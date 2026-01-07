Olive Pit Biochar Shows Promise as Low-Carbon Alternative in Concrete Production

Summary Researchers from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia found that replac­ing nat­ural sand in con­crete with biochar from olive pits can reduce the car­bon foot­print of con­crete pro­duc­tion. Chatham House reports that changes in cement pro­duc­tion are urgently needed to reduce global car­bon diox­ide emis­sions in line with the Paris Agreement on cli­mate change.

Researchers from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia said early tests show promis­ing results when replac­ing part of the nat­ural sand used in con­crete with biochar pro­duced from olive pits.

According to the London-based think tank Chatham House, cement pro­duc­tion — the main ingre­di­ent in con­crete — accounts for approx­i­mately eight per­cent of global car­bon diox­ide emis­sions.

The process of trans­form­ing lime­stone, often in the form of sand, into aggre­gate for con­crete pro­duc­tion also releases car­bon diox­ide into the atmos­phere.

Fossil fuels are addi­tion­ally required to gen­er­ate the high tem­per­a­tures needed for this trans­for­ma­tion, fur­ther con­tribut­ing to green­house gas emis­sions.

“Significant changes in how cement and con­crete are pro­duced and used are urgently needed to achieve deep cuts in emis­sions in line with the Paris Agreement on cli­mate change,” Chatham House wrote.

To that end, the Polytechnic University of Catalonia research group said incor­po­rat­ing biochar reduced the car­bon foot­print of con­crete pro­duc­tion while deliv­er­ing promis­ing mechan­i­cal per­for­mance and improved resis­tance to water pen­e­tra­tion.

Unlike lime­stone sand, biochar does not release car­bon dur­ing con­crete pro­duc­tion. The researchers also noted that a ​“sig­nif­i­cant amount” of car­bon diox­ide is cap­tured and stored in biochar that would oth­er­wise return to the atmos­phere if olive pits were left to decom­pose or burned.

“Considering that con­crete is the sec­ond most con­sumed mate­r­ial in the world after water, incor­po­rat­ing biochar into the con­struc­tion of future build­ings would rep­re­sent a major step for­ward in sus­tain­abil­ity,” said Alvaro Espuny, chief exec­u­tive of Carboliva, which sup­plied the biochar used in the study.

Carboliva said it pro­duces biochar from olive pits through a con­trolled pyrol­y­sis process con­ducted in the absence of oxy­gen.

“This pre­vents the car­bon in the pits from con­vert­ing into car­bon diox­ide and being released into the atmos­phere; instead, the car­bon is fixed in a solid and sta­ble struc­ture,” the com­pany wrote. ​“By inte­grat­ing the biochar into con­crete, build­ings could effec­tively become car­bon stor­age facil­i­ties.”

The com­pany added that the car­bon diox­ide absorbed by olive trees dur­ing their life cycle would remain trapped within the struc­ture of the fin­ished build­ing mate­ri­als.

Beyond con­crete, Carboliva and the Polytechnic University of Catalonia are also explor­ing the use of biochar in asphalt binders, which both orga­ni­za­tions said could sig­nif­i­cantly reduce emis­sions asso­ci­ated with road con­struc­tion.

The university’s research into olive pits as a build­ing mate­r­ial is not new.

A 2024 study from another Spanish uni­ver­sity found that incor­po­rat­ing ground olive pits in mor­tar used for bricks reduced ther­mal con­duc­tiv­ity, low­er­ing the energy required to heat and cool build­ings.

Olive pits have also been used as a renew­able energy source. A 2021 study demon­strated that they offer the high­est calorific yield among com­pa­ra­ble bio­fu­els while main­tain­ing a lower envi­ron­men­tal impact.

Due to their high energy den­sity, olive pits are already being used as an ingre­di­ent in avi­a­tion bio­fuel at Seville’s air­port and to power a tourist train that car­ries vis­i­tors through the vine­yards and olive groves of Provence in south­ern France.