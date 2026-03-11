Students Use Podcast to Preserve Heritage of Karaburun’s Date Olives

In the Karaburun Peninsula, students are using audio storytelling to connect climate change, rural depopulation and intergenerational knowledge to the future of the region’s distinctive date olives.
A group of students in Turkey is using a dedicated podcast to help preserve cultural heritage and local agriculture on the Karaburun Peninsula in the Gulf of Izmir. Their focus is on one of the Mediterranean’s most distinctive fruits: the so-called date olives produced by the Erkence variety.
Considered among the oldest olive varieties in the eastern Mediterranean, Erkence is known for a rare natural process that can remove the fruit’s bitterness while it is still on the branch. Under specific conditions of dew, wind, and sunlight, the olives become a sweet local delicacy known as hurma zeytini, or date olives. Unlike most table olives, which must be cured or otherwise processed before they can be eaten, these fruits can sometimes be consumed directly from the tree.
“Erkence isn’t just the heart of agriculture, but also the centerpiece of Karaburun’s countryside and olive cultivation culture,” Selin Bektaş, a local olive farmer and teacher in Izmir, told Olive Oil Times. “Traditional agricultural policies, harvesting processes and local consumption practices have been shaped by this product. It helps bring people closer to olive cultivation.”
The transformation behind date olives depends not only on the Erkence variety itself, but also on a delicate interaction between the local microclimate and a naturally occurring fungus, Phoma oleae, which reduces the fruit’s bitterness while it remains on the branch.
“We have seen repeatedly in the news and media that current-day agriculture and food security are under risk because of climate change,” the students told Olive Oil Times. “These risks affect large areas throughout our world, but we wanted to focus on the effect where we live, in the beautiful Aegean Region.”
Turkey’s agricultural sector is at a demographic and climatic crossroads. The students cited the latest OECD-FAO data, noting that agricultural labor in Turkey accounted for about 30 percent of the workforce at the start of the 2000s and has since fallen to roughly 15 percent.
According to OECD-FAO analyses, the decline reflects a broader structural shift as younger generations leave rural areas for urban jobs. While mechanization has streamlined production in much of Anatolia, labor-intensive sectors such as Erkence groves increasingly rely on technology out of necessity rather than efficiency alone.
“We saw climate change had a drastic effect. This is how we realized further use of technology was crucial,” the students said. They pointed to a data-driven approach that includes drones for pest monitoring and automated irrigation to help manage drought.
Still, they said the answer is not technology alone. “The knowledge and work our ancestors provided us with in agriculture will, without a doubt, produce healthy solutions if combined with technology.”
That idea shapes the structure of the students’ podcast, in which the story of the Erkence olive unfolds through a conversation among three generations of the same family: a grandfather, his daughter and his granddaughter. The format reflects their view that the pressures facing traditional agriculture are not the result of a single moment, but of decisions and challenges accumulated over time. As the students put it, each generation leaves “small scars” that gradually shape the conditions farmers face today.
At the same time, the three voices point to a possible path forward. The grandfather represents inherited knowledge and long experience with the land, the daughter embodies the present generation navigating a changing agricultural landscape, and the granddaughter represents the future and the responsibilities of younger people. Through that dialogue, the podcast argues that preserving crops such as the Erkence olive will require intergenerational cooperation.
For Bektaş, the students are capturing a deep relationship between people and landscape that has shaped the cultivation of the Erkence olive for centuries.
“The Erkence type started its development in the region’s mountains and rivers with the help of blackbirds,” she said. “The birds eat previously matured olives and soften the pits. The softened pits are brought to the soil, and then to farms.”
At the base of the Karaburun Peninsula lies the ancient Ionian city of Klazomenai, where archaeologists uncovered one of the earliest known olive oil production installations in the world, dating to the sixth century BCE. The complex included stone crushers and lever-press systems designed to process olives on a scale suggesting organized, near-industrial production more than 2,600 years ago.
In more recent times, olive cultivation spread across the peninsula as local agriculture gradually shifted, a transition Bektaş recalls from her own family’s experience. “Previously the region was a leader in growing tobacco plants and grapes, but as the hardships faced in the cultivation and trading process began to grow, the farmland started to be used for olives,” she said.
“I remember from my childhood that there were olive seeds in between the grape farms,” Bektaş added. “As the olives matured, the grape logs were cut. It was sort of a flag race, and it was time for the olives to run.”
Bektaş said Erkence olives mature earlier than most other varieties and are among the softest and most fragile fruits in the Oleaceae family. That makes them unsuitable for the harvesting methods commonly used for other olives. “Vibrating trees from their roots helps regular olives fall and a large cloth is placed under to catch them. This collection procedure is unsuitable for Erkence olives,” she explained, noting that the fruit must remain on the branch long enough for the natural transformation into date olives to occur.
In the peninsula’s distinctive ecology, harvesting Erkence is a high-stakes race. The fruit reaches its prized hurma sweetness only when it is ready to fall naturally to the ground, making timing critical. For generations, local families have followed a labor-intensive ritual, entering the groves at dawn each day to gather the de-bittered olives at peak quality.
When the olives are milled, the resulting oil is generally mild and appreciated locally. But because priority is often given to producing date olives, Erkence oil is not always produced under the same quality-focused conditions as more specialized olive oils.
“Erkence harvesting is a wheel of surprises ranging from November to January, in which it is required to be present in the farmland every day,” Bektaş said. Farmers must also compete with wildlife drawn to the sweet fruit. “The taste and sweetness of the date olives attract birds and wild boars as well as humans.”
The students’ podcast was developed as part of an environmental education initiative associated with Türkiye Çevre Eğitim Vakfı (TÜRÇEV), a Turkish foundation focused on environmental awareness in schools.
