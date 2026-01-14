United States Moves to Withdraw from UN Climate Treaty

The United States has announced its intention to withdraw from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), citing national interest concerns in a presidential directive published by the White House, along with plans to exit 65 additional United Nations and multilateral organizations, including the Green Climate Fund. This decision has sparked shockwaves in diplomatic and environmental circles, with concerns that the U.S. withdrawal will isolate the country from international climate negotiations and hinder global efforts to slow down global warming.
The United States has officially announced its intention to withdraw from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the world’s primary climate treaty and the framework that underpins agreements such as the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement.
The decision was formalized in a presidential directive published by the White House, citing national interest concerns.
The move follows a series of U.S. withdrawals from international institutions, including the World Health Organization and UNESCO, the United Nations agency responsible for culture and education.
The Trump administration also said the country will exit 65 additional United Nations and multilateral organizations, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the scientific body that provides governments with research and assessments to inform climate change policy.
Established in 1992, the UNFCCC created the legal framework for global negotiations to address climate change.
Its annual Conference of the Parties summits, known as COPs, serve as the treaty’s primary decision-making forum, bringing together representatives from nearly every country to negotiate emissions reductions and climate mitigation strategies.
The administration also confirmed that the United States will withdraw from the Green Climate Fund, the primary international financing mechanism that supports climate adaptation and resilience efforts in developing countries.
“Our nation will no longer fund radical organizations like the GCF whose goals run contrary to the fact that affordable, reliable energy is fundamental to economic growth and poverty reduction,” said U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
The United States has contributed approximately $2 billion to the fund over the past decade.
The announcement has sent shockwaves through diplomatic and environmental circles in the United States and around the world.
NBC News reported that withdrawing from the UNFCCC and related U.N. bodies would effectively remove the United States from international climate negotiations, isolating the country from collective efforts to slow global warming.
Manish Bapna, president of the Natural Resources Defense Council, described the decision as an “unforced error” that could allow other nations to lead the global transition to clean energy.
“It is not only self-defeating to let other countries write the global rules of the road for the inevitable transition to clean energy, but also to walk away from trillions of dollars in investment, jobs, lower energy costs and new markets for American clean technologies,” Bapna said.
In Europe, climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra wrote on X that the UNFCCC underpins global climate action, calling the decision by the world’s largest economy and second-largest emitter to retreat from it “regrettable and unfortunate.”
Later this month, the United States is expected to formally withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement for the second time. The country first exited the accord in 2019, then rejoined in 2020 under then-President Joseph R. Biden Jr.
The Paris Agreement seeks to limit global warming to 2°C, and preferably 1.5°C, above pre-industrial levels — targets the United Nations secretary-general has said are already being missed.
Scientists have long warned that rising global temperatures are intensifying extreme weather events worldwide, with recent data confirming record-breaking heat across multiple regions.
The World Meteorological Organization has also reported that global carbon dioxide emissions reached record levels in 2024, further compounding concerns over accelerating climate change.
As one of the world’s largest emitters, the United States has historically played a central role in efforts to curb global warming. Under President Donald J. Trump, however, the administration has shifted its energy priorities, favoring fossil fuels over renewable sources.
If the withdrawal proceeds, the United States would become the first country to formally exit the UNFCCC.
The process is expected to take approximately one year. Any future decision to rejoin the treaty would require ratification by a two-thirds majority in the U.S. Senate.