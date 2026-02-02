Study Finds Virgin Olive Oil Linked to Better Gut Health and Slower Cognitive Decline

Higher grades of olive oil, such as virgin and extra virgin, are associated with better cognitive function and gut microbiota compared to refined olive oils, according to a study on adults aged 55 to 75. The research, part of the PREDIMED-Plus study, found that the gut microbiota partially mediated the relationship between virgin olive oil intake and cognitive preservation over two years, highlighting the importance of olive oil quality in promoting brain health.
New research suggests that only higher grades of olive oil, such as virgin or extra virgin olive oil, deliver significant health benefits.
According to research published in Springer Nature Link, higher consumption of virgin olive oil is associated with better preservation of cognitive function and a more favorable gut microbiota profile. Higher intake of refined olive oils, by contrast, was linked to lower microbial diversity and faster cognitive decline.
Virgin or extra virgin olive oil retains more bioactive compounds, such as polyphenols, which may exert greater benefits on both the gut microbiota and brain health compared with refined olive oils.
The study followed 656 adults aged 55 to 75 with overweight or obesity and metabolic syndrome. All participants were cognitively healthy at baseline and were monitored for two years as part of the PREDIMED-Plus study, a large Spanish cohort that builds on earlier PREDIMED research on the Mediterranean diet.
The research was a prospective observational analysis and did not assign participants to specific olive oil interventions. Instead, it examined naturally occurring dietary patterns over time.
At baseline, participants completed a validated food frequency questionnaire to assess total olive oil intake. This allowed researchers to distinguish between virgin and extra virgin olive oil consumption and refined or common olive oil intake.
Stool samples were collected to analyze the gut microbiota, the community of microorganisms living in the digestive tract. Researchers sequenced the 16S ribosomal RNA gene to identify and compare bacterial groups across participants.
Cognitive function was evaluated at baseline and again after two years using a comprehensive neuropsychological test battery covering global cognition, executive function, attention and language.
“We wanted to investigate how olive oil, a key food in the Mediterranean diet, influences brain health and whether the gut microbiota mediates this relationship, as well as to differentiate the impact of virgin olive oil compared with refined oils,” Jordi Salas-Salvadó and Jiaqi Ni told Olive Oil Times.
Salas-Salvadó is a professor of nutrition at Rovira i Virgili University in Spain and the study’s senior author. Ni is the first author and a researcher in the university’s Department of Biochemistry and Biotechnology.
“This question is particularly important in the context of an aging population and the increasing prevalence of dementia, where prevention through healthy dietary habits represents one of the most promising strategies to protect long-term cognitive function,” they said.
According to the researchers, most previous studies examined diet, microbiota or cognition separately. “This work integrates these three elements for the first time in a prospective human study, helping to clarify that diet affects brain function in part through gut bacteria,” they noted.
A key focus of the study was the role of the gut microbiota as an intermediary between olive oil intake and brain health.
“The gut microbiota is strongly influenced by diet,” the researchers said. “These bacteria produce compounds that can affect inflammation, metabolism and communication with the brain, making the microbiota a central component of the so-called gut-brain axis.”
Beyond identifying associations, the team conducted mediation analyses to explore potential mechanisms. These analyses tested whether changes in the gut microbiota partly explained the relationship between olive oil consumption and cognitive changes.
After adjusting for confounding factors such as age, sex, education, physical activity, energy intake and overall diet quality, results showed that the gut microbiota partially mediated the association between higher intake of virgin olive oils and better cognitive preservation over two years.
Gut microbiota diversity was assessed using alpha and beta diversity metrics. Alpha diversity reflects ecosystem robustness, while beta diversity indicates differences in microbial composition between individuals.
Higher intake of virgin olive oil was associated with greater alpha diversity, a marker of a more resilient gut ecosystem. In contrast, higher consumption of refined olive oil was associated with reduced microbial diversity.
Beta diversity analyses revealed distinct microbial community structures associated with different olive oil types, suggesting that olive oil quality influences not only the number of bacterial species present but also which species dominate.
The mediation effect was not observed for refined olive oils, reinforcing the conclusion that olive oil quality plays a central role in biologically meaningful pathways linking diet and cognition.
One specific microbial signal emerged as statistically significant: the genus Adlercreutzia. Higher virgin olive oil intake was associated with a greater abundance of this genus, which, in turn, was linked to better cognitive performance.
Adlercreutzia is known for its role in metabolizing polyphenols and other plant-derived compounds, suggesting a plausible biological pathway connecting olive oil phenolics, gut metabolism and brain health.
“Not all olive oils are nutritionally the same,” Salas-Salvadó and Ni said. “Virgin or extra virgin olive oil retains more bioactive compounds, such as polyphenols, which may exert greater benefits on both the gut microbiota and brain health compared with refined olive oils.”
They cautioned that treating all olive oils as interchangeable “can obscure important differences with relevant public health implications.”
The authors also noted the study’s limitations. “Our research was conducted in older adults with overweight or obesity and metabolic syndrome, within a Mediterranean dietary pattern,” they said, adding that results should be extrapolated cautiously to other populations.
The researchers emphasized that the study cannot establish direct causality and warned against interpreting the findings as universal dietary prescriptions.
Future research should include randomized clinical trials, longer follow-up periods and more detailed microbiota analyses, they said.
“It will also be essential to study other populations and dietary contexts,” Salas-Salvadó and Ni concluded, “particularly individuals at risk of cognitive decline who do not yet show symptoms, where prevention strategies could have the greatest impact.”