Svalbard Seed Vault to Receive First Olive Seeds in Bid to Protect Genetic Diversity

The Svalbard Global Seed Vault will receive olive seeds for the first time, aiming to protect olive genetic diversity for future generations, in an initiative promoted by the International Olive Council and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. The seeds, collected from various olive varieties, will be stored in airtight containers at the Vault’s storage temperature of ‑18°C, with the first batch scheduled for deposit in February 2026.
Promoted by the International Olive Council (IOC) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the initiative was launched by the consortium behind the European H2020 GEN4OLIVE project. It involves several research institutions, including the Universities of Córdoba and Granada, the Spanish National Research Council, the National Institute for Agricultural and Food Research and Technology and the Centre for Plant Genetic Resources.
“For the first time in history, olive seeds are being deposited in the Svalbard Global Seed Vault. This is more than a symbolic act – it is a practical safeguard for the extraordinary diversity of olive varieties selected over thousands of years,” IOC Executive Director Jaime Lillo told Olive Oil Times. “By protecting this genetic heritage against natural disasters, conflicts or global crises, we are ensuring that future generations will continue to enjoy olive oil and the cultural legacy it represents.”
The IOC said the effort comes as the ongoing loss of genetic diversity collides with escalating pressures from climate change. The threats, it added, extend beyond extreme shifts in temperature and rainfall to the spread of pests and diseases.
Following a 2024 agreement between the IOC, the FAO and the Spanish Ministry of Agriculture, the World Olive Germplasm Bank of Córdoba (BGMO-UCO) was incorporated into the framework of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture.
The IOC said the step strengthens the olive tree’s place within major international mechanisms that govern the conservation and use of plant genetic resources.
About 1,000 olive seeds will be secured in the facility on the island of Spitsbergen in Norway’s Arctic archipelago of Svalbard. The Vault is managed by the Nordic Genetic Resource Center (NordGen).
According to the IOC, preparation for the deposit required a multi-phase scientific process. Seeds were gathered from open-pollinated trees in the BGMO-UCO collection and from wild trees across the Iberian Peninsula to broaden representation of both cultivated and wild olive populations.
The BGMO-UCO conserves more than 900 olive varieties from IOC member countries, including Albania, Algeria, Cyprus, Croatia, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Morocco, Portugal, Syria, Tunisia and Türkiye.
After selection, the fruits were processed in the laboratory under a protocol developed by the universities of Granada and Córdoba. The procedure includes pit (endocarp) extraction, removal of organic residues and an air-drying phase.
The seeds were then transferred to the Centre for Plant Genetic Resources, which will retain a safety duplicate. Seeds destined for the Vault were sealed in dedicated airtight containers at –18°C ( – 0.4°F), the Vault’s storage temperature, and prepared for transport.
NordGen staff will coordinate the reception and deposit of the containers in underground chambers, where they will be stored for the long term. Germination tests will be conducted to assess viability, and the IOC said the collection will be monitored every ten years.
To maintain the low temperatures required for long-term preservation, the Vault can continue operating during electrical system failures by relying on the natural Arctic permafrost and additional refrigeration equipment.
The IOC said the first batch of seeds is scheduled to be deposited between February 23 and 27, 2026. A delegation that includes IOC representatives will participate in a ceremony marking the olive’s first entry into the Vault.