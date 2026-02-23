Orthodox Monastery Earns Three Gold Awards at NYIOOC for Bosnia and Herzegovina

Summary Manastir Tvrdoš, a Serbian Orthodox monastery in south­ern Herzegovina, won three Gold Awards at the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, show­cas­ing the region’s grow­ing suc­cess in pro­duc­ing high-qual­ity olive oils. The monastery’s com­mit­ment to olive pro­duc­tion, includ­ing hand-har­vest­ing and press­ing olives promptly, has led to the cre­ation of award-win­ning oils and reflects the wider expan­sion of olive farm­ing in Herzegovina, sup­ported by orga­ni­za­tions such as the Herzegovinian Association of Olive Growers and Millers.

A Serbian Orthodox monastery in south­ern Herzegovina has won three Gold Awards at the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, adding to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s grow­ing record at the annual qual­ity con­test.

The awards went to oils pro­duced by Manastir Tvrdoš, a 15th-cen­tury monastery near Trebinje that has long been known for wine pro­duc­tion and its Roman-era cel­lars, a pop­u­lar des­ti­na­tion for vis­i­tors inter­ested in the region’s food and her­itage.

“Last year we won one gold, and this year three,” said Miljan Grgić Porfirije, a hieromonk at the monastery. ​“This is another con­fir­ma­tion of our com­mit­ment to the olive and to pro­duc­ing extra vir­gin olive oils.”

In recent years, the monastery’s groves around the site have drawn grow­ing atten­tion, reflect­ing the wider expan­sion of olive farm­ing in Herzegovina.

Porfirije said the monastery cur­rently has 1,700 trees, includ­ing local Herzegovinian cul­ti­vars and Greek and Italian vari­eties.

One of the Gold Awards went to Manastir Tvrdoš Chalkidiki, a mono­va­ri­etal oil made from the Greek Chalkidiki cul­ti­var. Porfirije said the olives were hand-har­vested and pressed promptly, pro­duc­ing a green oil with pro­nounced fruiti­ness and a high polyphe­nol con­tent.

A sec­ond Gold Award went to Monastic blend, also pro­duced from hand-picked olives and milled accord­ing to best prac­tices to pre­serve fresh­ness and bal­ance.

The third Gold Award was earned by Manastir Tvrdoš Kalamata, pro­duced from the well-known Greek table olive vari­ety. Porfirije said the orchard’s soils and cli­mate appear well suited to the cul­ti­var, and that the result­ing oil con­tains more than 400 mil­ligrams of polyphe­nols per liter, a level often asso­ci­ated with height­ened oxida­tive sta­bil­ity and increased inter­est from health-con­scious con­sumers.

Porfirije added that the monastery is expand­ing its olive oper­a­tion and build­ing a new mill. Once com­pleted, it will also offer milling ser­vices to other grow­ers in the Trebinje munic­i­pal­ity, where pro­duc­ers cul­ti­vate about 8,000 olive trees.

Across Herzegovina, the sec­tor has accel­er­ated in recent sea­sons, sup­ported by insti­tu­tional pro­grams and pro­ducer-led coop­er­a­tion. Marko Ivanković, direc­tor of the Agromediterranean Institute in Mostar, said 15,000 new trees were planted last sea­son on about 150 hectares.

Marko Ivanković, director of the Agromediterranean Institute

He pointed to the role of the Herzegovinian Association of Olive Growers and Millers (HUUM), founded five years ago, in orga­niz­ing pro­duc­ers and advanc­ing qual­ity and ori­gin ini­tia­tives.

With sup­port from the EU4Agri project, HUUM helped secure Protected Designation of Origin sta­tus for Herzegovina’s extra vir­gin olive oil at the national level, Ivanković said. He added that pro­duc­ers expect the PDO process to progress to the European Union level.

HUUM, which includes grow­ers from dif­fer­ent faiths and eth­nic back­grounds, also became the owner of a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) in 2024, branded Zlatne kapi Hercegovine, to strengthen mar­ket recog­ni­tion for regional oils.

Ivanković said Bosnia and Herzegovina has also joined the International Olive Council (IOC), based in Madrid, and that a con­cept for ​“olive oil routes” in Herzegovina has been pre­pared and for­warded to inter­ested insti­tu­tions as part of a broader push to develop tourism linked to olive cul­ture.

Porfirije said the NYIOOC results reflect col­lec­tive progress. ​“This is our shared suc­cess,” he said, not­ing that he also serves as HUUM’s vice pres­i­dent.

Herzegovinian pro­duc­ers won 11 awards at last year’s NYIOOC and are hop­ing to sur­pass that total as more results are announced this sea­son.