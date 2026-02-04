Extreme Weather Fuels Volatility Across the Global Olive Oil Market

Summary Extreme cli­mate events are caus­ing dis­rup­tions in the global olive oil mar­ket, lead­ing to price volatil­ity, trade ten­sions, and changes in tra­di­tional diets. Climate unpre­dictabil­ity is affect­ing olive tree health and pro­duc­tion, caus­ing stress for farm­ers and prompt­ing the need for long-term strate­gies and invest­ment to address the chal­lenges.

Localized extreme cli­mate events are increas­ingly trig­ger­ing cas­cad­ing effects across the global olive oil mar­ket, with irreg­u­lar har­vests feed­ing price volatil­ity, trade ten­sions and sub­tle shifts in tra­di­tional diets.

“Recurring envi­ron­men­tal issues are hurt­ing olive trees and cre­at­ing a cycle of uneven pro­duc­tion that is dif­fi­cult to man­age,” Spiridon Anagnostopoulos, an agron­o­mist and founder of the multi-awarded Ranis olive oil pro­ducer in Greece, told Olive Oil Times.

Researchers and pol­i­cy­mak­ers need to shift focus from annual yield alone to long-term sys­temic indi­ca­tors. - Walter Leal Filho, European School of Sustainability and Research at the Hamburg University of Applied Sciences

The uncer­tainty is begin­ning to weigh on the sector’s long-term prospects. José Vicente Andreu, pres­i­dent of the Alicante farm­ers’ asso­ci­a­tion Asaja Alicante, said, ​“Traditional crops such as almonds and olives are suf­fer­ing highly stress­ful con­di­tions,” adding that cli­mate unpre­dictabil­ity is slow­ing gen­er­a­tional renewal, as younger farm­ers see too lit­tle eco­nomic secu­rity to invest.

At a recent forum on ​“Emergencies and Technological Innovation to Mitigate Climate Change” in Alicante, Spain, grow­ers and experts described how longer-term sce­nar­ios are already reshap­ing day-to-day deci­sions in the orchard.

Supply volatil­ity is also dis­rupt­ing trade flows, trig­ger­ing abrupt price spikes and mak­ing mar­kets harder to fore­cast for pro­duc­ers, dis­trib­u­tors and con­sumers. As farm incomes become less reli­able, rural com­mu­ni­ties face added pres­sure, accel­er­at­ing depop­u­la­tion in some areas.

“Current infra­struc­tures are not ade­quate as a new cli­mate sets in,” said Jorge Olcina, a cli­ma­tol­o­gist and pro­fes­sor of Regional Geographical Analysis at the University of Alicante. ​“A warmer Mediterranean accu­mu­lates more energy, and more extreme events fol­low,” he warned, argu­ing that ​“sin­gle solu­tions no longer work” and that the sec­tor needs long-term strate­gies backed by sci­ence and sus­tained invest­ment.

The chal­lenges fac­ing the olive crop have become a grow­ing focus for cli­ma­tol­o­gists and agri­cul­tural researchers world­wide.

“The olive tree is a key cli­mate-sen­si­tive indi­ca­tor species for Mediterranean agroe­cosys­tems, reflect­ing broader ecosys­tem health and socio-eco­nomic sta­bil­ity,” said Walter Leal Filho, pro­fes­sor at the European School of Sustainability and Research at the Hamburg University of Applied Sciences and co-author of a recent study on the sub­ject.

Temperature changes affect olive trees through­out the year, Leal Filho said. ​“Olive trees require spe­cific win­ter chill­ing and sum­mer heat thresh­olds. Extreme heat dur­ing flow­er­ing and intense droughts directly reduce yields,” he explained, adding that these pres­sures can make trees more sen­si­tive than many other hardy peren­ni­als.

Researchers involved in the E.U.-funded Oleario project warned that ​“the most extreme sce­nar­ios in the Mediterranean area pre­dict an increase of about five degrees Celsius by the end of the 21st cen­tury if mit­i­ga­tion tar­gets are not met.”

Those con­di­tions can place trees under severe phys­i­o­log­i­cal stress as lim­ited mois­ture com­bines with pro­longed heat and intense sun­light. The risks are com­pounded by more fre­quent extremes — heat­waves, floods, hail­storms and wild­fires — along­side increas­ingly unsta­ble sea­sonal pat­terns tied to cli­mate change.

As the num­ber of sub-zero days is expected to decline and hot days become more com­mon, some mod­els sug­gest cli­mat­i­cally suit­able con­di­tions for olive cul­ti­va­tion could expand mod­estly north­ward and toward higher ele­va­tions.

“Today, the areas best suited to olive trees are mainly low- to mid-hill zones, with slopes largely exposed to the south and south­west,” Massimiliano Bordoni, an asso­ciate pro­fes­sor in Engineering Geology at the University of Pavia, told Olive Oil Times. Bordoni co-authored a recently pub­lished study that ana­lyzed cli­mate-dri­ven changes in suit­abil­ity for olive cul­ti­va­tion in the Oltrepò Pavese area of north­ern Italy.

“In the future, slopes with greater north­ern expo­sure and at higher ele­va­tions could also become suit­able for cul­ti­va­tion,” Bordoni said, cau­tion­ing that out­comes remain uncer­tain because mul­ti­ple vari­ables must be con­sid­ered. Across the sce­nar­ios exam­ined, tem­per­a­ture emerged as the dom­i­nant dri­ver, while soil type and the crop’s links to land degra­da­tion will also need to be fac­tored into future assess­ments.

Leal Filho said mod­el­ing points to a pos­si­ble expan­sion of cli­mat­i­cally suit­able ter­ri­tory by as much as 20 per­cent in some regions. ​“A north­ward shift is emerg­ing, dri­ven by severe heat and drought in the south and new suit­able ther­mal niches appear­ing in north­ern Italy, south­ern France and the Balkans,” he said.

At the same time, regions his­tor­i­cally cen­tral to olive cul­ti­va­tion are under mount­ing pres­sure. In Jordan, widely con­sid­ered the cra­dle of the olive tree since ancient times, the impacts are now a promi­nent topic as grow­ers work to adapt.

“Production is expected to decrease by an aver­age of 30 to 40 per­cent due to poor rain­fall and the impacts of cli­mate change, includ­ing drought and high tem­per­a­tures dur­ing the flow­er­ing and fruit-set­ting stages,” Lawrence Majali, a spokesper­son for the Ministry of Agriculture, recently said.

Anagnostopoulos described sim­i­lar con­di­tions in Greece. ​“Extreme heat and wind dur­ing the flow­er­ing stage are hin­der­ing proper pol­li­na­tion,” he said. For some vari­eties, includ­ing Patrini, high heat can cause flow­ers to drop entirely, lead­ing to a total loss for the year. Heavy rain can also dis­rupt pol­li­na­tion, he added, since olive trees rely on wind to spread pollen.

He also warned that warmer win­ters are enabling harm­ful insects and dis­eases to sur­vive year-round, increas­ing dam­age to fruit and sharp­en­ing the threat from pests.

Water avail­abil­ity is another con­straint. Longer dry spells are forc­ing more fre­quent irri­ga­tion, dri­ving up costs and, in some areas, col­lid­ing with scarce sup­plies, Anagnostopoulos said — a chal­lenge becom­ing more com­mon amid Mediterranean drought con­di­tions.

Even as grow­ers grap­ple with inten­si­fy­ing risks, researchers note that olive farm­ing can also help address these risks. Recent work has high­lighted the crop’s poten­tial to cap­ture car­bon diox­ide, along­side broader sus­tain­abil­ity find­ings sug­gest­ing its role in cli­mate-smart agri­cul­ture.

Leal Filho said there is no sin­gle fix, but the sci­ence increas­ingly points to action­able steps. ​“Efficient irri­ga­tion, soil man­age­ment and vari­etal replace­ment are key,” he said, adding that adap­ta­tion will dif­fer by geog­ra­phy: south­ern regions need drought sur­vival strate­gies, while poten­tial expan­sion zones will require frost pro­tec­tion and care­ful vari­etal selec­tion.

“The most urgent strate­gies for the next five to ten years are the wide­spread adop­tion of water-sav­ing irri­ga­tion and soil mois­ture con­ser­va­tion tech­niques, along­side the plant­ing of more drought-tol­er­ant olive vari­eties,” he said. ​“These are action­able now.”

Anagnostopoulos agreed that sci­ence-led approaches are becom­ing cen­tral to mod­ern olive farm­ing. ​“Only through sci­ence and the right farm­ing prac­tices can we talk about sus­tain­able devel­op­ment in the olive oil sec­tor,” he said, adding that research-based meth­ods can help man­age both biotic and abi­otic stress while sup­port­ing high-qual­ity out­comes.

He pointed to orchard-level inter­ven­tions, includ­ing the use of ben­e­fi­cial microor­gan­isms that form sym­bi­otic rela­tion­ships with olive trees, improv­ing nutri­tion and sup­port­ing antiox­i­dant activ­ity. His farm has also adopted tech­nolo­gies based on nat­ural prod­ucts designed to help trees bet­ter express their genetic poten­tial under heat and mois­ture stress, he said, describ­ing tools that func­tion as biofer­til­iz­ers and bios­tim­u­lants.

Still, Leal Filho said sev­eral impacts require deeper eval­u­a­tion — and faster recog­ni­tion by deci­sion-mak­ers. ​“Critical gaps exist. For instance, pol­i­cy­mak­ers and many in the olive oil trade under­es­ti­mate sys­temic risk,” he said, refer­ring to inter­con­nected cli­mate, agro­nomic, eco­nomic and pol­icy fail­ures that can amplify vul­ner­a­bil­i­ties across olive oil pro­duc­tion sys­tems.

He added that gas­tron­omy has been slow to adjust and ​“remains largely unpre­pared to han­dle volatile sup­ply,” while agri­cul­tural exten­sion ser­vices still lag in dis­sem­i­nat­ing cli­mate-smart prac­tices.

“Researchers and pol­i­cy­mak­ers need to shift focus from annual yield alone to long-term sys­temic indi­ca­tors,” Leal Filho said, argu­ing that resilience is bet­ter cap­tured in multi-year trends in tree mor­tal­ity, ground­wa­ter sus­tain­abil­ity and soil organic mat­ter than in a sin­gle strong har­vest.

He warned that the high­est-stakes delays may be struc­tural. ​“The strat­egy most at risk of fatal delay is the sys­tem­atic, long-term breed­ing and cer­ti­fi­ca­tion of new, resilient cul­ti­vars, which can take decades,” he said, adding that geo­graphic shifts in pro­duc­tion and sup­ply chain restruc­tur­ing also require long lead times. ​“Delaying plan­ning will leave regions unpre­pared when cur­rent sys­tems reach their cli­matic break­ing point.”