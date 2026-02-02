Enter keywords and hit Go →
Study Finds Virgin Olive Oil Linked to Better Gut Health and Slower Cognitive Decline

New research suggests that virgin and extra virgin olive oil may support brain health by shaping the gut microbiota, while refined oils show weaker effects.
By Paolo DeAndreis
Feb. 2, 2026 18:13 UTC
Higher grades of olive oil, such as vir­gin and extra vir­gin, are asso­ci­ated with bet­ter cog­ni­tive func­tion and gut micro­biota com­pared to refined olive oils, accord­ing to a study on adults aged 55 to 75. The research, part of the PREDIMED-Plus study, found that the gut micro­biota par­tially medi­ated the rela­tion­ship between vir­gin olive oil intake and cog­ni­tive preser­va­tion over two years, high­light­ing the impor­tance of olive oil qual­ity in pro­mot­ing brain health.

New research sug­gests that only higher grades of olive oil, such as vir­gin or extra vir­gin olive oil, deliver sig­nif­i­cant health ben­e­fits.

According to research pub­lished in Springer Nature Link, higher con­sump­tion of vir­gin olive oil is asso­ci­ated with bet­ter preser­va­tion of cog­ni­tive func­tion and a more favor­able gut micro­biota pro­file. Higher intake of refined olive oils, by con­trast, was linked to lower micro­bial diver­sity and faster cog­ni­tive decline.

Virgin or extra vir­gin olive oil retains more bioac­tive com­pounds, such as polyphe­nols, which may exert greater ben­e­fits on both the gut micro­biota and brain health com­pared with refined olive oils.- Jordi Salas-Salvadó and Jiaqi Ni, Researchers

The study fol­lowed 656 adults aged 55 to 75 with over­weight or obe­sity and meta­bolic syn­drome. All par­tic­i­pants were cog­ni­tively healthy at base­line and were mon­i­tored for two years as part of the PREDIMED-Plus study, a large Spanish cohort that builds on ear­lier PREDIMED research on the Mediterranean diet.

The research was a prospec­tive obser­va­tional analy­sis and did not assign par­tic­i­pants to spe­cific olive oil inter­ven­tions. Instead, it exam­ined nat­u­rally occur­ring dietary pat­terns over time.

At base­line, par­tic­i­pants com­pleted a val­i­dated food fre­quency ques­tion­naire to assess total olive oil intake. This allowed researchers to dis­tin­guish between vir­gin and extra vir­gin olive oil con­sump­tion and refined or com­mon olive oil intake.

Stool sam­ples were col­lected to ana­lyze the gut micro­biota, the com­mu­nity of microor­gan­isms liv­ing in the diges­tive tract. Researchers sequenced the 16S ribo­so­mal RNA gene to iden­tify and com­pare bac­te­r­ial groups across par­tic­i­pants.

Cognitive func­tion was eval­u­ated at base­line and again after two years using a com­pre­hen­sive neu­ropsy­cho­log­i­cal test bat­tery cov­er­ing global cog­ni­tion, exec­u­tive func­tion, atten­tion and lan­guage.

We wanted to inves­ti­gate how olive oil, a key food in the Mediterranean diet, influ­ences brain health and whether the gut micro­biota medi­ates this rela­tion­ship, as well as to dif­fer­en­ti­ate the impact of vir­gin olive oil com­pared with refined oils,” Jordi Salas-Salvadó and Jiaqi Ni told Olive Oil Times.

Salas-Salvadó is a pro­fes­sor of nutri­tion at Rovira i Virgili University in Spain and the study’s senior author. Ni is the first author and a researcher in the university’s Department of Biochemistry and Biotechnology.

This ques­tion is par­tic­u­larly impor­tant in the con­text of an aging pop­u­la­tion and the increas­ing preva­lence of demen­tia, where pre­ven­tion through healthy dietary habits rep­re­sents one of the most promis­ing strate­gies to pro­tect long-term cog­ni­tive func­tion,” they said.

According to the researchers, most pre­vi­ous stud­ies exam­ined diet, micro­biota or cog­ni­tion sep­a­rately. This work inte­grates these three ele­ments for the first time in a prospec­tive human study, help­ing to clar­ify that diet affects brain func­tion in part through gut bac­te­ria,” they noted.

A key focus of the study was the role of the gut micro­biota as an inter­me­di­ary between olive oil intake and brain health.

The gut micro­biota is strongly influ­enced by diet,” the researchers said. These bac­te­ria pro­duce com­pounds that can affect inflam­ma­tion, metab­o­lism and com­mu­ni­ca­tion with the brain, mak­ing the micro­biota a cen­tral com­po­nent of the so-called gut-brain axis.”

Beyond iden­ti­fy­ing asso­ci­a­tions, the team con­ducted medi­a­tion analy­ses to explore poten­tial mech­a­nisms. These analy­ses tested whether changes in the gut micro­biota partly explained the rela­tion­ship between olive oil con­sump­tion and cog­ni­tive changes.

After adjust­ing for con­found­ing fac­tors such as age, sex, edu­ca­tion, phys­i­cal activ­ity, energy intake and over­all diet qual­ity, results showed that the gut micro­biota par­tially medi­ated the asso­ci­a­tion between higher intake of vir­gin olive oils and bet­ter cog­ni­tive preser­va­tion over two years.

Gut micro­biota diver­sity was assessed using alpha and beta diver­sity met­rics. Alpha diver­sity reflects ecosys­tem robust­ness, while beta diver­sity indi­cates dif­fer­ences in micro­bial com­po­si­tion between indi­vid­u­als.

Higher intake of vir­gin olive oil was asso­ci­ated with greater alpha diver­sity, a marker of a more resilient gut ecosys­tem. In con­trast, higher con­sump­tion of refined olive oil was asso­ci­ated with reduced micro­bial diver­sity.

Beta diver­sity analy­ses revealed dis­tinct micro­bial com­mu­nity struc­tures asso­ci­ated with dif­fer­ent olive oil types, sug­gest­ing that olive oil qual­ity influ­ences not only the num­ber of bac­te­r­ial species present but also which species dom­i­nate.

The medi­a­tion effect was not observed for refined olive oils, rein­forc­ing the con­clu­sion that olive oil qual­ity plays a cen­tral role in bio­log­i­cally mean­ing­ful path­ways link­ing diet and cog­ni­tion.

One spe­cific micro­bial sig­nal emerged as sta­tis­ti­cally sig­nif­i­cant: the genus Adlercreutzia. Higher vir­gin olive oil intake was asso­ci­ated with a greater abun­dance of this genus, which, in turn, was linked to bet­ter cog­ni­tive per­for­mance.

Adlercreutzia is known for its role in metab­o­liz­ing polyphe­nols and other plant-derived com­pounds, sug­gest­ing a plau­si­ble bio­log­i­cal path­way con­nect­ing olive oil phe­no­lics, gut metab­o­lism and brain health.

Not all olive oils are nutri­tion­ally the same,” Salas-Salvadó and Ni said. Virgin or extra vir­gin olive oil retains more bioac­tive com­pounds, such as polyphe­nols, which may exert greater ben­e­fits on both the gut micro­biota and brain health com­pared with refined olive oils.”

They cau­tioned that treat­ing all olive oils as inter­change­able can obscure impor­tant dif­fer­ences with rel­e­vant pub­lic health impli­ca­tions.”

The authors also noted the study’s lim­i­ta­tions. Our research was con­ducted in older adults with over­weight or obe­sity and meta­bolic syn­drome, within a Mediterranean dietary pat­tern,” they said, adding that results should be extrap­o­lated cau­tiously to other pop­u­la­tions.

The researchers empha­sized that the study can­not estab­lish direct causal­ity and warned against inter­pret­ing the find­ings as uni­ver­sal dietary pre­scrip­tions.

Future research should include ran­dom­ized clin­i­cal tri­als, longer fol­low-up peri­ods and more detailed micro­biota analy­ses, they said.

It will also be essen­tial to study other pop­u­la­tions and dietary con­texts,” Salas-Salvadó and Ni con­cluded, par­tic­u­larly indi­vid­u­als at risk of cog­ni­tive decline who do not yet show symp­toms, where pre­ven­tion strate­gies could have the great­est impact.”

