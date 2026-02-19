Enter keywords and hit Go →
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

Italy’s Olive Oil Market Heads Into 2026 with Thinner Margins and Renewed Volatility

After two years of record-high prices, Italy’s olive oil market is entering 2026 with renewed volatility, elevated costs and tighter margins for growers, while recovering Mediterranean output and import flows reshape price dynamics.
By Paolo DeAndreis
Feb. 19, 2026 20:36 UTC
Summary Summary

Italy’s olive oil mar­ket in 2026 is char­ac­ter­ized by struc­turally reduced mar­gins, renewed volatil­ity, and mount­ing uncer­tain­ties. Despite recov­er­ing vol­umes across the Mediterranean, Italian grow­ers face chal­lenges such as high pro­duc­tion costs and pres­sure on ori­gin quo­ta­tions. The sec­tor is look­ing towards invest­ments in expand­ing olive grow­ing areas, research, and inno­va­tion to address the pro­duc­tion deficit and adapt to chang­ing cli­mate con­di­tions.

Structurally reduced mar­gins for olive grow­ers, renewed volatil­ity and mount­ing uncer­tain­ties are defin­ing Italy’s olive oil mar­ket as it enters 2026.

After two cam­paigns marked by record-high quo­ta­tions, whole­sale prices have entered a new phase of volatil­ity. Spain, the region’s price bench­mark and lead­ing pro­ducer, saw extra vir­gin olive oil prices increase by about €0.30 per kilo­gram in just 15 days in mid-February.

A tar­geted strat­egy is needed, com­bin­ing research and inno­va­tion to address the real pro­tag­o­nists of the sec­tor, cli­mate change and phy­topatholo­gies.- Anna Cane, Assitol pres­i­dent

For many Italian grow­ers, price sus­tain­abil­ity remains the most press­ing issue. Production costs, from labor to energy and orchard man­age­ment, remain ele­vated, while recov­er­ing vol­umes across parts of the Mediterranean are renew­ing pres­sure on ori­gin quo­ta­tions.

Large retail­ers’ pric­ing strate­gies, which affect approx­i­mately 80 per­cent of the Italian mar­ket, con­tinue to shape mar­gin poten­tial at the farm level. In high-cost, frag­mented pro­duc­tion sys­tems, even mod­est cor­rec­tions can sig­nif­i­cantly erode returns.

Italy’s olive grow­ing sec­tor, in the best cam­paigns, reaches 300,000 tons of olive oil,” Anna Cane, pres­i­dent of the olive oil group at the pro­duc­ers’ asso­ci­a­tion Assitol, told Olive Oil Times. The domes­tic mar­ket alone requires around 550,000 tons, and exports call for about 400,000.” In such a struc­turally defi­cient sys­tem, she sug­gested, price dynam­ics, import flows and grower mar­gins are deeply inter­con­nected.

Imports are also cru­cial to some of the indus­try’s most exten­sive oper­a­tions. Cane said estab­lished brands have learned to select raw mate­ri­als across the Mediterranean,” devel­op­ing what she described as a tra­di­tion of blend­ing, the sar­to­r­ial abil­ity to com­bine olive oils from dif­fer­ent cul­ti­vars to cre­ate one with a unique fla­vor.”

Several ongo­ing invest­ments in the sec­tor, sup­ported by national and regional plan­ning, aim to expand olive-grow­ing areas to address the pro­duc­tion deficit.

International Olive Council (IOC) data show Italy’s decreas­ing olive oil out­put, from the 600,000 tons aver­aged in the 1990s to the 250,000 of the 2020s. The drop is mostly asso­ci­ated with a chang­ing cli­mate, Xylella fas­tidiosa, aging groves and lim­ited mech­a­niza­tion.

We are get­ting used to liv­ing with a cer­tain degree of pre­car­i­ous­ness, but it is equally evi­dent that cli­mate insta­bil­ity requires open­ness and the abil­ity to source raw mate­r­ial from new sup­pli­ers,” Cane said.

Expanding pro­duc­tion can only partly be achieved by expand­ing orchards. A tar­geted strat­egy is needed, com­bin­ing research and inno­va­tion to address the real pro­tag­o­nists of the sec­tor, cli­mate change and phy­topatholo­gies,” Cane said. Those con­tinue to affect both vol­umes and mar­ket dynam­ics.”

Science and pre­ci­sion agri­cul­ture, she added, will be essen­tial, as high tem­per­a­tures are open­ing new pos­si­bil­i­ties” and the olive fron­tier is mov­ing north.”

Still, the cur­rent cam­paign is con­sid­ered a recov­ery. We have had two very chal­leng­ing har­vests, due to extreme weather, Xylella in the South, reduced raw mate­r­ial avail­abil­ity and energy costs, which con­tributed to increas­ing extra vir­gin quo­ta­tions,” Cane said.

Now we find our­selves in a dif­fer­ent frame­work, because not only Italy but the Mediterranean has recov­ered in terms of quan­ti­ties and pro­duc­tion.” Even if Spain is unlikely to reach 1,500,000 tons ini­tially fore­cast, she added, the sce­nario appears more bal­anced and can be explained by entirely phys­i­o­log­i­cal eco­nomic dynam­ics.”

The domes­tic impact of price and sup­ply dynam­ics is fuel­ing a heated debate. In late January, the farm­ers’ asso­ci­a­tion Coldirettiwarned that over 500,000 tons of for­eign olive oil crossed Italy’s bor­ders in 2025, depress­ing national extra vir­gin olive oil prices and fuel­ing what it described as an opaque mar­ket envi­ron­ment.

As it recently hap­pened among Spanish farm­ers, imports from Tunisia drew spe­cial atten­tion. Shipments from the North African coun­try report­edly increased by 40 per­cent in the first ten months of the year, with aver­age prices at €3.50 per kilo­gram. In Bari, Italy’s main olive oil mar­ket, extra vir­gin olive oil is cur­rently traded at around €7 per kilo­gram. Coldiretti framed this trend as dump­ing and called for stricter ori­gin rules and rein­forced bor­der con­trols.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Coldiretti’s posi­tion is far from iso­lated. The olive oil millers of the national AIFO asso­ci­a­tion had warned last December of ongo­ing mas­sive olive oil imports and urged con­sumers to read labels on super­mar­ket bot­tles and look for the 100 per­cent Italian olive oil” des­ig­na­tion if they seek qual­ity.

Cane defended the robust­ness of Italy’s over­sight frame­work. Controls work,” she said, stress­ing that Italy relies on a national net­work unique in its kind, com­posed of eight com­pe­tent author­i­ties that mon­i­tor the prod­uct placed on the Italian mar­ket, both at the bor­ders and at the mill.” In this con­text, she high­lighted the key role of SIAN, the national dig­i­tal sys­tem that mon­i­tors olive oil flows enter­ing and leav­ing Italy,” which guar­an­tees the con­stant trace­abil­ity of oils pro­duced or mar­keted in the coun­try.

Assitol has asked the European Commission to strengthen trace­abil­ity through a European mon­i­tor­ing sys­tem that ver­i­fies the entry and exit points for olive oil across the entire con­ti­nent. In this way, trace­abil­ity will be guar­an­teed more strongly and effec­tively,” Cane said.

Asked how price dif­fer­en­tials affect pro­cure­ment in the main­stream retail mar­ket, Cane said that every olive oil, every brand has its own iden­tity and must main­tain fla­vor, aro­mas and con­sis­tent qual­ity over time, so that con­sumers can always find the same prod­uct in the bot­tle.” She added that raw mate­r­ial selec­tion must ensure this con­ti­nu­ity with­out obvi­ously neglect­ing eco­nomic dynam­ics, in order to remain com­pet­i­tive in con­sumer mar­kets.”

Despite its qual­i­ta­tive rep­u­ta­tion, cer­ti­fied olive oils remain mar­ginal in Italy’s retail land­scape and, in 2025, lost ground in vol­ume terms. According to retail data from Mark Up, after years of steady growth since 2019, both 100 per­cent Italian and PDO/PGI extra vir­gin olive oils declined in 2025 in favor of EU and non-EU blends.

PDO and PGI olive oils now account for just 2.2 per­cent of vol­umes, down from three per­cent in 2024, while 100 per­cent Italian stands at 19.7 per­cent com­pared with 31 per­cent the pre­vi­ous year. The share of EU and extra-EU olive oils on the Italian mar­ket rose from 76.9 per­cent in 2019 to 78.2 per­cent in 2025.

By def­i­n­i­tion, PDOs and PGIs are lim­ited edi­tions,’ express­ing the soul of a ter­ri­tory and its his­tory. What con­sumers tend to notice, how­ever, are pri­mar­ily the higher costs, given the com­plete lack of effec­tive com­mu­ni­ca­tion about these prod­ucts,” Cane said.

We must not for­get that large-scale retail is the main sales chan­nel for extra vir­gin olive oil and that this cat­e­gory is not par­tic­u­larly val­ued there. In addi­tion, these olive oils are penal­ized by the cur­rent resur­gence of infla­tion, which is affect­ing Italians’ pur­chas­ing power,” she added.

In this con­text, the forth­com­ing National Olive Plan is seen as an oppor­tu­nity to mod­ern­ize orchards, intro­duce more resilient vari­eties and rein­force sus­tain­abil­ity. Cane also said struc­tural reform must be accom­pa­nied by stronger con­sumer edu­ca­tion, argu­ing that the entire sup­ply chain should ensure extra vir­gin olive oil is told for what it truly is: an essen­tial food for our health,” link­ing agri­cul­tural resilience with cul­tural and nutri­tional aware­ness.

More articles on:  , ,

Advertisement

Related Articles