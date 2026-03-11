Enter keywords and hit Go →
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

Students Use Podcast to Preserve Heritage of Karaburun’s Date Olives

In the Karaburun Peninsula, students are using audio storytelling to connect climate change, rural depopulation and intergenerational knowledge to the future of the region’s distinctive date olives.

In the Karaburun Peninsula, students are using audio storytelling to connect climate change, rural depopulation and intergenerational knowledge to the future of the region’s distinctive date olives.
By Paolo DeAndreis
Mar. 11, 2026 22:04 UTC
11
In the Karaburun Peninsula, students are using audio storytelling to connect climate change, rural depopulation and intergenerational knowledge to the future of the region’s distinctive date olives.
Summary Summary

The arti­cle dis­cusses a study that found a link between air pol­lu­tion and an increased risk of devel­op­ing men­tal health dis­or­ders, par­tic­u­larly in ado­les­cents. Researchers found that expo­sure to air pol­lu­tion was asso­ci­ated with higher rates of depres­sion and anx­i­ety, high­light­ing the impor­tance of address­ing envi­ron­men­tal fac­tors in men­tal health care.

A group of stu­dents in Turkey is using a ded­i­cated pod­cast to help pre­serve cul­tural her­itage and local agri­cul­ture on the Karaburun Peninsula in the Gulf of Izmir. Their focus is on one of the Mediterranean’s most dis­tinc­tive fruits: the so-called date olives pro­duced by the Erkence vari­ety.

Considered among the old­est olive vari­eties in the east­ern Mediterranean, Erkence is known for a rare nat­ural process that can remove the fruit’s bit­ter­ness while it is still on the branch. Under spe­cific con­di­tions of dew, wind, and sun­light, the olives become a sweet local del­i­cacy known as hurma zey­tini, or date olives. Unlike most table olives, which must be cured or oth­er­wise processed before they can be eaten, these fruits can some­times be con­sumed directly from the tree.

Erkence isn’t just the heart of agri­cul­ture, but also the cen­ter­piece of Karaburun’s coun­try­side and olive cul­ti­va­tion cul­ture,” Selin Bektaş, a local olive farmer and teacher in Izmir, told Olive Oil Times. Traditional agri­cul­tural poli­cies, har­vest­ing processes and local con­sump­tion prac­tices have been shaped by this prod­uct. It helps bring peo­ple closer to olive cul­ti­va­tion.”

Defne, Gökçe and Kuzey, the voices of the podcast

The trans­for­ma­tion behind date olives depends not only on the Erkence vari­ety itself, but also on a del­i­cate inter­ac­tion between the local micro­cli­mate and a nat­u­rally occur­ring fun­gus, Phoma oleae, which reduces the fruit’s bit­ter­ness while it remains on the branch.

We have seen repeat­edly in the news and media that cur­rent-day agri­cul­ture and food secu­rity are under risk because of cli­mate change,” the stu­dents told Olive Oil Times. These risks affect large areas through­out our world, but we wanted to focus on the effect where we live, in the beau­ti­ful Aegean Region.”

Turkey’s agri­cul­tural sec­tor is at a demo­graphic and cli­matic cross­roads. The stu­dents cited the lat­est OECD-FAO data, not­ing that agri­cul­tural labor in Turkey accounted for about 30 per­cent of the work­force at the start of the 2000s and has since fallen to roughly 15 per­cent.

According to OECD-FAO analy­ses, the decline reflects a broader struc­tural shift as younger gen­er­a­tions leave rural areas for urban jobs. While mech­a­niza­tion has stream­lined pro­duc­tion in much of Anatolia, labor-inten­sive sec­tors such as Erkence groves increas­ingly rely on tech­nol­ogy out of neces­sity rather than effi­ciency alone.

We saw cli­mate change had a dras­tic effect. This is how we real­ized fur­ther use of tech­nol­ogy was cru­cial,” the stu­dents said. They pointed to a data-dri­ven approach that includes drones for pest mon­i­tor­ing and auto­mated irri­ga­tion to help man­age drought.

The podcast team

Still, they said the answer is not tech­nol­ogy alone. The knowl­edge and work our ances­tors pro­vided us with in agri­cul­ture will, with­out a doubt, pro­duce healthy solu­tions if com­bined with tech­nol­ogy.”

That idea shapes the struc­ture of the stu­dents’ pod­cast, in which the story of the Erkence olive unfolds through a con­ver­sa­tion among three gen­er­a­tions of the same fam­ily: a grand­fa­ther, his daugh­ter and his grand­daugh­ter. The for­mat reflects their view that the pres­sures fac­ing tra­di­tional agri­cul­ture are not the result of a sin­gle moment, but of deci­sions and chal­lenges accu­mu­lated over time. As the stu­dents put it, each gen­er­a­tion leaves small scars” that grad­u­ally shape the con­di­tions farm­ers face today.

At the same time, the three voices point to a pos­si­ble path for­ward. The grand­fa­ther rep­re­sents inher­ited knowl­edge and long expe­ri­ence with the land, the daugh­ter embod­ies the present gen­er­a­tion nav­i­gat­ing a chang­ing agri­cul­tural land­scape, and the grand­daugh­ter rep­re­sents the future and the respon­si­bil­i­ties of younger peo­ple. Through that dia­logue, the pod­cast argues that pre­serv­ing crops such as the Erkence olive will require inter­gen­er­a­tional coop­er­a­tion.

For Bektaş, the stu­dents are cap­tur­ing a deep rela­tion­ship between peo­ple and land­scape that has shaped the cul­ti­va­tion of the Erkence olive for cen­turies.

Collected date olives

The Erkence type started its devel­op­ment in the region’s moun­tains and rivers with the help of black­birds,” she said. The birds eat pre­vi­ously matured olives and soften the pits. The soft­ened pits are brought to the soil, and then to farms.”

At the base of the Karaburun Peninsula lies the ancient Ionian city of Klazomenai, where archae­ol­o­gists uncov­ered one of the ear­li­est known olive oil pro­duc­tion instal­la­tions in the world, dat­ing to the sixth cen­tury BCE. The com­plex included stone crush­ers and lever-press sys­tems designed to process olives on a scale sug­gest­ing orga­nized, near-indus­trial pro­duc­tion more than 2,600 years ago.

In more recent times, olive cul­ti­va­tion spread across the penin­sula as local agri­cul­ture grad­u­ally shifted, a tran­si­tion Bektaş recalls from her own family’s expe­ri­ence. Previously the region was a leader in grow­ing tobacco plants and grapes, but as the hard­ships faced in the cul­ti­va­tion and trad­ing process began to grow, the farm­land started to be used for olives,” she said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

I remem­ber from my child­hood that there were olive seeds in between the grape farms,” Bektaş added. As the olives matured, the grape logs were cut. It was sort of a flag race, and it was time for the olives to run.”

Bektaş said Erkence olives mature ear­lier than most other vari­eties and are among the soft­est and most frag­ile fruits in the Oleaceae fam­ily. That makes them unsuit­able for the har­vest­ing meth­ods com­monly used for other olives. Vibrating trees from their roots helps reg­u­lar olives fall and a large cloth is placed under to catch them. This col­lec­tion pro­ce­dure is unsuit­able for Erkence olives,” she explained, not­ing that the fruit must remain on the branch long enough for the nat­ural trans­for­ma­tion into date olives to occur.

In the peninsula’s dis­tinc­tive ecol­ogy, har­vest­ing Erkence is a high-stakes race. The fruit reaches its prized hurma sweet­ness only when it is ready to fall nat­u­rally to the ground, mak­ing tim­ing crit­i­cal. For gen­er­a­tions, local fam­i­lies have fol­lowed a labor-inten­sive rit­ual, enter­ing the groves at dawn each day to gather the de-bit­tered olives at peak qual­ity.

Date olives harvesting

When the olives are milled, the result­ing oil is gen­er­ally mild and appre­ci­ated locally. But because pri­or­ity is often given to pro­duc­ing date olives, Erkence oil is not always pro­duced under the same qual­ity-focused con­di­tions as more spe­cial­ized olive oils.

Erkence har­vest­ing is a wheel of sur­prises rang­ing from November to January, in which it is required to be present in the farm­land every day,” Bektaş said. Farmers must also com­pete with wildlife drawn to the sweet fruit. The taste and sweet­ness of the date olives attract birds and wild boars as well as humans.”

The stu­dents’ pod­cast was devel­oped as part of an envi­ron­men­tal edu­ca­tion ini­tia­tive asso­ci­ated with Türkiye Çevre Eğitim Vakfı (TÜRÇEV), a Turkish foun­da­tion focused on envi­ron­men­tal aware­ness in schools.

Share this article

More articles on:  , ,

Advertisement

Related Articles