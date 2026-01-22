Enter keywords and hit Go →
Women Farmers at the Forefront of Olive Oil’s Future, UN Says

As the United Nations prepares for the International Year of the Woman Farmer in 2026, women olive oil producers from Greece, Portugal, Tunisia and Lebanon share how resilience, sustainability and stewardship guide their work.

Cristina Stribacu at Lià farm in Filiatra, in Greece's Messinia
By Ylenia Granitto
Jan. 22, 2026 17:53 UTC
Cristina Stribacu at Lià farm in Filiatra, in Greece's Messinia
The United Nations has declared 2026 the International Year of the Woman Farmer (IYWF 2026) to raise aware­ness and pro­mote action to close gen­der gaps and improve wom­en’s liveli­hoods world­wide. Women olive oil farm­ers from var­i­ous coun­tries shared the chal­lenges they face, the val­ues that guide them, and their aspi­ra­tions in an increas­ingly uncer­tain world, high­light­ing the impor­tance of advanc­ing gen­der equal­ity and empow­er­ing women in agri­cul­ture.

The United Nations has declared 2026 the International Year of the Woman Farmer (IYWF 2026) to spot­light the essen­tial con­tri­bu­tions of women across agri­food sys­tems. While women farm­ers play a cen­tral role in food secu­rity, nutri­tion and eco­nomic resilience, their work remains too often under­rec­og­nized. IYWF 2026 aims to raise aware­ness and pro­mote action to close gen­der gaps and improve women’s liveli­hoods world­wide.

Rose Bechara Perini, Darmmess

According to the 2023 report, The sta­tus of women in agri­food sys­tems, by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), agri­food sys­tems employ 36 per­cent of work­ing women and 38 per­cent of work­ing men glob­ally. However, women’s roles are fre­quently mar­gin­al­ized, and their work­ing con­di­tions are often dis­ad­van­taged due to struc­tural gen­der dis­par­i­ties dri­ven by dis­crim­i­na­tory social norms and rules affect­ing women and girls.

FAO esti­mates that clos­ing the gen­der gap, which today leaves many women in irreg­u­lar, infor­mal, low-skilled and labor-inten­sive roles, par­tic­u­larly in low- and mid­dle-income coun­tries, would increase global gross domes­tic prod­uct by 1 per­cent, or nearly USD 1 tril­lion. Such progress would reduce global food inse­cu­rity by about 2 per­cent, improv­ing food access for an esti­mated 45 mil­lion peo­ple. These fig­ures under­score that advanc­ing gen­der equal­ity and women’s empow­er­ment ben­e­fits not only women but soci­ety as a whole.

As IYWF 2026 approaches, women olive oil farm­ers from sev­eral coun­tries shared with Olive Oil Times the chal­lenges they face, the val­ues that guide them and their aspi­ra­tions in an increas­ingly uncer­tain world.

Being a woman farmer, to me, is closely con­nected to stew­ard­ship of the land, resilience and respon­si­bil­ity,” said Cristina Stribacu, co-owner of LIÁ. It goes beyond pro­duc­tion and is about con­ti­nu­ity: car­ing for the soil, mak­ing thought­ful deci­sions sea­son after sea­son and con­tribut­ing through every­day prac­tice to a more bal­anced and inclu­sive agri­cul­tural land­scape.”

Stribacu pro­duces pre­mium extra vir­gin olive oil from Koroneiki olives in the vil­lage of Filiatra, in Greece’s Messinia. Her com­pany also oper­ates the LIÁ Olive Oil Hub, con­ceived as a space for knowl­edge, edu­ca­tion and exchange. The hub recently launched Re:Olive, an edu­ca­tional pro­gram focused on regen­er­a­tion and sus­tain­able olive-grow­ing prac­tices, designed to address the evolv­ing chal­lenges faced by small pro­duc­ers.

Today, the main chal­lenges are closely linked to cli­mate insta­bil­ity, ris­ing pro­duc­tion costs and the uncer­tainty that accom­pa­nies each har­vest,” Stribacu said. For small pro­duc­ers, resilience is a daily prac­tice based on obser­va­tion, learn­ing and con­stant adap­ta­tion. My goal is to cul­ti­vate with respect for the land and pass on knowl­edge so olive grow­ing remains viable for future gen­er­a­tions.”

This per­spec­tive is shared by Ana Cardoso, co-owner of Monte do Camelo in Fronteira, in Portugal’s upper Alentejo. There, she pro­duces the award-win­ning extra vir­gin olive oil Tratturo* de Fronteira from autochtho­nous Cobrançosa and Galega olives cul­ti­vated using organic and regen­er­a­tive agri­cul­ture prin­ci­ples.

Ana Cardoso, the producer behind Tratturo de Fronteira, at Monte do Camelo farm

Climate change, human resources and fair recog­ni­tion of agri­cul­tural work are among the biggest chal­lenges women farm­ers face,” Cardoso said. Farming demands resilience, patience and a deep con­nec­tion to the land. I have often had to prove my tech­ni­cal com­pe­tence and lead­er­ship in a tra­di­tion­ally male-dom­i­nated sec­tor.”

Cardoso added that pri­or­i­tiz­ing qual­ity over quan­tity is both a moral and envi­ron­men­tal imper­a­tive. It means farm­ing in har­mony with bio­di­ver­sity, refus­ing to over­ex­ploit the soil and pro­tect­ing a cul­tural and envi­ron­men­tal legacy that we are merely entrusted to safe­guard.”

This com­mit­ment led her to pur­sue a post­grad­u­ate degree in oleo­tourism, moti­vated by a desire to share the story of her ter­ri­tory and the respon­si­bil­ity behind pro­duc­ing high-qual­ity olive oil.

In north­east­ern Tunisia, sis­ters Afet and Selima Ben Hamouda launched A&S Extra Virgin Olive Oil in 2017. On their fam­ily estate in Mateur, they cul­ti­vate native Chétoui and Sayali vari­eties along­side Arbequina, Arbosana, and Koroneiki, and oper­ate a mill equipped with state-of-the-art tech­nol­ogy.

Afet and Selima (with her daughter Alia) Ben Hamouda at A&S farm in Mateur, northeastern Tunisia

We grew up immersed in farm­ing cul­ture, and adap­ta­tion is essen­tial to being a farmer today,” the sis­ters said. Climate change is one of our great­est chal­lenges, so soil con­ser­va­tion and sus­tain­able prac­tices are cen­tral to our work.”

They have also imple­mented satel­lite imagery to mon­i­tor olive groves and opti­mize water use. We want our work to reflect our val­ues and the authen­tic­ity of our prod­uct, while shar­ing knowl­edge so oth­ers can learn how to pro­duce qual­ity olive oil,” they added.

In Lebanon and Greece, Rose Bechara Perini founded Darmmess, a social enter­prise that pro­duces high-qual­ity, trace­able extra vir­gin olive oil sourced from small-scale farm­ers across six ter­roirs.

Rose Bechara Perini

Olive grow­ing teaches humil­ity, patience and stew­ard­ship,” Bechara Perini said. As a woman, I have often had to prove not only my com­pe­tence but my legit­i­macy in spaces tra­di­tion­ally coded as male. These expe­ri­ences shaped how I farm and lead, with inten­tion and ethics.”

Being a woman farmer today means car­ry­ing the future in your hands,” she added. Climate, soil, bio­di­ver­sity and social equity guide daily deci­sions. The IYWF 2026 reminds us that with­out women farm­ers, there is no future for food.”

