivation did not begin to flourish across the peninsula and islands until about 2,600 years ago, with the Etruscans playing a central role in the systematic establishment of olive groves and the use of olives.
Dodd said analyzing the archaeological record through the lens of olive oil helps reveal the nuances of relationships among ancient Mediterranean peoples, and new methods offer a clearer view of daily life in pre-Roman Italy.
“Rather than pursuing the history of olive oil in Italy through a colonialist or imperial lens, we should seek to comprehend how interactions with these external groups through the Bronze and Iron Ages invigorated and encouraged the appropriation and adaptation of useful ideas, technologies, and materials by local groups, including olive cultivation and processing,” Dodd wrote.
“The integration of modern scientific approaches will continue to play a growing role in our ability to untangle trajectories of the olive and its oil,” he concluded. “By combining disparate techniques, we are able to interrogate new research questions that add nuance and granularity to our interpretation of production facilities.”