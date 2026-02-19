Italy’s Olive Oil Market Heads Into 2026 with Thinner Margins and Renewed Volatility

Italy’s olive oil market in 2026 is characterized by structurally reduced margins, renewed volatility, and mounting uncertainties. Despite recovering volumes across the Mediterranean, Italian growers face challenges such as high production costs and pressure on origin quotations. The sector is looking towards investments in expanding olive growing areas, research, and innovation to address the production deficit and adapt to changing climate conditions.
Structurally reduced margins for olive growers, renewed volatility and mounting uncertainties are defining Italy’s olive oil market as it enters 2026.
After two campaigns marked by record-high quotations, wholesale prices have entered a new phase of volatility. Spain, the region’s price benchmark and leading producer, saw extra virgin olive oil prices increase by about €0.30 per kilogram in just 15 days in mid-February.
A targeted strategy is needed, combining research and innovation to address the real protagonists of the sector, climate change and phytopathologies.
For many Italian growers, price sustainability remains the most pressing issue. Production costs, from labor to energy and orchard management, remain elevated, while recovering volumes across parts of the Mediterranean are renewing pressure on origin quotations.
Large retailers’ pricing strategies, which affect approximately 80 percent of the Italian market, continue to shape margin potential at the farm level. In high-cost, fragmented production systems, even modest corrections can significantly erode returns.
“Italy’s olive growing sector, in the best campaigns, reaches 300,000 tons of olive oil,” Anna Cane, president of the olive oil group at the producers’ association Assitol, told Olive Oil Times. “The domestic market alone requires around 550,000 tons, and exports call for about 400,000.” In such a structurally deficient system, she suggested, price dynamics, import flows and grower margins are deeply interconnected.
Imports are also crucial to some of the industry’s most extensive operations. Cane said established brands have “learned to select raw materials across the Mediterranean,” developing what she described as a tradition of blending, “the sartorial ability to combine olive oils from different cultivars to create one with a unique flavor.”
Several ongoing investments in the sector, supported by national and regional planning, aim to expand olive-growing areas to address the production deficit.
International Olive Council (IOC) data show Italy’s decreasing olive oil output, from the 600,000 tons averaged in the 1990s to the 250,000 of the 2020s. The drop is mostly associated with a changing climate, Xylella fastidiosa, aging groves and limited mechanization.
“We are getting used to living with a certain degree of precariousness, but it is equally evident that climate instability requires openness and the ability to source raw material from new suppliers,” Cane said.
“Expanding production can only partly be achieved by expanding orchards. A targeted strategy is needed, combining research and innovation to address the real protagonists of the sector, climate change and phytopathologies,” Cane said. “Those continue to affect both volumes and market dynamics.”
Science and precision agriculture, she added, will be essential, as “high temperatures are opening new possibilities” and “the olive frontier is moving north.”
Still, the current campaign is considered a recovery. “We have had two very challenging harvests, due to extreme weather, Xylella in the South, reduced raw material availability and energy costs, which contributed to increasing extra virgin quotations,” Cane said.
“Now we find ourselves in a different framework, because not only Italy but the Mediterranean has recovered in terms of quantities and production.” Even if Spain is unlikely to reach 1,500,000 tons initially forecast, she added, “the scenario appears more balanced and can be explained by entirely physiological economic dynamics.”
The domestic impact of price and supply dynamics is fueling a heated debate. In late January, the farmers’ association Coldirettiwarned that over 500,000 tons of foreign olive oil crossed Italy’s borders in 2025, depressing national extra virgin olive oil prices and fueling what it described as an opaque market environment.
As it recently happened among Spanish farmers, imports from Tunisia drew special attention. Shipments from the North African country reportedly increased by 40 percent in the first ten months of the year, with average prices at €3.50 per kilogram. In Bari, Italy’s main olive oil market, extra virgin olive oil is currently traded at around €7 per kilogram. Coldiretti framed this trend as dumping and called for stricter origin rules and reinforced border controls.
Coldiretti’s position is far from isolated. The olive oil millers of the national AIFO association had warned last December of ongoing massive olive oil imports and urged consumers to read labels on supermarket bottles and look for the “100 percent Italian olive oil” designation if they seek quality.
Cane defended the robustness of Italy’s oversight framework. “Controls work,” she said, stressing that Italy relies on “a national network unique in its kind, composed of eight competent authorities that monitor the product placed on the Italian market, both at the borders and at the mill.” In this context, she highlighted the key role of SIAN, “the national digital system that monitors olive oil flows entering and leaving Italy,” which guarantees the constant traceability of oils produced or marketed in the country.
Assitol has asked the European Commission to strengthen traceability through a European monitoring system that verifies the entry and exit points for olive oil across the entire continent. “In this way, traceability will be guaranteed more strongly and effectively,” Cane said.
Asked how price differentials affect procurement in the mainstream retail market, Cane said that “every olive oil, every brand has its own identity and must maintain flavor, aromas and consistent quality over time, so that consumers can always find the same product in the bottle.” She added that raw material selection must ensure this continuity “without obviously neglecting economic dynamics, in order to remain competitive in consumer markets.”
Despite its qualitative reputation, certified olive oils remain marginal in Italy’s retail landscape and, in 2025, lost ground in volume terms. According to retail data from Mark Up, after years of steady growth since 2019, both 100 percent Italian and PDO/PGI extra virgin olive oils declined in 2025 in favor of EU and non-EU blends.
PDO and PGI olive oils now account for just 2.2 percent of volumes, down from three percent in 2024, while 100 percent Italian stands at 19.7 percent compared with 31 percent the previous year. The share of EU and extra-EU olive oils on the Italian market rose from 76.9 percent in 2019 to 78.2 percent in 2025.
“By definition, PDOs and PGIs are ‘limited editions,’ expressing the soul of a territory and its history. What consumers tend to notice, however, are primarily the higher costs, given the complete lack of effective communication about these products,” Cane said.
“We must not forget that large-scale retail is the main sales channel for extra virgin olive oil and that this category is not particularly valued there. In addition, these olive oils are penalized by the current resurgence of inflation, which is affecting Italians’ purchasing power,” she added.
In this context, the forthcoming National Olive Plan is seen as an opportunity to modernize orchards, introduce more resilient varieties and reinforce sustainability. Cane also said structural reform must be accompanied by stronger consumer education, arguing that the entire supply chain should ensure extra virgin olive oil is “told for what it truly is: an essential food for our health,” linking agricultural resilience with cultural and nutritional awareness.